Weekend Movie Guide: Transformers And Dinobots And Giant Paychecks, Oh My!

Opening Everywhere: Transformers: Age of Extinction
Opening Somewhere: Snowpiercer, Begin Again, They Came Together
FilmDrunk Suggests: Transformers: Age of Extinction is expected to make $100 million this weekend, because your parents should have already taught you that life isn’t fair. Meanwhile, the limited releases actually look decent enough, and I’d just like to see Snowpiercer in a theater already.
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 19% critics, 73% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Transformers: Age of Extinction is nearly three %$^&%!!# hours, and they’re brain-freezing. – David Edelstein, Vulture
The Transformers are brilliant, brave, world-conquering space travelers. Time to morph into something entertaining. – Scott Bowles, USA Today
Armchair Analysis: Michael Bay’s toy franchise is like Happy Madison at this point. People are going to see, some will love it, and others will complain that it’s horrible and a good actor like Stanley Tucci should be ashamed of sacrificing integrity for a paycheck, but how can anyone blame him? Get that money, Tooch.
Snowpiercer
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 92% critics, 74% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
For the longest time “Snowpiercer” rushes forward, like the bullet train itself – sleek and swift and unstoppable. And it takes us along for the ride. – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger
Planetary destruction and human extinction happen a half-dozen times every summer. It’s rarely this refreshing, though. – A.O. Scott, New York Times
Armchair Analysis: I feel like this movie is five years old already and it’s still not even being released nationwide in the US yet. This is America, damn it, we should get all movies before anyone else.
Begin Again
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 68% critics, 76% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Just when you are ready to completely write off “Begin Again,” the music starts to play, the camera takes it all in and makes us a part of it, and the film’s unpersuasive emotions don’t seem to matter as much. – Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times
It’s a film you have to meet at least half-way. but once I did, I reveled in the charm, the romance, and most of all the bevy of terrific songs. – Alonso Duralde, The Wrap
Armchair Analysis: Where has Keira Knightley been? She gets married and it’s like she forgets about making movies that people want to see.
They Came Together
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 66% audience, 69% critics
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Simply recreating what we know to be hackneyed and safe doesn’t suddenly make it hilarious and surprising. There has to be a spin to it; there has to be some innovation. – Christy Lemire, RogerEbert.com
A series of hit-and-miss sketch-comedy bits rather than a fully realized movie that might have gutted contemporary rom-com clichés rather than just weakly aping them. – Manohla Dargis, New York Times
Armchair Analysis: Paul Rudd promoted this comedy on The Colbert Report last night and the clip made it look delightful. Unfortunately, those scores aren’t so hot. How could Rudd and Amy Poehler make a bad movie that’s directed by David Wain and written by Wain and Michael Showalter? And it has Christopher Meloni and Bill Hader? This movie has to be good.
I wanted to see snowpiercer but the closest theater is like the other end of the state
You fucking assholes from Rhode Island make me fucking HOMICIDALLY INSANE! *swats at fly*
I thought Rhode Island was just an unincorporated territory, like Puerto Rico . . .
Heck, until I was twelve I thought it was just a legend, like Nessie, or the female orgasm.
The best game to play in the theater this weekend is seeing if you can finish at the same time as Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler when they come together on screen.
There is a chance Trans4mers could bomb right? Pacific Rim didn’t make a ton of money, that shows that people actually expect something other than CGI robots fighting.
Actually Pacific Rim made a shit ton of money, it just didn’t do that well in the US. It was a world wide hit tho.
Hence the sequel, that will probably get released a month early overseas now.
I want to see They Came Together and will probably be disappointed. You want to see Snowpiercer and…same thing.
Do we get any movies first? Are American theaters run by NBC? Whose idea was this that the rest of the world gets everything first?
It was money’s idea.
Tooch already has that sweet, young “Hunger Games” money. Now he’s either just being selfish or he doesn’t want his wallet to smell like a “Forever 21”.
I wouldn’t worry about They Came Together’s score.
Rex Reed can’t be the only critic that didn’t understand it was a parody
They Came Together is EXACTLY like Wet Hot American Summer except instead of a summer-camp movie send up its a rom-com send up. Its fucking hilarious, and even when some of the gags don’t stick the landing, it’s moving so fast it doesn’t even really matter. Snowpiercer was also amazing! I highly recommend both.