Weekend Movie Guide: An Original Horror Idea

Senior Writer
01.04.13 17 Comments

Opening Everywhere: Texas Chainsaw 3D

Opening Everywhere… again: Promised Land

FilmDrunk Suggests: Go outside and toss a ball around or maybe go adopt a puppy. Good God, do anything that will make sure that Texas Chainsaw doesn’t make any money so we can discourage this repetitive nonsense. Or – holy sh*t – maybe the world really did end on Dec. 21. Are we even here? Is this limbo? Purgatory? This can’t be hell, because I still have all of my Kate Upton GIFs.

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 41% critics, 75% audience (100% people who juice numbers, apparently)

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“In-your-face 3D and a half-hearted attempt at psychological complexity add little to this umpteenth Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie.” – Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter

“Truth be told, the most frightening thing about the franchise at this point is that it just keeps on going.” – My very close friend William Goss, Film.com

Armchair Analysis: Everyone close your eyes and just try to imagine how this went down…

Movie Exec 1: “Hey does anyone have $50 million I can borrow?”

Movie Exec 2: “Sorry, I just bought a mountain of cocaine and a yacht for my hookers. Maybe next month.”

Movie Exec 3: “Yeah, and I just had a pregnant girl… taken care of. So I’m tight until the next paycheck. Do you have anyone you can blackmail?”

Movie Exec 1: “Nah, I’m good.” (calls secretary) “Hey Cheryl, give one of the janitors a director’s chair and hire some of those background models and a rapper. Tell them to make a Texas Chainsaw movie and then book my trip to that island where I hunt humans.”

Scene.

Promised Land

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 50% critics, 39% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“It’s as if the people behind Promised Land only agreed to make the movie if there was an unambiguous ‘policy statement’ at the end, and that’s what we’re subjected to.” – James Berardinelli, ReelViews

“‘Promised Land’ is a fine place to start appreciating Matt Damon, who always makes it seem as if everybody else is acting and he’s just going through the movie being natural.” – Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle

Armchair Analysis: I thought this came out in full release last week, but I guess it was limited. Either way, unless you like your movies preachy and full of moral lessons, this is a pretty lame weekend at the theaters. So I recommend that you find a new hobby this weekend. Maybe crocheting. Or amateur porn. Whatever.

Around The Web

TAGSPROMISED LANDTEXAS CHAINSAW 3DWEEKEND MOVIE GUIDE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP