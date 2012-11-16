Weekend Movie Guide: Twilight Is Finally Over

Opening Everywhere: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Pt. 2, Lincoln, Anna Karenina, Silver Linings Playbook
FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince and I saw the new film Hitler’s Children last night, and none of them grew up to be hot bisexual girls, so definitely don’t see that. As for everything else, yeesh. Nothing jumping off the monitor at me this weekend, so I’ll probably go see Skyfall again because it was awesome.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Pt. 2
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 53% critics (because these films are awful), 88% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“You’re going to hear a lot about Breaking Dawn Part 2 being the best of the Twilight movies. That’s like saying a simple head cold is preferable to swine flu.” – Peter Travers,Rolling Stone
“Fans will find a lot to love with Breaking Dawn Part 2, both expected and unexpected, and critics will find a non-stop checklist of laughable dialogue, poor acting and sub-par special effects.” -Rob Hunter, FilmSchoolRejects
Armchair Analysis: I’d love to celebrate that this is the end of this painfully annoying and poorly acted film franchise, but as soon as the blood on the tip of the wooden stake dries, they’ll be rebooting Stephanie Meyer’s books, because nobody has an original idea anymore.
Lincoln
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 90% critics, 83% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Lincoln offers proof of what magic can happen when an actor falls in love with his character. Because as great as Day-Lewis has been in his many parts, he has never seemed quite so smitten.” – Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post
“Day-Lewis’ voice is thin and reedy, which jibes with historical accounts but subverts our expectations. His attitude makes listeners lean in, and so do we, magnetized by his kindly reserve.” – Colin Covert, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Armchair Analysis: Yawn, just give Steven Spielberg and Daniel Day-Lewis all of the Oscars already.
[Vince’s Note: Here’s what I thought, in case anyone cares]
Anna Karenina
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 65% critics, 61% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“Without Tolsoy’s profound interior narration, Anna Karenina is just a soap opera, and for some reason director Joe Wright has decided to compound this problem with deliberate, showy artifice.” – JR Jones, Chicago Reader
“Often deliberately arch and formal, the performers have been instructed to emphasize the overwrought theatricality of Anna’s disapproving social set. What doesn’t emerge is Anna’s passion. Panic is more like it.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor
Armchair Analysis: Hellllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll no.
Silver Linings Playbook
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 90% critics, 87% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It’s Lawrence who knocked me sideways. I loved her in Winter’s Bone and The Hunger Games but she’s very young – I didn’t think she had this kind of deep-toned, layered weirdness in her.” – David Edelstein, New York Magazine
“Cooper gives his most natural, affecting and compelling performance yet…Lawrence makes us forget her dewy youth just minutes into her brittle, biting turn as a woman whose unbalanced rage is even more cleverly concealed…” – Roger Moore, McClatchy-Tribune News Service
Armchair Analysis: I still don’t really know what this movie is about, but based on the commercials, I would totally let Jennifer Lawrence yell at me about the Philadelphia Eagles. What can I say? I’m a gentleman.
[Vince’s Note: Again, here’s what I thought.]
Twilight is over–for now.
The author can write more books. They can make more movies.
But also we could kill every one of them… just saying
It’s worse than you realise. Remember, 50 Shades of Grey started out as Twilight fanfiction. Five years from now, they’ll be filming somebody’s 50 Shades fanfiction.
In short, it’s learned how to reproduce. Twilight has become a meme in the classic sense.
Fun note. A woman in Wisconsin turned in her 20 year old son for plotting to shoot up a movie theater showing Twilight
They’re really excellent considering how little happens in these movies. Usually the worst MST3K episodes involved movies that slog on but they made these work.
No love week for Man with the Iron Fists? It was a fun bloody Kung-Fu fest that if its taking itself seriously, then it fails miserably, but if it was supposed be funny and kind of corny while making me laugh and go FUCK YES when someone gets stabbed in the neck with a knife? It achieves that goal. If you can see it buzzed, it will be even better.
I can’t be the only one who just read about the guy arrested for plotting to shoot up a screening of Twilight and thought the police arrested the wrong person.
Just saw Skyfall, I give it a B+ cause it was so damn good to look at and Bardem was effin’ great. Plus they did a good job re-introducing all the old elements and it was the best Home Alone remake ever.
Biggest gripe with this movie: Holy hell was M incompetent (SPOILERS below).
– She has a disk that names every agent in the world, even though said disk shouldn’t exist according to international spy law… then loses it.
– She orders the bad shot on Bond (without seeing what the fuck was going on and left it to a rookie agent to do it);
– doesn’t recall all the agents with blown covers;
– doesn’t want to be accountable to the public for the shit that went down;
– gets offended when badass Mallory (whose name may have come from Archer?) tells her she should probably resign in the wake of all this BS that she already fucked up;
– lets a clearly out of it Bond come back to M16 too early;
– writes a shitty obituary and SELLS ALL OF BONDS SHIT;
– gives a stupid speech talking about working in the shadows and how she’s gotta be a badass, when she’s getting a bunch of messages to evacuate and doesn’t tell anyone;
– gets more agents, government workers and cops killed;
– can’t shoot for shit;
– gets Bond’s childhood home blown up;
– gets shot;
– Doesn’t have the balls to pull the trigger and kill Silva and herself when she’s already wounded;
– and then DIES ANYWAY.
Basically at the end of the movie, the bad guy killed a shitload of people, blew a bunch of shit up including the M16 office AND got the head of M16 killed. She was clearly incompetent and senile and should have resigned after the last god damn movie. I award her no points, and may god have mercy on her soul.
And poor Bond accomplished nothing too. He was too slow and old to stop anything. Best thing he did was not die somehow at the beginning. So basically this whole movie was just one big pretty reset button that kinda made up for how absolutely boring the last movie was.
So… New M for the next movie? Suggestions on who it should be? Im hoping for Ian McShane doing his best Al Swerengen impersonation. Language and all. He and Bond would really get along.
Probably some smarmy, stuck-up technocrat so James Bond can break all the rules. Basically, the M Judy Dench played in Goldeneye.
Personally, I’d prefer Tara Chace.
Maybe she was in charge of support for Bengahzi.
How did Bond get out of this professionally unscathed? He took M out in the middle of nowhere with no protection and got her killed. Then everybody acts like its another day at the office.
+10000 to everything you just said Eddie Baby
fyi the new M is Ralph Fiennes, who pronounces his first name like a retard.
… but like a classy retard. With a top-hat and monocle. And a cane he swings about and periodically chews on.