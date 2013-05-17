Weekend Movie Guide: ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ Is Up Next For People To Hate

Opening Everywhere: Star Trek Into Darkness
Maybe Opening Somewhere: Erased, The English Teacher
FilmDrunk Suggests: I expect Star Trek to be great, and a lot of my dorkier friends who don’t mind being jammed into crowded theaters at midnight told me that it was just that. I just figure that as people are still bitching and moaning about Iron Man 3 that this will be the next to be nitpicked to death. Oh the irony of imperfect people demanding perfection from films. They can’t all be RED.
Star Trek Into Darkness
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 87% critics, 89% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The conceptual sci-fi of the original series is nowhere to be found, though you might enjoy watching the skinny young actors approximate their counterparts from the 60s; Chris Pine is especially good as Captain Kirk.” – J.R. Jones, Chicago Reader
“For two movies in a row now — and possibly even more in the second than the first — [Abrams has] caught some of the spark of the first Star Trek without either mimicking or desecrating the original.” – Dana Stevens, Slate
Armchair Analysis: JJ Abrams told Jon Stewart recently that he didn’t like Star Trek as a kid (or something to that effect) and that caught my ear, because I absolutely hated the Star Trek TV series and movies. I sort of liked the Next Generation films, but it was always just a case of “These aren’t as good as The Last Starfighter” for me.
That said, I respect that people are so loyal to the original material and whatnot, but just like with the Star Wars prequels and upcoming films, I don’t get why people are so offended like they’re blasphemous. New material means reaching new audiences, and these new Star Trek films are great for guys like me because I watch them and I want to go back and understand more about the character and story history, just like Abrams.
So I guess I get that it sucks for the devout fans that these new films don’t dive deeper into the universe that Gene Roddenberry already created – “Origin stories suck, bro!” – but maybe let the rest of us catch up and we can all enjoy them together. Or just keep nitpicking and prosper.
Erased
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 24% critics, 37% audience (come on, how have 3,500 people seen this already?)
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“’Erased’ is an entertaining enough action outing with plenty of well-done elements to recommend it.” – Kate Erbland, MSN Movies
“Eckhart and Liberato may not act as if they’re in Retread-land – Olga Kurylenko, meanwhile, as a CIA handler, barely acts at all – but this ‘Erased’ is eminently forgettable.” – Robert Abele, L.A. Times (YOU WATCH YOUR MOUTH ABOUT OLGA, MISTER!)
Armchair Analysis: Everyone, please welcome Aaron Eckhart to the Bruce Willis Institute of Anything for a Paycheck. The head instructor, 50 Cent, will be with us shortly. Also, someone get Olga Kurylenko’s agent on the phone. She’s better than this.
The English Teacher
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 44% critics, 16% audience (TURD ALERT)
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Greg Kinnear does a nice supporting job as Jason’s dad.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor (channeling Liz Lemon after a Jenna Maroney performance)
“The English Teacher reveals that a respectable cast and much noisy boisterousness isn’t enough to generate a single laugh.” – Nick Schager, Village Voice
Armchair Analysis: I had never heard of this film five minutes ago, and if you ask me about it in 10 minutes, I’ll haven’t heard of it then either.
just got home from Trek. Liked it fine, but don’t see myself buying the DVD and watching it 6 times on FX the way I did the first. I read a review that they “mishandled the villain” and I think that’s about right.
Yes – I thought it was pretty good, but the first one is the type of movie I could pull up when bored on a Saturday night and watch for the 30th time while enjoying it just as much as the first. Don’t really see that being the case here.
If you would watch Abrams’ Star Trek reboot 30 times then someone needs to sit you down and explain what’s great about movies and what isn’t.
Apocalypse Now is something you watch 30 times. The Godfather is something you watch 30 times. Abrams’ Star Trek is something you watch if you’re flipping through the channels bored out of your skull and the best possibly choices are Duck Dynasty, infomercials and Abrams’ Star Trek.
Apocalypse Now is not something you watch 30 times. It’s obviously a phenomenal film, but it’s something i really only want to see a couple times in my lifetime. Big dumb action movies are the type of thing i can rewatch over and over.
Hipster nerd alert on Iron Mike!
I remember one review stating how the first one was terrible because it didn’t follow the schematics of the original ship by having the elevator simply go up really fast, instead of slowly lumber up and down, side to side like in the show. I’m all for nitpicking, but c’mon that’s extreme.
yeah that’s weak. they are really trying to please the fans with this, with details like (not a spoiler) Harry Mudd and (not a spoiler) Section 31 and… something else.
Eckhart told Jon Stewart that he never turns down a role with a paycheck back when he was promoting The Dark Knight, and his IMDB page definitely supports that idea.
I haven’t seen it but I liked it anyway. No problem with the villain. Wish there were more boobs. Do alien titties lactate? When I see it that’s what I’ll be worried about. Cause sometimes on Earth you bring home a fat girl and get milk in ur mouth, realizing that aint right and maybe she has more than a beer belly going on. That’s the continuity I hope Star Trek explores… why I blacked out and went home with a pregnant chick and if we banged on Solaris V if drinking milk out of her alien nipples would have gotten me pregnant.
And oh yeah, people who complain about the Marvel movies are lame. For anyone who had to follow Iron Man through West Coast Avengers you should be happy good movies are being made at all.
I often see people say an actor is better than what parts they’re doing, Rachael McAdams might be the tops of the list for this, but what if they aren’t? What if they are just shitty actors people like?
Only 3,500 ratings? I think I have Erased on a thumb drive somewhere. It has come and gone in most of the world.
Danger Guerrero discussed the joys of pretending that you’ve never heard of the Beatles. On a similar “watch the world burn” tip, try egregiously “confusing” Stars Wars and Trek. “A new Star Trek movie? I hope Jar Jar is in it!” #intodorkness
A casual reference to it as Star Track will also cause a vein to throb on our foreheads.
I liked it quite a bit, lots of fun a little uneven but it tries to accomplish a lot. The cold open away mission is worth the price of admission alone. I’m a big trekkie and I really dug it, my wife isn’t and she really, really liked it.
Star Trek 2 isn’t bad. We all knew the “big reveal” which is on Abrams and his annoying need to have his secrets. I just hate it when screenwriters remove consequences. Lindelof, Orci, Kurtzman create worlds where there are no rules. They clearly have an idea of how the thing should end but then roll dice on how to get there.
That honestly is what irked me the most. The lying about what it was about. “Nothing to see here. It’s not who or what you think it is.” And then it was. But the performances brought me back from the initial ‘they lied about it’ #vague #nottwitter
@Nick Agreed on consequences/rules. And it’s pretty amazing that by the end of the movie they turn up a new technology that even blows away how Scotty had invented a teleporter that should eliminate the need for spaceships in the first movie.
Oh boo hoo, the director didn’t tell you what his movie was about and made you have to go see it instead? Not sure what the logic is, there. But you, you are what is wrong with America.
@Arm agreed… I hated the twist because JJ and crew were all “NO NO NO Its something cool and different”.. and than it was niether
Well @Matty, it’s a good thing I’m Canadian isn’t it. You saw the part where I didn’t think it was particularly bad right? In fact I enjoy that Chris Pine is playing Captain Kirk as Sterling Archer at this point. But films that lack consequences to the characters actions aren’t great movies. “Tell Spock to take Khan alive, because unless I turn around I won’t find 72 other sources of magic blood.” Is a pretty big plot hole.
Did we all know that? I vaguely remember a rumor when they were starting off but then when details were released it wasn’t confirmed so I just forgot about it. I don’t think most of us are trolling around looking for Star Trek spoilers. We have better things to do and it’s nice to not know things.
I think the he needed warm magic blood and it would take too long to get if from the ice cubes. Speaking of future ice, cubes are so 2000 and late. I want some ice spheres.
How do you people find Julianne Moore hot?
“you people” ? No way any black dude finds her attractive.
She’s up there with Tina Fey (although I’ll grant that she’s not as bad) with regards to women that those people think is hot. It’s quite vexing to say the least.
Today, not as much. But I respect her body of work. And if you still don’t agree, that’s fine, but at least watch Chloe.
I enjoyed Star Trek immensely. THAT’s a summer blockbuster. Cuminhersnatch was incredible.
I enjoyed it although I could do with less of the ‘Spock reaction’ shots for lack of a better term. I get it though it’s that’s actually true to the story line but it tends to lose it’s luster after the first thousand or so.
“but it was always just a case of “These aren’t as good as The Last Starfighter” for me”
Never change.
I’m sure the “fans” will have their problems with Star Trek just like they did IM3 and they will probably be the same thing, that is didn’t live up to the perfect fantasy world of their minds.
Aaron Eckhart turns down scripts like I turn down fresh maple bars.
usually when i don’t like a movie that a lot of other people like, i still get why they like it. with that said, i don’t get why people like this star trek movie
Because it’s funny, emotional, stoic, beautiful, shit blows up, Simon Pegg, lens flare, love, hate, rage, full of Cumberbatch.
Other than that, though, yeah, SNL has sucked for two decades.
i did like cumberbatch a lot. the spock humor fell flat for me (dude from big bang theory ruined spock humor forever), and i didnt know what the fuck was going on during the action scenes or what they needed to do. then, it turns out he needed to kick something. if i knew that, it probably wouldve been more exciting as waited for him to kick something (being intentionally vague, so i dont spoil (also being vague b/c im still not sure what was going on)). oh, and the whole im going to yell at you because youre crazy irresponsible, but i still better remind the audience how great you are, you rule-breaking rebel you thing has always been an annoying trope to me. i wish, just once, a coach wouldve stopped yelling at me to say, “that was insanely reckless, but, godammit, son, you got the greatness in you.” Also, the big message wouldve been more effective, i think, if they left in some ambiguity. you couldnt really argue with their conclusion when the bad guy was just out to commit genocide just because. it’s hard to have a philosophical debate when nothing is really debatable. i did, however, like the suggestion that we bring terrorism upon ourselves with our aggressiveness. though i dont agree with the reductive way delivered that message, i thought it was ballsy, at least. so, i thought there was some good and a lot of bad, but, most likely, star trek just isnt for me. yeah, i probably couldve just said that last sentence
The new one is good, but unfortunately it does have some of the same problems as the first. I’m not optimistic about Star Wars, because most of the reason these movies work is that they were allowed to reboot it.
I’m not optimistic about it because until very recently, I worked at Lucasfilm and since Star Trek was just released, JJ hasn’t so much as farted in the direction of the project. And it’s supposed to be in theaters in two years.
My guess is that the experience will be so terrible that nobody in Hollywood will want to work with Lucasfilm, er, Disney any more.
I’m not bitter, but f that place.
If Lucas could have made Episode One half this well then I would take that in a heartbeat. At least Abrams is a competent director and can get good actors to actually perform.
I guess my main concern is the timeline. The prequels were spaced out three years and look how they turned out. I agree that JJ, given proper resources, can turn out an excellent Star Wars movie, but if they stick to that timeline, he’ll be forced to make compromises. Hopefully he’s at least negotiated final cut, but I don’t expect this thing to come out on time and be awesome. One of those things will have to remain fluid (I’m hoping for the release date to be moved back.)
Did anyone else notice during the credits of Star Trek under the “additional voices” Bill Hader was listed?
I did. I actually thought it might be him when I heard it. He was one of the voices of the ship, I think just before they were warping to some place that I don’t want to say because spoiler alert, in the first act.
my friend’s sister makes $68 every hour on the laptop. She has been fired from work for five months but last month her check was $17739 just working on the laptop for a few hours. Read more here… [www.daz7.cℴm]
I enjoyed everything in Trek other than the Spock overreaction. If you didn’t like it, eat a dick. It’s that simple.
simple? it sounds like there would be a lot of logistical difficulties. but, if any animal dick would suffice, then, yeah, it would probably be pretty simple
Star Trek was good fun. I like the old trek and I like the new Trek. Yes there are some things that hit my nerd side that get at me like the fact they have actual glass looking out from the bridge instead of a viewscreen or the fact they use laser guns instead of phasers, but once I stuff that part of me in a locker and threaten it with swirlies the rest of me really enjoys watching this shit.
Meh. I liked the first one and I’ve scene the majority of Next Generations episodes and Generations (which was awesome), but this one completely fell apart in the last 20 minutes. I had no idea what the fuck anyone wanted or why they were doing things. I don’t think a movie has to “make sense” 100% from a logistics stand point, but I do like to know why people are doing things.
I realize I’m one of those imperfect people demanding perfection from JJ, but really, I’m supposed to celebrate a remake? A fucking remake. Lolz. I’ve already seen Wrath of Khan. Even if JJ managed to make a better version of a film I’ve seen, it’s still going to be a movie I’ve seen before. I’m glad this reviewer can get all excited by the same recycled shit over and over again. We just had a remake of Khan, it was called Star Trek Nemisis.
At least no one has to ever die again with the magic Khan blood. Lolz.