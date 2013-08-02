Weekend Movie Guide: Not 1 Gun, Not 3 Guns, Just ‘2 Guns’

Opening Everywhere: 2 Guns, The Smurfs 2
FilmDrunk Suggests: I have to admit that I was pretty shocked when I read Vince’s glowing review of The Smurfs 2. “The best movie that you’ll see this year or in the next 10 years” is certainly an incredible statement to make about any film, let alone the sequel to a children’s film. But I trust Vince’s word about it and strongly encourage you to read the rest of his review right here.
2 Guns
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 59% critics, 97% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Though individual set pieces are well done, the film inevitably leaves an empty taste behind it once it’s done.” – Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
“Thousands of rounds of ammo are spent in 2 Guns, a brutal, complicated and sporadically funny movie that still seems slight.” – Claudia Puig, USA Today
Armchair Analysis: This should be a film that typically falls into my wheelhouse of stupidly enjoyable action movies. It should be. But as I watch commercial after commercial, I’m just stuck with this gut feeling that it’s not going to entertain me. But then, I’m pretty sure that White House Down and RED 2 ruined me for all other movies this year, because they were both amazing and perfect.
The Smurfs 2
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 14% critics, 74% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The trouble with this stunted sequel is that the doughy, blobby-hatted Smurfs are mostly window dressing for an abrasive slapstick bash built around a tiresome kidnap plot …” – Owen Gleiberman, Entertainment Weekly
“Not so much of a film as it is a collection of images and sounds that bludgeon you.” – Laremy “Hercules” Legel, Film.com
Armchair Analysis: You know what I’ve always wondered about the Smurfs? If they’re “three apples high,” how come only Gargamel can see them? I mean, three apples high is like a squirrel, if not bigger. That has never made sense to me.
“I’ve got two guns… one for each of ya.” – Doc Holliday
No no no. “Three Apples High” isn’t a measure of height but rather refers to how much you have to smoke using three apples in order to see the Smurfs.
I wonder how many hits to that link are a direct result of you, Burnsy.
Up here it’s The Canyons week, see if they get my lost years at the turn of the century right. If Jody Foster was in that instead of Elysium I might well explode.
Hmm, how many guns do you two guys have?
Guns?
Yeah, I guess you could only have two really.
Yeah, well two is all ya need.
I’m still holding out for a ‘2 Gunz’ a direct to DVD crime thriller starring 2 Chainz.
Duh…the Smurfs only exist in Gargamel’s mind. Anyone else who see them has just been placed under his subconscious spell.
Like “Garfield Without Garfield”?
Wow, I was utterly dominated by the Nelson-roll.
Good game.
2 Guns 1 Clip.
Smurfs are delicious. With fava beans and a nice Chianti.
2 Guns was fun. Banter between Denzel and Marky Mark was the best part. I actually laughed several times.
Yep pretty much what you saw was what you got, plenty of one liners and banter. They didn’t even have to do white guy black guy humor.