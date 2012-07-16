Westboro Baptist to picket Sage Stallone’s funeral

As part of their ongoing campaign to win the nation’s hearts and minds, Westboro Baptist are planning to picket Sage Stallone‘s funeral. This according to the “church” (seriously, it’s like one family) members themselves on Twitter, who’ve taken to retweeting every tweet about Stallone’s death and adding #picketfuneral. Because somehow, everything bad that happens to anyone is punishment for society’s tolerance of gay people. It’s in the bible, right after the part about not coveting thy neighbor’s truck nutz.
“Thrice-married rebel taught his son to mock God. #picketfuneral MT@digitalspy: Sylvester Stallone’s son Sage Stallone found dead, aged 36,” Margie Phelps wrote on Twitter.
“Adulterous dad brought wrath of God on son. #BloodOnDadsHands#picketfuneral #woe MT @GlobalGrind: Sylvester Stallone son, Sage, dead at 36.”
On Twitter, she told Sage’s father, Sylvester Stallone, to mourn for his son’s sins. “Chance to redeem yourself with God. Tell @TheSlyStallone to mourn for his sins, not pimp out son’s dead body to more proud sin!” [ChristianPost via Fark]
You have to give them this, for a people with a caveman-level understanding of the universe, they sure are quick to utilize social media. Anyway, if you follow Sly Stallone on Twitter, you know that part of him really does seem to believe he’s that action hero he always plays in movies. And if ever there was a real-life first act to a revenge movie, a group of a-holes picketing your son’s funeral would be it. I’m picturing a weapons montage that ends with Rambo tightening his headband. Do it, Sly, no court in the land would convict.
And if the FBI is reading this, by “it” I mean of course serve them coffee and Danish. (*strains eyelid from winking*)
#woe is the anti-#YOLO. I can’t wait to see it catch on with the teenage goths.
#YOWOE #YOWOE #YOWOE
This is almost exactly like the plot to Cobra..except not…If there was a moment for Stallone to reprise his most cherished role of Marion “Cobra” Cobretti AKA “The Cure” and legitimately waste these diseased, people now would be the time.
These Westboro idiots should be forced to watch Over The Top ala A Clockwork Orange style.
Westboro Baptist is like the Madonna of churches. Their schtick isn’t shocking anymore.
Don’t get me wrong, though; they’re still horrible, horrible assholes.
If there really was a just god, their church would be destroyed by a lightning storm.
As a side note, I wonder what they think of Tim Tebow, and what would a conversation between him and Fred Phelps look like?
I agree, Patty, Westboro Baptist Church is just like Madonna. One is evidence of the corrupting nature of idolatry and a complete embarrassment to our country. The other is the Westboro Baptist Church.
lol bitch burger. but who will eat my babies? God?
You keep staying classy Westboro
I don’t know though, lately it seems that the Westboro “church” is just phoning in their hate. Picketing some famous actor’s son funeral? The whole thing reeks of cheap publicity stunt. I remember when these guys would target the funerals of my fellow anonymous soldiers due to the government’s bizarre refusal to institute genocide against the homosexual community. That’s some real dedication to psychosis right there! But now, Fred Phelps has sold out. They’ve gone corporate in their ignorance. So disillusioning.
The most shocking part of this ordeal was learning that @TheSlyStallone isn’t a robot sending automatic replies to every mention of his name on Twitter…
@WestboroSideConnections:Chance to redeem yourself with God. Tell @TheSlyStallone to mourn for his sins, not pimp out son’s dead body to more proud sin!
@TheSlyStallone KEEP ON PUNCHING, @WestboroSideConnections ! #ExpendablesAugust17
OK, all joking aside, and I know no matter what this comment will get obliterated by you liberal heathens…but no one I know, who has even a SHRED of love of Jesus has ANY respect for these nut cases. I feel like I already do plenty to make the good Lord’s name look bad, we don’t need these yahoos to pile on.
It’s a shame that they can’t have some kind of licensing for being a Christian. If you use signs that say “Bitch Burger” you’re automatically disqualified for 1 year, you can reapply after that time if you can show that there have been no subsequent relapses into insanity.
That’s the one good thing about these guys. Their remarkable ability to unite the left and right in mutual hatred of themselves.
I’m pretty sure God keeps Westboro around as an example of how not to worship Him.
I’m surprised no one has actually killed those people yet. That would be such a nice day.
Actually, a bolt of lightening would be better.
Check out the movie “God Bless America” if you haven’t yet. There’s a cool scene that is directed at them. Fuck those people!
As I often say while hunting, I do believe it’s time to thin the herd. These folks are thoughtless idiots in need of a case of lead poisoning.
everything bad that happens to anyone is punishment for society’s tolerance of gay people.
I’d hate to be around when these guys figure out Jesus was a long-haired Jewish pacifist who abstained from sex with women and surrounded himself with a group of men who were fanatically devoted to him. Did I mention they enjoyed washing each other’s feet?
Forget about tolerating gays, we’re being punished for worshipping them. Unless we get that homo down off the cross and tie him to the trailer hitch of a pickup truck, ASAP, god will send Thor down to earth to gay bash us.
This ‘church’ is actually a bunch of hack lawyers that try to piss people off enough to be assaulted. They then sue that person. Its a scam they have been running for years.
I’ve heard this too. Westboro’s goal is to sue people for kicking their asses and harassing them back. What they don’t realize is that its tough to collect on a judgement when you are dead.
They did get hilariously mocked at Comic-Con, which may be better than committing murder or extended litigation in the long run.
I only clicked on this because I thought I saw the word Westeros. How long again until GoT is back on??
They aint changin’ nothing
I am definitely not a Christian. And neither are those weirdos.