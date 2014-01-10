Weekend Movie Guide: Kellan Lutz Becomes An Action Movie GOD

Opening Everywhere: Her, Lone Survivor, The Legend of Hercules
FilmDrunk Suggests: You can read Vince’s review of Her here (or here Her, her Here, huh?) and his review of Lone Survivor here. And if you’d like to read my review of The Legend of Hercules, well, you can wait til December, can’t you?
The Legend of Hercules
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0% critics, 57% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Cross-pollinated by sword-and-sandal flicks 300 and Gladiator, this Hercules can’t muster the visual punch of the first nor the character depth of the latter. – Scott Bowles, USA Today
This painfully feeble version of the strongman story fails on every level, from Lutz’s wooden acting to the styrofoam special effects. – Rafer Guzman, Newsday
Armchair Analysis: Oh Hollywood, your strange, stale habit of forcing us to accept the “hot, new flavor” as a star is getting really old. For every Chris Hemsworth, there are 10 Liam Hemsworths and short of a miracle, nothing is going to make Kellan Lutz suddenly become endearing to anyone but girls and women who scream when he takes his shirt off. And honestly, he’ll never be anything more to me than MARSH-MALLOWWWWS?
Her
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93% critics, 86% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
It’s an odd, sad love story, combined with a meditation on technology as an accelerator of social loneliness. Not a small part of it seems to be an allegory of lonely guys and their fear of women. – Liam Lacey, Globe and Mail
Her shares a lot of themes with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, another story about the difficulty of moving on from relationships that once seemed destined to last forever. – Rene Rodriguez, Miami Herald
Armchair Analysis: I’ve heard (Her’d? That’s wacky wordplay!) great things about this movie, and yet every time I see a commercial I look at my dog and shrug. I think it’s because of Joaquin Phoenix and how strange and irritating he is. I’ll still see it, because even ScarJo’s voice is enough to make me smile.
Lone Survivor
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 74% critics, 82% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
It’s hard to be all that you can be when you’re a corpse. In essence, the film admires the team but exposes the game. And the game is ugly indeed. – Tom Long, Detroit News
We might look through the movie toward appreciating what the actual men went through, but that alone can’t turn “Lone Survivor” into a satisfying movie experience. – Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle
Armchair Analysis: No offense to anyone involved with this film, but there’s only one Survivor that I care about…
i’m sorry… chris hemsworth is capable of acting? go home burnsey, you’re drunk…
He was pretty okay in Rush,
This has been my ring endorsements.
And his 5 minutes in the first Star Trek effectively make me choke up nearly every time.
But I’m a giant pussy.
really though, the dude has some major on screen charisma IMO
Thor drinking game: Every time his awful, AWFUL accent changes, drink. See you in Hell.
@dissident Yep. I think people mistakenly believe that you have to be a great thespian to be a big movie star. Maybe Hemsworth isn’t the greatest actor alive, but the man has presence and charisma whenever he’s on screen.
“Thor drinking game: Every time his awful, AWFUL accent changes, drink. See you in Hell.”
This accent… I don’t like it. ANOTHER!
Compared to his brother, he’s Larry Olivier.
“Happiness on public transportation? My ass.”
Try spending a few years commuting in L.A. traffic. That’s going to be my exact expression when the Expo Line finally reaches Santa Monica.
I fully believe that the 10 and 405 freeways are the crossing point of Hell into this dimension.
The 405 in general is the River Styx. Except dammed as well as damned.
Why does strange and irritating work so well on the big screen but fail so miserably in the laundromat?
Cuz people get in free there. Start up a cover charge at the laundromat, you could be painted bright orange and wearing a rainbow wig, no one would say a word.
The original title for Lone Survivor was The Hat and Beard Gang.
I’m only interested in Her if there’s a scene where the phone plops her bateries on his chest.
One of my favorite Survivor songs. Here’s an awesome Rocky tribute set to that song:
[www.youtube.com]
And now I need to go watch 30 Rock again
Fuck is up with Joaquin’s shirts in Her? They look like nehru collars from a distance but aren’t?
The movie is set in the near future, even though I had a shirt like that once.