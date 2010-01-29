WEEKEND PREVIEW: WHEN IN ROME, SAY HI TO YA MUTHA FUH ME

Opening this weekend:
When in Rome
Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel went on this crazy vacay to Italy, and now you can help sponsor all their fun Euro-shenanigans by watching this crappy movie! Doesn’t that sound great?
Edge of Daaaaahhkness
GIMME BACK MY DAUGHTA, YOU QUEAHS! I’m Mel Gibson and I’m a cawp from Bawston. I gawt a puticulah set a skills, skills that make me a nightmayah fa hahd ons like you. So if you know what’s good fa yah, you’s’ll gimme back my fackin’ daughtah befah I gawta take you’s down ta da hahbah an’ give ya’s what fah. Now say hi to ya fackin’ motha fah me. GO SAWXX!
When in Rome, fuck a Roman.
Lee Pace and Will Arnett, why would you do this to me!?
Maybe I’ll reprogram the robot for sentry duty this house. My perimeter is looking a little unsecured. He’ll need the nightvision back though.
Edge of Darkness? Did U2’s guitarist join The Roots?
Or I could program him to type complete sentences for me.
When in Jim Rome make sure to finish on his mustache.
MiZ, allow me to recommend Fister Roboto for that task.
When in Roam, don’t use your cell phone.
Thanks folks. Don’t forget to try the club sauce.
My grammar bot and typo bot got swooped up by the Flesh Faire and shot out of a cannon into a gigantic flamming ceiling fan.
Jellybean Tempo Monk :(
Fister Roboto is learning.
Next winter, the sequel When In Nome comes out, but it had to be filmed with nightvision.
See!
Take it easy Crappy. You’re not the only one who makes typos.
From Urban Dictionary:
Flamming:
The art of acting or being a homosexual.
Dude, that guy is so flamming he can’t pump gas.
by Justin
Unless of course, you were referring the the Norwegian village of Flåm.
Or “to the”
Whatever works for you.
Meh, it’s not a peer reviewed research paper. The fuck I really care?
Also from Boston, baked beans. Trip on that, Skeeter. [boooong rip]
When in Roman, F little girls in the A.
Only a romantic comedy would release pictures of the end of the movie and not consider it spoilery.
Rack ’em!
When with Rome, ramble a piss load of incoherent sports jibberish, then suck yourself off for half of the show.
That.was…awesome.
When in Washington state, let horses F you in the A!
In Soviet Russia, Rome does you.
Washington, the national leader in equine caused death by perferated colon for 10 years!
I didn’t want to put an o in perforated because a horse may have tried to fuck it to death.
When in Rome, do as the Romans do (talk with your hands and stab people in the butt).
…by watching this crappy movie!
Look. I was young. Needed money. And wasn’t beyond experimentaion. I regret nothing… DON’T JUDGE ME!!
[Grabs box of whippets, climbs into tree house, hangs “No bodeez welcomb!” sign on door.]
I would like this if it was more like HBO’s Rome.
Infidelity, murder, suicide, angry sex, etc., is way more entertaining than cutesy romantic comedy love.
I would like this if it was more like
HBO’s Rome The B-52’s Roam.
Tight harmonies, and a flaming gay guy dancing around.
Boy, I fucking suck today.
*Gets a juice box and heads to the corner*
‘A’ for effort, though.
I DON’T NEED YOUR PITY!
*runs off sobbing*
Mel prefers to be on the Edge of Dahhkies, sittin cahtside watchin the Celtics.
Technically, isn’t the edge of darkness called twilight? Mella Swan is afraid of everything except crosses.
When in Ethan Frome make sure to get off before the sled crashes.
When in all roads lead to Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Rollie Gibson doesn’t throw greaseballs, he complains that they won’t let him hear mass in latin.