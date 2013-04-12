Weekend Movie Guide: Scary Movie V, As In ‘Very Last One, Please’

Opening Everywhere: Scary Movie 5, 42
FilmDrunk Suggests: If someone puts a gun to your head and says, “You must go see Scary Movie 5”, well, I will miss you. Otherwise, if you have to see a new movie this weekend, go see the baseball story that everyone already knows, but that nobody gets tired of hearing.
Scary Movie 5
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 0% critics, 79% audience
“Spoofing movies ranging from Black Swan to Mama to Paranormal Activity, this installment of the profitable series is woefully, painfully unfunny.” – Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter
“It stinks!” – Jay Sherman
Armchair Analysis: I don’t even want to talk about these stupid movies anymore. If I win Powerball this weekend, I will quit all six of my jobs and spend the rest of my life producing quality parody movies like Top Secret. Our children’s children deserve better.
42
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 72% critics, 82% audience
“A stirring, straightforward and ultimately soaring portrayal of Robinson’s historic entry into Major League Baseball in 1947.” – Ann Hornaday, Washington Post
“An inspiring, old-school biopic that doesn’t pull any punches in depicting the ugly racism that Jackie Robinson faced on a daily basis as the first African-American player in Major League Baseball.” – Lou Lumenick, NY Post
Armchair Analysis: As someone who loves baseball movies a little too much and still believes in America’s pastime as a romantic subject that makes for good storytelling, I wouldn’t have a problem if someone decided to make the a Jackie Robinson movie every five years as a way of retelling a very important story about a truly special man.
I would, however, also like to see a few other guys have their stories told. Maybe Roberto Clemente, who could have been the greatest player ever if not for that plane crash. Perhaps Curt Flood, who helped foster a new era of free agency. How about Stan Musial, who is widely regarded as the game’s finest gentleman? Won’t someone tell the amazing story of Rusty Kuntz?
I guess only time will tell.
I love Jackie Robinson the ballplayer, but I am tired of “The JR story.” I also think this is racial epithet porn.
As much as I’d love to watch 42 in the theater, I’ll wait until it comes out on Demand. It looks very vanilla and cliche. I almost expect Ema Stone or Anne Hateway to make a cameo when the fans are booing Robinson at a stadium and give a speech about equality and acceptance.This speech will also have undertones about homosexuality to make the film have a contemporary message.
I live in Europe so i’ll watch Oblivion this weekend. I’m gonna get lost in Tom Cruise’s dreamy crazy eyes.
Whenever I see anything about 42, I’m just disappointed that it’s not related to Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.
Needs more Sam Rockwell.
+The Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, The Universe, and Everything.
All I want is Goon 2
Glad to see Ashley give Top Secret it’s due.
Or if you live in Austin you can have a beer dinner hosted by Dogfishhead while you watch the Last Dragon. [drafthouse.com]
Wasn’t Charlie Sheen hitting on Sara Hyland on Twitter a long time ago? It hurts my brain to remember that and to type that
baseball movies peaked with Cobb.