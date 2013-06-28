Weekend Movie Guide: White. House. Down.

06.28.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Opening Everywhere: White House Down, The Heat

FilmDrunk Suggests: Well, if you read Vince’s review of White House Down, he clearly wants you to go see The Heat instead. But if you decide to see White House Down, I’ve been told that if you listen to the sounds in the distance, you might just be able to hear me yelling, “YEEEEEEEEEEEEAH BOYEEEEEEEEE!” In conclusion, White House Down is a cinematic achievement unlike anything ever produced on this planet ever.

White House Down

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 50% critics, 74% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Emmerich isn’t strenuous about setting a consistent tone. Action movie blow-ups are interlaced with dumb jokes and slapstick. He’s an anything-for-effect guy, but some of his effects are none too effective.” – Peter Rainer, Christian Science Monitor

“Emmerich is an old hand at blowing up the White House and finds new wings as well as other national monuments to destroy: They blow up real good.” – David Edelstein, Vulture

Armchair Analysis: It’s the best movie ever. Go see it.

The Heat

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 64% critics, 79% audience

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Laughter can be magical. It can also be crass. In the formidable person of Melissa McCarthy it is typically both. And no director seems to know what to do with that tension quite like Paul Feig.” – Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post

“[Feig] clearly enjoys the spectacle of women behaving badly, and gives his stars – and particularly McCarthy – plenty of room and improv time to knock back shots, bust a move and beat up men until they squeal like little girls.” – Stephen Whitty, Newark Star-Ledger

Armchair Analysis: Take it away, Paul Feig!

Around The Web

TAGSTHE HEATWEEKEND MOVIE GUIDEWhite House Down

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP