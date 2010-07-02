Weekend Preview: BBQ, America …Twilight?

WOOHOOO! FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND! TIME TO PARTY! Then when we’re hungover, we can go see… uh… Sparkly vampires? Boy wizards? Hmm. Opening this weekend (trailers after the jump):

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Last Airbender

Sample reviews:

“Shyamalan has made a dull, boring, poorly acted, limply written and thoroughly unappealing fantasy, featuring bland characters locked in a struggle of no interest.”

“’The Last Airbender’ is an agonizing experience in every category I can think of and others still waiting to be invented.”

“Let’s just be honest: M. Night Shyamalan is an idiot.”

However, everyone hated Jonah Hex too, and as I’ve pointed out, with the right attitude, that movie is hilarious and entertaining as hell. Could that be true of Last Airbender? Somehow I doubt it. I tried that with Lady in the Water, and it’s one of the few movies I’ve ever seen where getting high first actually made it worse. M. Shyalami can harsh your mellow from afar.

Love Ranch

Joe Pesci plays a pimp, Helen Mirren is a whore, I really want to see this, and of course it’s only be opening in limited release. Ugh. I was pretty much sold as soon as I heard Pesci would be a pimp and Helen Mirren’s character “stomps on the throat of a misbehaving prostitute,” but curiously, the reviews have been pretty bad so far. All I know is that the guy who decided to open a movie with “ranch” in the title the same weekend Twilight opens is an evil genius.