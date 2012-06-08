Weekend Movie Guide: We're Pro Metheus

Never Heard Of It: The Bad Penny
Prometheus
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 74% critics, 87% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“In the end, Ridley Scott means to bring wonder and horror back to summertime spectacle, and ‘Prometheus’ mostly succeeds in that regard. (Mostly.)” – My college buddy William Goss, Film.com
“But to find a film this beautifully made and thoughtful and, OK, frightening, in the midst of summer slop blockbuster season is downright wondrous. ‘Prometheus’ is genuinely epic.” – Tom Long, Detroit News
Armchair Analysis: First it was a prequel to Alien, which made me super rock hard excited. Then it wasn’t a prequel to Alien, which still made me rock hard excited. It doesn’t matter. It’s a movie about evil aliens with Charlize Theron in a super tight outfit and it’s got Assbender. What the hell else could I ask for?
LALALALALA I can’t hear yous’ talking about Prometheus.
(for another f*ckin’ week, it’s Cosmopolis week north of the border)
I’m actually going to brave the opening weekend crowds for Prometheus. I can’t tell you how excited I am for aliens and Robot F. Assbender.
You’ve never heard of it? REALLY?!? I only wrote about it on Tuesday, when it came out on DVD. As Knockdown Thanks for reading.
(*Shuffles back to bedroom, starts shredding Burnsy + Morty 4EVA notebook*)
“Give them some Skittles”? That’s raycess!
It’s pronounced Skit-tells.
I just got out of Prometheus. That’s certainly a movie that exists. It is nice to know that in the future, scientists are complete retards.
The big reveal at the end? Robot F. Assbender’s anaconda is a reptilian humanoid.