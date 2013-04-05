Weekend Movie Guide: Steven Spielberg Would Like More Money, Please

Opening Everywhere: Evil Dead, Trance

Opening in IMAX: Jurassic Park

FilmDrunk Suggests: I find it interesting that people are acting like Jurassic Park opening in IMAX is some momentous occasion, like they just have to see it in 3D before they never have the chance again. I just don’t view this franchise in the same regard as the great ones like Star Wars or Police Academy. Call me crazy, I suppose.

Special Plug: Once again, The Manson Family, from the folks who brought us Gone with the Pope, is being re-released for another limited theater run, with the following upcoming cities and dates:

4/06/2013 Landmark’s Egyptian Theatre – Seattle, WA

4/12/2013 Logan Theatre – Chicago, IL

4/12/2013 Hi-Pointe Theatre – St. Louis, MO

4/13/2013 Hi-Pointe Theatre – St. Louis, MO

4/13/2013 Cedar Lee Theatre – Cleveland, OH

You can check out the rest of the upcoming dates and details here.

Jurassic Park: An IMAX 3D Experience

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 91% critics, 83% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The 3-D process adds not just dimension but depth – a technological extension of cinematographer Gregg Toland’s deep-focus innovations in The Grapes of Wrath and Citizen Kane. The change in perspective creates greater intensity.” – Richard Corliss, TIME “Spielberg has gone on to weightier and more prestigious projects, but this thrill ride is one of his best and a masterpiece of the genre.” – Nell Minow, Chicago Sun-Times

Armchair Analysis: Cool, dinosaurs in 3D. Anyway, I really enjoyed new UPROXX family member and fellow ambiguously-named gentleman scribe Stacy Lambe’s ranking of the Jurassic Park castmembers.

Evil Dead

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 64% critics, 82% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Sure, this is a higher-budget re-tread. But a remake shouldn’t exist simply to ramp up the graphic violence, even if special effects have improved immeasurably in the past 30 years.” – Claudia Puig, USA Today “So long as you grit your teeth and keep your eyes on the screen, it’s an enjoyable, if almost academic, exercise in bad taste.” – Liam Lacey, Globe and Mail

Armchair Analysis: I have a confession to make – I don’t really remember much about the original Evil Dead. So I’ll probably watch that again before I go see the remake. The commercials look good. I don’t really have much beyond that.

Trance

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 70% critics, 78% critics

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Danny Boyle’s trippy, Inception-like thriller is a hypnotic head trip that demands you trust no one.” – Peter Travers, Rolling Stone “A slick heist tale with more twists than sense, this is one movie that ends up outsmarting itself.” – Kennth Turan, L.A. Times

Armchair Analysis: I don’t think this one is actually opening everywhere, but I hope it is. Sometimes it pays to use optimism in these Weekend Movie Guides than it does snark. I can’t always be an evil bastard. At least not when it means seeing Rosario Dawson all sorts of nude.