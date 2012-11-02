Weekend Movie Guide: One Week 'Til Skyfall

Senior Writer
11.02.12 13 Comments

Opening Everywhere: Wreck-It Ralph, Flight, The Man with the Iron Fists

FilmDrunk Suggests: Sorry, I don’t mean by the title and banner image that there aren’t any good movies this weekend. In fact, I’m super stoked about Wreck-It Ralph and The Man with the Iron Fists. And while people are saying great things about Flight (except Vince, who hated it), I can’t see it because I already hate flying enough as it is, and the last thing I need is the thought that I should give my pilot a breathalyzer when I fly from Orlando to Seattle. Mainly, go see the RZA’s directorial debut or the adorable movie about video game characters.

Wreck-It Ralph

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 85% critics, 90% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“It’s impossible not to feel a strong sense of nostalgic amusement, if not sheer delight, at the comings and goings of all these characters.” – Dave McGinn, Globe and Mail

“Amid all the boring crashing and chasing and slapstick, there are some brilliant flashes of wit (particularly a reference to the guards in the Wizard of Oz).” – Kyle Smith, NY Post (Uhhhh, between the poop and the crap, there’s good stuff, uhhhh.)

Armchair Analysis: The only people who don’t like this movie are people who had ColecoVision as kids.

Flight

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 76% critics, 85% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“It’s a well-made movie. But after its opening, harrowing action sequence, the film turns into one of the most familiar stories of our time – a downward addiction and denial spiral.” – Tom Long, Detroit News

“It’s 150 minutes long, goes by in a shot, and for at least 135 minutes, it’s a thoroughly engrossing experience.” – Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle

Armchair Analysis: Nope. Not a chance. Unless someone invents teleportation, I ain’t seeing this. If I do, I’ll be walking everywhere.

The Man with the Iron Fists

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 62% critics, 83% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“‘The Man With the Iron Fists’ is the type of movie that feels like you are always coming in half-way through, even if you watch it from the beginning. As an exercise in genre, this is the highest compliment.” – Jordan Hoffman, Film.com

“As endearing as it is exhausting, The Man With the Iron Fists bears strong resemblance to a hyperactive puppy: sloppy, scatterbrained, manic and migraine-inducing, but possessing an earnest sense of excitement.” – Andrew Barker, Variety

Armchair Analysis: I don’t really care anymore what hipster troll critics like Kyle Smith keep regurgitating about popular movies for the sake of being edgy and fart-snifferous. It used to piss me off, but screw it. If you can’t enjoy a film that blends martial arts and hip hop, and was directed by a Wu-Tang Clan member, then I don’t want to know you exist anyway. So here’s how happy I am to see this movie:

Around The Web

TAGSFLIGHTTHE MAN WITH THE IRON FISTSWEEKEND MOVIE GUIDEWreck-It Ralph

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP