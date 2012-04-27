Weekend Movie Guide: Poe White Trash

FilmDrunk Suggests: Maybe stop depending on us and make a decision on your own for once. Brenda left you because you’re too clingy.
The Raven
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 19% critics (TURD ALERT!), 59% audience, 0% people who wish Cusack would make fun movies again
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Until The Raven almost literally loses itself during a chase in the city sewers, it nicely balances its literary gamesmanship with a R-rated thriller’s mandatory gross-out tableaux.” – Richard Corliss, Time (I only included this review because it is the most fart-sniffing thing I’ll read all year.)
“’The Raven’ is a talky film filled with lots of rambling discourses for Cusack, which the actor handles well enough. It’s the mishmash of competing issues and emotions that the character is weighed down with that trips things up.” – Betsy Sharkey, L.A. Times
Armchair Analysis: At first I was pretty intrigued by this new influx of fun takes on historical figures – especially Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, because I loved the book – but we’re getting a bit ridiculous here, folks. What’s next, William Shakespeare: Gossip Blogger? Wait, forget I said that.
Wasn’t there a terrible movie about Shakespeare made by Roland Emmerich recently?
Revolver > In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Joint
Well, good thing I wasn’t planning to see The Raven. Looked a bit too Poe-faced and serious.
How dare you imply that I don’t love the Stath. I adore the Stath.
Five Year is hilarious. ANDY AND ANNIE SING IN SPANISH!
I saw this in theaters, probably the worst Sherlock Holmes movie ever.