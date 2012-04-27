Weekend Movie Guide: Poe White Trash

Senior Writer
04.27.12 15 Comments
Opening Sesame: The Raven, Safe, The Five Year Engagement

FilmDrunk Suggests: Maybe stop depending on us and make a decision on your own for once. Brenda left you because you’re too clingy.

The Raven

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 19% critics (TURD ALERT!), 59% audience, 0% people who wish Cusack would make fun movies again

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Until The Raven almost literally loses itself during a chase in the city sewers, it nicely balances its literary gamesmanship with a R-rated thriller’s mandatory gross-out tableaux.” – Richard Corliss, Time (I only included this review because it is the most fart-sniffing thing I’ll read all year.)

“’The Raven’ is a talky film filled with lots of rambling discourses for Cusack, which the actor handles well enough. It’s the mishmash of competing issues and emotions that the character is weighed down with that trips things up.” – Betsy Sharkey, L.A. Times

Armchair Analysis: At first I was pretty intrigued by this new influx of fun takes on historical figures – especially Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, because I loved the book – but we’re getting a bit ridiculous here, folks. What’s next, William Shakespeare: Gossip Blogger? Wait, forget I said that.

Around The Web

TAGSSAFETHE FIVE YEAR ENGAGEMENTTHE RAVENWEEKEND MOVIE GUIDE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP