Weekend Movie Guide: We're Pro Metheus

#Prometheus
Senior Writer
06.08.12 7 Comments
Opening Everywhere: Prometheus, Madagascar 3, Bel Ami

Never Heard Of It: The Bad Penny

FilmDrunk Suggests: PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS! PROMETHEUS!

Prometheus

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 74% critics, 87% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“In the end, Ridley Scott means to bring wonder and horror back to summertime spectacle, and ‘Prometheus’ mostly succeeds in that regard. (Mostly.)” – My college buddy William Goss, Film.com

“But to find a film this beautifully made and thoughtful and, OK, frightening, in the midst of summer slop blockbuster season is downright wondrous. ‘Prometheus’ is genuinely epic.” – Tom Long, Detroit News

Armchair Analysis: First it was a prequel to Alien, which made me super rock hard excited. Then it wasn’t a prequel to Alien, which still made me rock hard excited. It doesn’t matter. It’s a movie about evil aliens with Charlize Theron in a super tight outfit and it’s got Assbender. What the hell else could I ask for?

