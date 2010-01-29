WEEKEND PREVIEW: WHEN IN ROME, SAY HI TO YA MUTHA FUH ME

Senior Editor
01.29.10

Opening this weekend:

When in Rome
Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel went on this crazy vacay to Italy, and now you can help sponsor all their fun Euro-shenanigans by watching this crappy movie!  Doesn’t that sound great?

Edge of Daaaaahhkness
GIMME BACK MY DAUGHTA, YOU QUEAHS!  I’m Mel Gibson and I’m a cawp from Bawston. I gawt a puticulah set a skills, skills that make me a nightmayah fa hahd ons like you.  So if you know what’s good fa yah, you’s’ll gimme back my fackin’ daughtah befah I gawta take you’s down ta da hahbah an’ give ya’s what fah.  Now say hi to ya fackin’ motha fah me. GO SAWXX!

