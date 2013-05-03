Weekend Movie Guide: ‘Iron Man 3’, Obviously

Opening Everywhere: Iron Man 3, The Iceman
FilmDrunk Suggests: DUNNNNNNNN DUN DUN DUN DUN!!! F*CK YEAH, IRON MAN! I’m actually more excited that the horrible run of spring weekends is over. I’ve never been so bored week after week. This summer better be strong. Looking at you, White House Down.
Iron Man 3
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 77% critics, 84% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“After a while, the steady diet of tongue-in-cheek starts to taste monotonous as day-old gum.” – Liam Lacey, Globe and Mail
“By even posing questions of identity, the film creates the kind of jeopardy we can believe in, and for a superhero movie, that is an accomplishment in and of itself.” – Kenneth Turan, LA Times
Armchair Analysis: I’ve been reading a lot of random fanboy rage over this third and presumably final installment of the Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man, and when it’s all said and done, I hope that Marvel gets someone awful for the next run (and there will always be a next run).
But I hope they pick Kellan Lutz or Taylor Lautner for the next Iron Man so these people who pick these movies apart like they’re supposed to be biblical in their translation from the comics to the big screen just finally poison their own Kool-Aid and leave us alone.
That’s also why I’m going to keep telling people that Iron Man 2 was my favorite of the three films, so people will have heart attacks over it.
The Iceman
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 68% critics, 75% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“There’s not much style here, beyond the uniformly good acting, and even less of a point.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
“Michael Shannon’s mesmerizing portrayal of Richard Kuklinski, a notorious contract killer, has the paradoxical quality, peculiar to many great screen performances, of being unreadable and transparent.” – Stephen Holden, NY Times
Armchair Analysis: Dear Hollywood, please let Michael Shannon continue to play awesome characters and cold-blooded killers forever and ever. Signed, everyone.
Eh I was disappointed
It was the best of the Iron Man films, but not as good as The Avengers.
I loved Iron Man 1, I would’ve been indifferent for Iron Man 2 if it wasnt for Scarletts cute butt and Sam Rockwells dance moves, but right now I think Iron Man 3 is my favorite, it was awesome from start to finish it felt like it lasted 4 hours but in a good way a lot, of shit happened and it was glorious!
If Shane Black’s Iron Man 3 ain’t a Xmas movie that’s 90% Tony Stark telling jokes about Pepper’s huge pussy, then I’m callin’ bullshit.
Iron Man was great. I’m sure a second viewing will lessen it…but I liked it. Shane Black is my jam. He gave Iron man a challenge instead of “oh, just use this new red laser, PEW, done.” It was like Joss Whedon, but more mainstream witty and intelligent. That sounds weird, but it works.
I’m torn, especially with some of the decisions they made towards the ending. I enjoyed it, but I don’t know if I enjoyed it as much as I wanted to/thought I would. I need to see it again to process it. Depending on how they treat the character going forward, it could really improve or lessen the ending of IM3.
Yeah, I’m still in the “just saw it” stage. It’s way better than Iron Man 2, which was pathetic.But after The Avengers, and shit like this is going on, I just keep thinking, “Where is everybody…this is kind of a big deal?”
I at first thought “where is everyone” but then I think back to the comic books and crossovers are really not that common. So why do we expect the movies to be different?
It was definitely a fun movie, but I think The Avengers probably negatively impacted a stand alone Iron Man movie more than it would the other franchises. After seeing him zipping around New York shooting down aliens, it’s just a bit of a let down to see Iron Man stand and brawl with a human bad guy. While having Shane Black write made for probably the funniest Iron Man, his direction just didn’t translate particularly well to the action sequences. Having the final showdown set on the docks was a very 90s action movie cliche and for an Iron Man movie there was just too much Tony Stark gunning down faceless henchman.
I agree, to a point. The thing that bothered me a bit was it seems like they tried too hard to separate this movie from the universe established by The Avengers, even with the PTSD Tony gets from New York being a major plot device.
Does Shannon in a four minute kissing scene with Franco before going all scary top on him in The Broken Tower count as a cool character?
Because, hoo-boy, that did not go over well on family movie night.
The post credits scene is probably my personal favorite of all the ones they’ve done.
I want a prequel about 14 year old Tony Stark adventuring with this nanny he speaks of.
Kate Upton would play the nanny.
I saw Iron Man and Mud. Loved them both. Mud was fantastic
I know this is probably a “spoiler” but I hated how they handled mandarin. Like that kind of killed it for me. That and all the jokes.
I think it was needed to actually establish boundaries in the Disney Marvel Movie universe. THe comic books have the luxury of being able to delve into any situation ever, but the movies cant do that so remove the magic rings aspect and you don’t have the Ra’s Al Guhl to Iron Man’s Batman.
Also you can really leave out Fin Fang Foom, and really kind of pull Iron man out of his sucky dated rogue gallery. Most of his villians are either knock off iron man or communists then you get magic stuff. Iron Man can now be “retired” from the front lines and be a support in the Avenger movies.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s character gets infected with Extremis and almost dies. This is therefore her second-best movie role, next to Contagion, where her character gets infected and does die.
First time I’ve ever seen a franchise successfully shoehorn a kid into a bug budget action movie and had it not suck. It was great. Seeing the Man of Steel trailer right before this really put into perspective just how cornball and overall just plain lame DC comics are compared to Marvel. If it wasn’t for Batman, DC comics would be nearly irredeemable in their level of kiddy corny suckiness.
I agree. They managed to write an enjoyable precocious kid!
He wasn’t really precocious, I think that’s why it worked.