WEEKEND PREVIEW: WHEN IN ROME, SAY HI TO YA MUTHA FUH ME

Opening this weekend:

When in Rome

Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel went on this crazy vacay to Italy, and now you can help sponsor all their fun Euro-shenanigans by watching this crappy movie! Doesn’t that sound great?

Edge of Daaaaahhkness

GIMME BACK MY DAUGHTA, YOU QUEAHS! I’m Mel Gibson and I’m a cawp from Bawston. I gawt a puticulah set a skills, skills that make me a nightmayah fa hahd ons like you. So if you know what’s good fa yah, you’s’ll gimme back my fackin’ daughtah befah I gawta take you’s down ta da hahbah an’ give ya’s what fah. Now say hi to ya fackin’ motha fah me. GO SAWXX!