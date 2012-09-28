Weekend Movie Guide: It’s ‘Looper’ Time!

Opening Somwhere: Solomon Kane
FilmDrunk Suggests: I’ve been looking forward to Looper for weeks now and the positive reviews (like Vince’s, in case you haven’t read it) have me very excited. Seriously, feel the moist spot on my Capri pants.
Looper
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 91% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Johnson doesn’t explain too much, but he explains just enough about how two people can be one person, and how the younger entity’s actions, in real time, can affect the memory of the older entity.” – Vince’s yoga partner Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle
“An indie-inflected popcorn movie with major brains, brilliant acting and a highly satisfying payoff, ‘Looper’ is the first must-see movie of the season.” – Lou Lumenick, NY Post
Armchair Analysis: I love Bruce Willis. Hudson Hawk was the balls, and I don’t care what any of you mouth-breathers think.
I’ll probably check Looper out next week. I hope it does not disappoint.
My god, that player had someone else’s face put on top of his. You can see the seam!
Who doesn’t love Bruce Willis?
I mean, aside from Kevin Smith and Ashton Kutcher.
I watched Solomon Kane a couple of weeks ago on-demand. My expectations were pretty low but I thought it was entertaining enough in a dullish kind of way. Compared to other recent films in the same genre it wasn’t nearly as good as Black Death but way better than Season of the Witch.
A glowing endorsement – expect to see your name on the DVD cover sir!
Agreed. I watched it On Demand. It was watchable but not memorable.
Yearly reminder, Canadadians. Nuit Blanche Saturday night after the movie.
Black 1967 Cadillac Eldorado, three handsome gentlemen in period clothes (well almost, Kennedy did kill the hat). Fig rigs instead of guns, inviting people to get in the trunk. Westside most likely.
Pitch Perfect is the Trouble With the Curve prequel right?
R.E. Howard is probably my favourite writer so I had pretty big hopes for SOLOMON KANE. The movie is decent and plays it seriously but it’s so generic and full of Hollywood ‘hero’s journey’ bullshit that it just doesn’t make an impression.
The CONAN movie made the same mistake; make a dull, paint-by-numbers origin story to try and establish a franchise, then the subsequent sequels will be more faithful to the source material.
But both movies failed to impress anyone and stiffed at the box office, so none of these ‘better’ sequels will ever get made now.
Jesus, Solomon Kane is just now coming out? I think I saw the trailer before The Dark Knight.
I had the same thought, but it felt like it was supposed to be out earlier this year. The problem is this new On Demand trend, because movies are available on iTunes and DVR before we’ve even heard of them.
Just got back from Looper, and no shit, when Bruce Willis first showed up a woman behind me leaned over to the guy with her and said,
“Hey, I bet that’s him from the future.”
SPOILER ALERT, please!
People of uproxx lend me your ears (eyes whatever), Whereas I completely understanhd not wanting to fund Happy Madisons pursuit to discover the antithesis of comedy. We all should go see Hotel Transylvania for one very important reason. It is at least written and I believe directed as well by Genndy Tartakovsky of Dexters Lab, Samurai Jack, and Powerpuff Girls fame. On a recent Reddit AMA he recently stated that if this movie does well there will mostly likely be a movie that finally ends Samurai Jack, anyone else think this needs to happen as much as me?
Super disappointed that Solomon Kane isn’t a movie starring Tyler Perry walking with a cane.
That would be called “Tyler Perry’s House of Kane”.
Hudson Hawk kicks some much ass(and the occasional fruit basket).
Looper was tits