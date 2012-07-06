Weekend Movie Guide: Reboots And Regrets

Senior Writer
07.06.12 19 Comments
Opened Already: The Amazing Spider-Man, Katy Perry: Part of Me

Opening Everywhere: Savages

Never Heard of It: Crazy Eyes

FilmDrunk Suggests: Before Vince left, he told me very clearly that he strongly encourages everyone to go see Katy Perry: Part of Me. If the film is successful, he believes that she’ll take notice of him and hire him to be a backup dancer on tour.

 

The Amazing Spider-Man

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 73% critics, 84% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Andrew Garfield is a manic, mannered and fussy new boy-bitten-by-a-spider in this new version of his creation myth. He looks more and more like the young Tony “Psycho” Perkins, and plays Peter Parker as a bit more of a punk –wired, a collection of acting tics. He works awfully hard to convince us he’s the innocent kid he’s supposed to be.” – Roger Moore, Movie Nation

“Note to Sony: The entire planet saw Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man,’ and you guys know this better than anyone! Copping iconic scenes from ‘Superman,’ ‘Batman’ and ‘King Kong’ only makes matters worse.” – Tom Charity, CNN

Armchair Analysis: Vince hated it, as we all know from reading his review. But it’s going to make a ton of money regardless, so buckle in and get ready for the next 3-5 films. Hell, that’s great news if you end up liking this recycled tale.

