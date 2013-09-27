Weekend Movie Guide: Why Isn’t This A Movie About The Band Rush?

Opening Everywhere: Rush, Don Jon, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Opening in IMAX: Metallica Through the Never
FilmDrunk Suggests: My man crush for Joseph Gordon-Levitt is at an all-time high, so I’m all for Don Jon this weekend, especially because Scarlett Johansson’s New Jersey accent makes me laugh so much.
Rush
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 85% critics, 94% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
‘Rush’ ranks among the best movies about auto racing ever made, featuring two great performances from the leads. – Richard Roeper, RichardRoeper.com (I assume that, like me, he ranks Freejack No. 1.)
This is no mere thrill ride by two real-life rival speedsters, although it is certainly that. The film also provides a sobering look at what it takes to be a true champion. – Peter Howell, Toronto Star
Armchair Analysis: Just kidding, I wouldn’t watch a movie about the band Rush with Vince’s eyes. I’d rather watch a movie about Formula 1 drivers in the 70s. Probably on DVD though. Then again, Olivia Wilde. So maybe a rainy weeknight.
Don Jon
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 83% critics, 78% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Gordon-Levitt keeps things riotous for the film’s first hour, and if he eases into an ending that’s a little Hollywood-standard, after having so much fun tweaking form and content, I’m guessing audiences will cut him some slack. – Bob Mondello, NPR
By the time Jon learns that “you have to lose yourself in another person” (a nice turn of phrase), it’s too late for us to lose ourselves in the movie. “Don Jon” is already gone. – Moira MacDonald, Seattle Times
Armchair Analysis: The main reason I’m excited for this movie is because Tony Danza is earning rave reviews and if he won an Oscar, I’d probably laugh myself to death thinking of him accepting his Oscar and shouting, “ANGELLLLLLLLAAAAAAAAA!”
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 63% critics, 83% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Honestly, anyone who can pull off a running joke about leeks that does not make you gag, and is in fact a silly delight, deserves props. – Betsy Sharkey, Los Angeles Times
There’s not a surprise or moment of tension to be found here, but the film is all energy and color that makes the discomfort of 3-D glasses seem worth it. – Mike Clark, USA Today
Armchair Analysis: I laugh at the leek joke in the commercial every time. I don’t care what that says about me.
Metallica Through the Never
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 82% critics, 86% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
The problem is that Antal and Metallica took two different movies – a fine live-band document and a supernatural end-of-days romp – and smashed them together to make both of them more boring. – August Brown, Los Angeles Times
If half an hour of bizarro side-narrative fever dream is the price of admission for a gorgeously lensed, best-seat-in-the-house hour of chugging rock brutality, I’ll pay gladly. – Colin Covert, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Armchair Analysis: The most realistic part of the 3D adventure is when the old Metallica groupies in the front row throw their panties at the band and the movie audience gets hepatitis.
The real question I have but can’t be bothered to read reviews to find out the answer to is: Will people who don’t give a damn about racing cars being raced find anything to care about in it?
Chris Hemsworth looks like a composite of every guy whose ever appeared in a second-tier cologne commercial.
Ha!
I can’t decide which member of Rush I’d rather see catch fire.
Since he feels the need to get up on stage and “jam” with every band now, including Rush, the obvious answer to your question is Dave Grohl.
Speaking of Rush, and quite frankly. who isn’t these days, every time I’m watching football and hear a sportscaster say “it’s a 4 man rush”, I imagine Rush as a four piece band, and the fourth guy is a keyboard player, and he has a big stupid moustache and plays keyboards on the songs that don’t have keyboards and everybody hates him. True story.
Rush is awesome. Fuck you all.
I agree, saw Rush live 3 years ago and still the best trio in prog rock. CANADA FUCK YEH
Metallica has to be the most mediocre band to ever reach such crazy fame. It’s metal for people who could never enjoy real metal. Also, I love Rush even though Geddy Lee sounds like Porky Pig on crack. His bass and keyboard skills more than compensate.
The Mighty Feklahr agrees that contemporary Metallica’s quality/fame ratio is WAAAAAAY off, but would still insist they have 20+ songs that are fucking legit.
Oh yeh I still rock out to old school Metallica from time to time. But give me Slayer’s discography over their’s any day.
The Mighty Feklahr has never seen the picture of the chick that sings for Rush, is she hot?
Geddy Lee-Niki Lauda, Niki Lauda-Geddy Lee… don’t want either of those freaks brushing up against me at a urinal, I’ll tell you wut.
Hating on Rush is for hipsters.
Don’t worry Ashley, you don’t need a movie about Rush. Turn on VH1 classic at anytime during the weekends and you’re sure to see either a 3 hour documentary on them or a 3 hour concert. Not hating on the band but I see them promoted on that channel so often that I honestly wonder if someone working at the station is such a huge fan of theirs that they’re putting their own money (or a lot of time and effort) to make the channel promote the band more often. Knowing Rush fans, this wouldn’t be much of a stretch.
Fuck Rush. I hate that guy.
How can you hate on Geoffrey Rush?