Weekend Movie Guide: Snitches Get Stitches And Millions Of Dollars

Opening Nowhere: Stand Off
FilmDrunk Suggests: Organize a neighborhood game of Kick the Can and let me know where it is, because I’ll come play. Or you can go see what one critic called “Dwayne Johnson’s best role yet” in Snitch and then look at his IMDB page and just mumble, “Well yeah.”
Snitch
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 51% critics, 82% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Despite its apparent compromises to noble finger-wagging (initially) and requisite fist-pumping (eventually), Waugh has fashioned a sturdy character-first entertainment out of Snitch.” – My good friend William Goss, Film.com
“Dwayne Johnson tries so hard to be taken seriously in the ponderous and preposterous drama Snitch that it hurts to watch him in much the same way it hurts to watch the weightlifting competition at the summer Olympics.” – Mary F. Pots, TIME
Armchair Analysis: I can joke for days about “Dwayne Johnson’s best role yet” but I have to admit this film doesn’t look terrible. I’m not going to rush out to the theater to see it, and I’d probably see A Good Day to Die Hard again, so I can freak out for a second time about why there was no fight scene between John McClain and that giant Russian bro. Seriously, what the f*ck was the point of showing that shirtless monster and his CCCP tattoo if HE DOESN’T DO ANYTHING???
In conclusion, The Rundown is still Dwayne Johnson’s best movie. Doom is a close second because it has Rosamund Pike, who is a very special person.
I’m interested in Snitch more for Jon Bernthal than Dwayne.
#TEAMSHANEYA’LL
The Rundown is kind of great. It’s one of those movies I have to watch when it’s on cable.
The first 10 minutes of the Rundown is easily one of the top 5 best opening scenes.
I’m glad someone showed some “Rundown” love before I had to. The movie even has Spud, for fuck’s sake.
Keri Russell deserves better than Dark Skies. But she’s got The Americans, of course, so whatever. But the CG in these ads looks so awful. And the scene with the kid looking skyward and having his face all warped is hilarious to look at, which I don’t think was the intent.
Snitch looks pretty good; hopefully it’ll appear on HBO or Showtime. Rundown forever. “Do you understand, THE CONCEPT, of the tooth fairy?”
That’s the line I always remember most from that movie… and it’s pretty funny, now that I think about it, that The Rock later starred in a movie called The Tooth Fairy.
I’m partial to, “Are you threatening me? Are you threatening me with pee?”
Anyone that doesn’t like The Rock is a communist.
I’m always concerned when Canada’s two most pretentious film “columnists” are in the same block-quote. I’m surprised a vortex of suck didn’t swallow my computer like “Bad Dream House”.
I would watch a movie of the milk commercial where aliens are invading and the Rock just wants to get milk for his kids. And then DESTROYS an alien invasion with his mighty Rock-ery. How has the Rock not played a superhero of some sort – he’s a natural for an original take on the genre, or as Max Damage from Incorruptible or something.
The Rock’s best movie was Walking Tall? Get the fuck out of here it’s clearly… /looks at Rock’s IMDB, realizes he’s mostly done shit movies. Walking Tall is probably #2 though.
I’m actually partial to his acting Southland Tales which I think is the best of his career. Also, Southland Tales probably would have been legendarily great if they split the plot load into two films.
Since Burnsy loves Bond movies and Rosamund Pike, I’m curious as to what he thinks of Die Another Day. Every seems to hate that movie, but she is one fine-ass Bond girl.
I liked Faster, just because he shoots the guy whose house Patrick Dempsey shit on in Can’t Buy Me Love.
Dwayne Johnson slander will not be tolerated!!!!