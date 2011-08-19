Weekend Movie Guide: Re-Re-Re-REMAKES!

WEEKEND MOVIE GUIDE: Opening this weekend, it’s a pair of 1980s remakes, a love story that spans two decades, the introduction of Aroma-Scope (*groans*), our soon-to-be favorite clown movie, and McDreamy punching v-cards and saving lives.
Conan the Barbarian
Rotten Tomatoes: 25%
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It takes a lot for a “Conan the Barbarian” movie to be flat-out idiotic, when you consider how low the bar is set already. But this remake of the 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger extravaganza flirts with absurdity from its opening seconds: Morgan Freeman’s voice is heard as the narrator, which is in itself the stuff of parody. Then we listen and get lost within two sentences, because the narration is so poorly written that Freeman himself probably didn’t know what he was talking about.
“It’s downhill from there…” – Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle [MICK LASALLE IS THE WORST FILM CRITIC IN AMERICA! -Vince]
Armchair Analysis: Movies like Conan aren’t created to make us storm the gates of the Academy and demand Best Picture justice. They’re created for guys who like to have pushup contests on pub floors and for the bouncers who forcibly remove them. If you get your jollies from movies about juiced up nomads getting revenge, and you can see past the silliness of the plot and writing, then this movie should pleasure you. If you’re normal, it will suck. Or you could just read Vince’s review.
“One Day” has the same plot as a Cheers episode:
You scared me there by shaming Joel McHale and immediately following it up with a picture of a horrifying, knife-wielding clown.
I was like, “Why would Burnsy threaten Joel McHale like that?!”
He’s jealous of McHale’s hair. I know I am.
What is best in life? Is it to crush your enemies and see them driven before you?
NAW DOG IT’S NAILIN’ SKANKS AND TRANING UFC NOW DRINK THIS JAGERBOMB AND CHECK OUT MY SWORD SKILLZ
‘Same Time, Next Year’ was actually a really good Alan Alda movie from the 70’s where both him and Ellen Burstyn were both married but met up one weekend every year for an affair/booty call and did so for like 20 years.. I don’t know if ‘One Day’ is technically a re-make sounds more like a rip off..
The Last Circus is a remake too
… Of the dreams I’ve been having since I was 5
If I could Photoshop, there would already be a caption by that clown’s head saying “Fuckin’ machetes, how do they work?” Someone, get the scientists working on the Photoshop technology immediately.
Mick LaSalle stinks. Most people are all but guaranteed not to share the same opinion of films as him, because he has no taste. I would have loved that review had he not dissed the original Conan, which is an effing masterpiece.