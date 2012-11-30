Weekend Movie Guide: Remember The Fugees?

In Theaters Everywhere: Killing Them Softly, The Collection
In Theaters Somewhere: Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince absolutely HATED Killing Them Softly, which I think looks great. Wait, hold on. Vince liked it. A lot. Holy sh*t, you guys, we agree on something aside from Magic Mike for once. Mark your calendars.
Also, I’m trying to make the upcoming Worst Movies of 2012 feature a little more interactive this time around, so I want to hear from the Drunkards about the movies that they hated the most this year. Consider it the Drunkards’ Choice Award. Leave your most loathed films of 2012 in the comments.
Killing Them Softly
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 79% critics, 65% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Ultimately, as crafted as Killing Them Softly is, it’s less satisfying than either The Sopranos or Goodfellas. Still, Dominik and his cast cruise some very mean streets indeed.” – Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post
“The dialogue is sharp and so are the performances. Andrew Dominik directed this neo-noir in a low-key comic style that’s alternately gritty and fancy. The gritty stuff is best.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
Armchair Analysis: I love Brad Pitt. I love gritty, ass-kicking Brad Pitt even more. I want to go home and watch 12 Monkeys now.
The Collection
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 44% critics, 83% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Just a pointless exercise in sadism.” – Nicole Herrington, New York Times (She says that like it’s bad.)
“More than anything, the sequel feels like an excuse for Dunstan and his effects team to see how creative they can be in the bloody killing of people using pointy metal objects.” – Associated Press
Armchair Analysis: As I’ve mentioned in the past, I love a good horror movie and The Collection looks fun… for a damn sequel. I propose a new rule to horror film studios: You can have your remakes, reboots, and endless sequels all you want. I get it, that’s how money is made. Otherwise, I wouldn’t want to choke on my own feces while watching Paranormal 4. But for every sequel that you make, you have to give us one original film, too. It doesn’t have to be the same weekend, but you have 365 days after the release of Saw 231 to release your original horror film. And God help you if it has a stupid ending like Sinister.
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 53% critics, 52% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“An intensity of purpose and a patient, suspenseful directing style make the B-movie ‘Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning’ superior to most of the big-budget action films I’ve seen lately.” – Kyle “Armond Lite” Smith, New York Post
“The movie creates something of the sensation of huffing industrial solvents – in a good way! – a waking-sleep zombification that can’t exactly be described as pleasurable but definitely has an odd, distinct power.” – Mark Olsen, L.A. Times
Armchair Analysis: I’m sorry, but as much as I love this old action star renaissance, it’s really only fun when they’re all together like in The Expendables. I barely even remember Universal Soldier. At least give me a Time Cop sequel.
[Vince’s Note: We had the director on the Frotcast, so I’m 98% sure that it’s going to be awesome. Don’t believe me? Here’s Van Damme helping GSP stretch his groin.]
I hereby nominate Alex Cross.
Five worst movies I’ve seen for 2012 so far: American Reunion, Battleship, The Dictator, The Three Stooges and Rock of Ages.
You reeeeeallly must hate yourself to have seen both Battleship and Rock of Ages.
l laughed a lot during The Dictator. Come at me, bro.
Hey, I liked (tolerated? didn’t hate? survived?) Battleship, The Dictator, AND The Three Stooges! I’m not saying any of them were good, but I’ve seen worse.
Battleship wasn’t nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be, so I’ll damn that with faint praise. And yeah, I’ve seen worse (personal most hated movie is probably Fear Dot Com) as well. I was unemployed for several months, so the self loathing ended up translating to horrible movie watching.
The Mighty Feklahr hated Paranorman since the first second of the first commercial.
The worst movie I saw this year was The Sitter, and that was when Jonah Hill was fat!
What are they looking at?
Aw, I miss when Lauryn Hill wasn’t crazy.
And does Liz & Dick count for your worst list? Because it was amazing(ly bad and hilarious).
Seeking A Friend For The End of the World. Its not a TERRIBLE film, but I just hate the fact that it should’ve been way better with the cast they had. Also the second half of the movie was just a hot, wet hunk of shit.
Agree with DanceGrooves so hard. Came for Patton Oswalt and was disappointed after 0:15. Innocence of Muslims was great though, right?
Universal Soldier 4 (or is it 6) was surprisingly good. I watched it on VOD after the director was on the Frotcast. I might even watch it again in theaters.
As for worst movie of the year, i nominate This Means War.
Gotta agree with Madea’s Alex Cross…other possible noms:
A Thousand Words
Lockout (just watched on Netflix streaming…laughably bad)
Rock of Ages
Jack Reacher (not out yet, but you know…you know)
And all movies from previous years re-released in 3D (Titanic, Finding Nemo, etc…)
I’ll just get it out of the way and nominate Prometheus. Oh yeah,Abraham Lincoln Vampire hunter was also a steaming turd. I nominate that as well.
I agree with the Lincoln declaration. So much wasted potential.
Specific to the upcoming releases I watched the latest Universal Soldier and thought it was erratic. I really wanted to like it but it was a half notch above a made for SyFy flick.
“What to Expect When You’re Expecting” is pretty bad too, but I don’t think I’ve seen anything else that would be considered top 10 material.
That definitely deserves to be there. God awful.
Branded, which lasted for like 15 minutes in theaters.
Quick Highlights:
-The entire movie is narrated by cow constellation that sounds like Siri. Also, the constellation cow strikes the main character (7 years old at the time) with lightning, which gives him ~marketing superpowers~.
-Max von Sydow wants to make fat people sexy again. He also exits the movie by wearing a hoodie and getting struck by lightning.
-The main character is able to see people’s desires by slaughtering a red-highlighted cow.
-People’s desires look like bubble aliens that stick out of your neck.
-Leelee Sobieski keeps her Wicker Man streak alive by totally getting punched by the main character.
I agree with everything @Andy said about Branded. Maybe the worst movie I watch all the way through (it was an amusing train wreck so i stuck it out).
other highlights include:
-Jeffery Tambour playing the worst CIA agent ever
-Leelee fat abomination of a son who does not age a day over the course of six years.
-Russians rioting and murdering people because advertising has gotten too negative.
I hadn’t even heard about this flick.
Am I alone?
Never heard of it either Digital
Worst of 2012? Oh man, where to begin.
Battleship
Madea X
Red Tails
Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance
Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter
The Three Stooges
One For The Money
I’d like to nominate The Dark Knight Rises. It was the most over-hyped letdown of the year, which made it worse than some of the more obvious choices.
You trolling or just love crack cocaine?
Who DOESN’T like crack cocaine?!
But seriously, that movie was so bad that some who went to see it will never see another movie again…
Are you from Colorado Rich?
Dark knight Rises did have a lot of retarded rushed fucked up edits in the beginning (after Bane plane scene) and the most retardedly acted death scene in a movie this year. (Talia Al Guhl.) But I did cry when the Batman blew up (allegedly)
Rich Mahogany only sees one movie a year.
I honestly can’t stand the Batman movies. Firstly, I don’t like comic books (I liked them when I was about 10, but I liked a bunch of dumb bullshit when I was a kid. But you don’t see people lining up for a Hardy Boys movie, now, do you?).
Secondly, out of all the comic books, I especially hate Batman and Spiderman (I used to like The Punisher, Ghost Rider and Spawn. Shit like that. But those movies were even worse than Batman & Spiderman. So, go figure. I only saw Spawn, but I can imagine).
Thirdly, Christian Bale’s McGruff the Crime Dog voice is terrible. I can’t get past that. I like a lot of Bale’s other films, just not his most heralded and beloved role.
I guess Heath Ledger was pretty good in the 2nd film, but how hard is it to pretend you’re crazy? The only easier acting job is playing a monkey or a retard (see Andy Serkis and Tom Hanks). Granted, I am a contrarian dickhead, but the whole man-child phenomenon really pisses me off. So, not only do I hate Batman, I hate YOU for liking Batman.
I don’t like comics either really. I dislike Spiderman, superman, and almost all comic movies.
But I thought the Dark Knight was very very good. Dark Knight Rises was also good, but not on the same level as DK. But I always feel like i am the only one who thinks Batman Begins was complete and utter bullshit. Idk how a trilogy progressed from horseshit, to awesomeness, to pretty awesome stuff.
I also love crack cocaine.
*Alcoholics, Colorado joke…You sir…are brilliant!
I’d nominate Ghost Rider, Alex Cross, and the latest Resident Evil movie. I’m pretty damn sure that Paul W.S. Anderson is just trolling us now.
Damsels in Distress was so pretentiously awful that even toms-wearing hipsters threw dead birds at the screen.
That fucking blew. Which is too bad, because as your favorite pretentious hipster’s favorite pretentious hipster, I really like all of Stillman’s other movies.
I fucking hated it too. I was just baffled as to what he was even trying to do in that.
Greta Gerwig is in the WTF business and business is good. I will suffer through this when I can finally wash The Dish and The Spoon out of my head.
I didn’t see War Horse until this year, so I’ll say War Horse. Holy gosh, did that put the anus in heinous. I think it’s the reason Vince refers to cringingly unbelievable screenwriting as “Hollywood horseshit.”
Oh and I should add Area 407 to the list of bad movies this year. Found footage (which should have been a big warning sign) about plane crash survivors in the desert with secret government dinosaurs.
Man, that sounds kind of awesome.
(Minus the ‘found footage’ part.)
Worst movies of the year: Chernobyl Diaries, Premium Rush, and The Watch
Worst that I’ve seen this year is Lockout. Prometheus a distant second.
30 Minutes or Less was the worst movie of the last 30 years…or MORE!?
Can we count Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close since
1. It’s wide release wasn’t until January
2. I’ve never walked out of a movie, but God damn it did I come closer than ever in this one
3. Watching that kid will make any prospective parent think twice about wanting children
4. His life needs to be more ruined than Jake Lloyd’s
Also John Carter deserves to be nominated since it was an atrocious adaptation of legendary source material by a great director. So basically a Waterworld for this generation.
I will stand up for Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter. It was terrible, but it did deliver 100% of what you would expect from a movie named Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter.
I’d nominate that 116-minute pile of festering manure that Adam Sandler flung in our faces earlier this year.
Todd Bridges really deserves better.
Someone else say Cosmopolis. I don’t have the heart.
I was not a fan of it, either. Lots of great actors in an AT BEST muddled picture.
Worst movie of 2012 is The Raven and you all know it.
Closely followed by Gone. Can we stop casting Amanda Seyfried (sp?) in things now pls? Kthx.
Yeah. The Raven was very dull. How hard is it to take Edgar Allen Poe stories and make the completely uninteresting? Very unmotivated cast. Not sure where the blame lies but it seems across the board.
No no, Amanda Seyfried has potential, but we need to convince her to be the next Heather Graham.
Yeah see a little movie she did with Julianne Moore a while back. Rad boobs yo.
The Iron Lady
Bottom 5 of 2012 so far:
5. The Dictator
4. Area 407
3. Apartment 143
2. The Devil Inside
1. DON’T GO IN THE WOODS
Arbitrage was the worst. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such a terrible, poorly timed movie with a protagonist you were hoping would just die a bloody, violent death.
Paranorman was a close second.
I unfortunately see a lot of movies in an environment where it’s considered rude to walk out but I seriously thought about breaching protocol on those two.
Honorable mentions: Brave, The Woman in Black, Trek Nation.
“The Dictator” was microwaved dog shit.
“Ultimately, as crafted as Killing Them Softly is, it’s less satisfying than either The Sopranos or Goodfellas.”
So, not as good as one of the best TV shows or one of the best movies ever? I have no idea what to take from that review.
I just watched The Avengers last night and I nominate that. I don’t understand what everyone else saw in that but I just saw total bullshit that went on about an hour too long.
Snow. Fucking. White.
Which one?
the cuntsman
I haven’t seen a lot of the horrible movies made this year, but i did see “A Thousand Words”, and it made me want to punch the TV. So, i’ll agree with Muster Mike on that one. I also saw “The Hunger Games” and thought it was really terrible, but Jennifer Lawrence is in it. I can’t dis J-Law like that.
That’s My Boy and Project X.
Sorry, I got nothing. It turns out I just don’t have time for bad.
When I go to the theaters I almost always get what I was expecting and I pretty picky. On cable, if it starts to suck, I turn it.
That said, I could only handle about 8 minutes of A Thousand Words on HBO, and even less of Project X.
the worst movie i saw this year was taken 2.