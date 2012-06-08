Weekend Movie Guide: We're Pro Metheus

: Prometheus, Madagascar 3, Bel Ami

Never Heard Of It: The Bad Penny

FilmDrunk Suggests: PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS!

Prometheus

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 74% critics, 87% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“In the end, Ridley Scott means to bring wonder and horror back to summertime spectacle, and ‘Prometheus’ mostly succeeds in that regard. (Mostly.)” – My college buddy William Goss, Film.com

“But to find a film this beautifully made and thoughtful and, OK, frightening, in the midst of summer slop blockbuster season is downright wondrous. ‘Prometheus’ is genuinely epic.” – Tom Long, Detroit News