Weekend Movie Guide: Steven Spielberg Would Like More Money, Please

Opening Everywhere: Evil Dead, Trance
Opening in IMAX: Jurassic Park
FilmDrunk Suggests: I find it interesting that people are acting like Jurassic Park opening in IMAX is some momentous occasion, like they just have to see it in 3D before they never have the chance again. I just don’t view this franchise in the same regard as the great ones like Star Wars or Police Academy. Call me crazy, I suppose.
Jurassic Park: An IMAX 3D Experience
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 91% critics, 83% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The 3-D process adds not just dimension but depth – a technological extension of cinematographer Gregg Toland’s deep-focus innovations in The Grapes of Wrath and Citizen Kane. The change in perspective creates greater intensity.” – Richard Corliss, TIME
“Spielberg has gone on to weightier and more prestigious projects, but this thrill ride is one of his best and a masterpiece of the genre.” – Nell Minow, Chicago Sun-Times
Armchair Analysis: Cool, dinosaurs in 3D. Anyway, I really enjoyed new UPROXX family member and fellow ambiguously-named gentleman scribe Stacy Lambe’s ranking of the Jurassic Park castmembers.
Evil Dead
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 64% critics, 82% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Sure, this is a higher-budget re-tread. But a remake shouldn’t exist simply to ramp up the graphic violence, even if special effects have improved immeasurably in the past 30 years.” – Claudia Puig, USA Today
“So long as you grit your teeth and keep your eyes on the screen, it’s an enjoyable, if almost academic, exercise in bad taste.” – Liam Lacey, Globe and Mail
Armchair Analysis: I have a confession to make – I don’t really remember much about the original Evil Dead. So I’ll probably watch that again before I go see the remake. The commercials look good. I don’t really have much beyond that.
Trance
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 70% critics, 78% critics
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Danny Boyle’s trippy, Inception-like thriller is a hypnotic head trip that demands you trust no one.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone
“A slick heist tale with more twists than sense, this is one movie that ends up outsmarting itself.” – Kennth Turan, L.A. Times
Armchair Analysis: I don’t think this one is actually opening everywhere, but I hope it is. Sometimes it pays to use optimism in these Weekend Movie Guides than it does snark. I can’t always be an evil bastard. At least not when it means seeing Rosario Dawson all sorts of nude.
Jurassic Park–“A masterpiece of the genre.” And that genre would be . . . ?
Movies about killer amusement parks?
science fiction? adventure?
Shitty Spielberg sci-fi movies?
Jurassic Park was all about the special effects which are common now. It’s like getting excited about a car having cupholders.
Not really. People have a visceral connection to art that they don’t enjoy with the latest cupholders.
It’s like saying we have no use for Star Wars because the last Star Trek was so good.
Actually, I have no use for Star Wars since I was just laid off. Goddamnit. Screw Star Wars. I have no use for that.
And be thankful that South Park got to “Raiders of the Lost Ark” first or Spielberg would be fucking with it instead of this crappy movie.
Honestly, when it comes to horror movies and big-budget action films I just tune out the critics. I mean, its a remake of a movie infamous for a scene that has a girl being raped by a tree. Chances are its not Oscar-bait.
If you’re interested Master Burns, the original Evil Dead is on Netflix instant. Its still stupid awesome.
The critics should re-view the original Evil Dead before commenting on this one.
Evil Dead remake makes me sad… I wanted a 4!
Ash getting beat up by shelves is always a good time
The tree rape scene was very tastefully done.
Fuck you all, the original Jurassic Park is a masterpiece and a classic. I just got back from it and the 30 bucks spent (two tickets) was well worth it. I was too little to see it in theaters 20 years ago so this was an opportunity I wasn’t going to pass up.
I wouldn’t call the 3D necessary, but it certainly didn’t detract from anything.
And of course the FRANCHISE isn’t in the same esteem as Star Wars or whatever but that’s because 2 and 3 are merely good and mediocre respectively.
I was thinking about seeing JP again, but opted for Evil Dead which was…awesome, but, I did watch JP the other day though and to make it seem like it was in 3D I got really drunk and sprinted towards the tv and then moonwalked backwards for the whole movie…really added to the experience.
I saw the original Jurassic Park three times in the theater.
Am I in the minority for thinking JPIII was better than Lost World?
I mean, JPIII did have a kid running around, but at least for drama’s sake he got to watch his stepfather die and he didn’t kill a raptor with gymnastics.
I’m such a huge dinosaur fan that I quit my job and moved to Wyoming for half a year to dig up Late Jurassic dinosaur fossils. And even I say that Jurassic Park is merely “pretty good”, Jurassic Park II is terrible (although at least with some stupidly fun bits toward the end), and Jurassic Park III is horrible.
Trance is the hairless Inception, yes? How does that come out of nowhere and sneak into theaters, gawdammit…
You’re better off finding pictures of Dawson online and skipping the movie. Not Boyle’s best work.