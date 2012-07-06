Weekend Movie Guide: Reboots And Regrets

Opening Everywhere: Savages
Never Heard of It: Crazy Eyes
FilmDrunk Suggests: Before Vince left, he told me very clearly that he strongly encourages everyone to go see Katy Perry: Part of Me. If the film is successful, he believes that she’ll take notice of him and hire him to be a backup dancer on tour.
The Amazing Spider-Man
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 73% critics, 84% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Andrew Garfield is a manic, mannered and fussy new boy-bitten-by-a-spider in this new version of his creation myth. He looks more and more like the young Tony “Psycho” Perkins, and plays Peter Parker as a bit more of a punk –wired, a collection of acting tics. He works awfully hard to convince us he’s the innocent kid he’s supposed to be.” – Roger Moore, Movie Nation
“Note to Sony: The entire planet saw Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man,’ and you guys know this better than anyone! Copping iconic scenes from ‘Superman,’ ‘Batman’ and ‘King Kong’ only makes matters worse.” – Tom Charity, CNN
Armchair Analysis: Vince hated it, as we all know from reading his review. But it’s going to make a ton of money regardless, so buckle in and get ready for the next 3-5 films. Hell, that’s great news if you end up liking this recycled tale.
I still dont get the format movies like ‘Crazy Eyes’ are following.
“Oh man all this consequence free sex and drugs with models is so awful, I wish some woman would come along and put my balls in her night stand.”
Savages looks horrible. Blake Lively not act, but then they added Salma Hayek’s horrible acting onto a heep with a weak story line and then added gun cocking noises and drug talk.
I’m so happy this movie finally came out so I don’t have to see t.v. spots for it during every commercial break from what I am watching.
Isn’t Katy Perry pitching her movie as all “OMG BELIEVE IN YOURSELF!!!” sparkly rainbow inspirational BS, though?
Not that I’d side with Russell Brand. As annoying as Katy Perry can be, at least she isn’t horrifying to look at.
The last time Stone went for sexy, scary and wildly entertaining I think we got U Turn and nobody wants that noise again. But guess where I’m going.
What’s with casting an actor pushing 30 as Spidey? If Sony wants to make endless sequels., you would think they could find somebody closer to twenty. I’m surprised they didn’t cast Naomi Watts as Gwen.
Maybe it’s time to stop using the Rotten Tomatoes score as a barometer? And Scarface might be the most comically overrated flick of the last 40 years.
We had a girl with progeria in school when I was a kid and they called her Spiderhead – that’s the film I wish Raimi had made instead. Here’s how I see that – the mother of the kid gets bit by the spider, the child is a misshapen monster, the kids all tease her – and then she starts biting back. Throw in some web-spinning and Raimi is forgiven for wasting roughly seven million hours of human life.
People give critics a lot of shit. They usually deserve it but sentences like, “…Travolta, who wheedles and sparks like Peter Lorre on meth…” show that some critics know what they’re talking about. I haven’t seen the film but that metaphor is about as solid as a Victorian-age iceberg.
Roger Moore reviews movies now? where is the world coming to
Why all the Spiderman hate here?
I’m not a huge fan of the comic book superhero to film genre, but having seen both the new version and the one from ten years ago, I have to honestly say the newer one is better acted and more interesting, “reboot” or not.
Tobey Maguire is not a bad actor and Sam Raimi is not a bad actor, but I am surprised this new version, the “teen” version of Spiderman, turned out to be so much better.
Look, if I want to watch some sassy, foofy-haired hipster fight corruption and get the girl in the end, I’ll just tune into the Rachel Maddow Show, weekdays at 9pm ET/PT on MSNBC: The Place for Politics.
Siam Rami is my favorite actor.
Katy Perry is a national treasure. Shut up.
I believe you mean “Pump your brakes, kid.”
Yeah. Stop pushing Vince’s shitty Spidey review. He doesn’t know shit about the character, but he pretends to at point. He picks stupid irrelevant things to get shitty about. And he’s hung up on the fact that there were previous movies. EAD, Vince.
I know a shit-ton about Spidy and I didn’t think the new one was that great. Some of the drama and emotional aspects I preferred to Raimi’s take. Peter’s reaction to finding Uncle Ben shot on the sidewalk was strong but the whole antagonist plot felt half-assed and inconsistent.
First of all, who in their right mind would wander into a giant black light room with spinny spider gizmos? That was moronic.
The Lizard’s whole character motivation was across the map and erratic. Sometimes Dr. Connors seemed benevolent and other times he seemed sinister. “There’s rumors of a new species in N.Y.” The same guy who gave up his job because he refused to test at a veteran’s hospital now wants to infect everyone in the city? There were times when it seemed like he was good when he was human and bad when he became the Lizard (sort of a Doctor Jekyl and Mr. Hide) but other times when he was human he seemed just as evil when he was the Lizard. Peter goes to see him after the bridge scene, they speak for, I don’t know, maybe a minute, about nothing specific, and then Peter goes to the police telling them that Dr. Connors has some evil plot against the city? How the hell did he come to that conclusion? Screw the whole, “making everyone equal and without weakness” and just have him go werewolf crazy when he gets mad and transforms.
Gwen and Capt. Stacey were half assed as well. I didn’t care for them. There should have been some type of first time date after their bashful encounter in the school before Peter came over for dinner. We’ve barely seen them do anything together and Peter is coming over for dinner, they’re making out and he’s telling her he’s Spider-Man?
The thing that I find most annoying was that the entire marketed aspect of this movie being different, being the, “Untold Story” was hardly even addressed. There’s even an after credits scene to remind us that we still haven’t learned, “the truth about my parents.”
It’s hard to believe Alvin Sargent AND Steve Kloves worked on the story.
The one thing I really wanted to see was Peter just having fun with his new found powers. Or at least some cool web-swinging but he seemed to kind of suck at it. Even the POV shot of him running across roof tops that we saw in the teaser trailer was cut up.
The Lizard is a sinister, evil fuck as a character in the comics. They didn’t flesh him out enough I think. But even in the comics, he just wants to kill everyone and everything “beneath” him. He came to the conclusion after Conners having that creepy convo with him kicking him out of the office n shit. It all adds up. YOu’re just kinda retarded.
I would not have minded continuing this discussion but I don’t waste my time with people who have such a shitty argument that they are reduced to simply insulting their opponent.