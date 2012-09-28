Weekend Movie Guide: It’s ‘Looper’ Time!

Senior Writer
09.28.12 18 Comments
Opening Everywhere: Looper, Hotel Transylvania, Won’t Back Down, Pitch Perfect

Opening Somwhere: Solomon Kane

FilmDrunk Suggests: I’ve been looking forward to Looper for weeks now and the positive reviews (like Vince’s, in case you haven’t read it) have me very excited. Seriously, feel the moist spot on my Capri pants.

Looper

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 91% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Johnson doesn’t explain too much, but he explains just enough about how two people can be one person, and how the younger entity’s actions, in real time, can affect the memory of the older entity.” – Vince’s yoga partner Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle

“An indie-inflected popcorn movie with major brains, brilliant acting and a highly satisfying payoff, ‘Looper’ is the first must-see movie of the season.” – Lou Lumenick, NY Post

Armchair Analysis: I love Bruce Willis. Hudson Hawk was the balls, and I don’t care what any of you mouth-breathers think.

