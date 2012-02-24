Weekend Movie Guide: Paul Rudd Is Swell

: Wanderlust, Act of Valor, Gone, Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds

FilmDrunk Suggests: Um, hello? Tyler Perry movies always, obviously.

Wanderlust

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 56% critics, 68% audience (Ugh, not looking so hot.)

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Aniston, who has been in some pretty dire comedies of late (like last year’s mirth-free Adam Sandler atrocity ‘Just Go With It’) thrives in this ensemble comedy.” – Lou Lumenick, NY Post (More on her wildcardishness below.) “But again, it’s all so ragged. The film’s big sexual reveal is a casual whisper. When a car ends up in a lake, it literally ends up there, you don’t see it get there. It’s like pieces that are needed are missing, and needless pieces are everywhere.” – Tom Long, Detroit News (Seriously, that scene they keep showing in the commercial with Jordan Peele saying, “Cut to” about the car in the lake is just annoying.)

Armchair Analysis: Much like any teenager in the 90s, I enjoyed The State a little too much. And much like any 30-something blogger/intergalactic swashbuckler, I love Paul Rudd. Now, here’s where I’m supposed to say that anything with Jennifer Aniston scares the crap out of me, because she has been to comedy what Jeremy Lin has been to quiet news days. But whereas I wholeheartedly agree that Just Go With It was an abomination (not her fault at all), I actually really liked Aniston in Horrible Bosses (partial nudity helps) and I’m hoping she keeps building momentum for the sake of David Wain’s success. [Hi! It’s Vince. My review is here.]