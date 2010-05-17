What has 9 fingers and thinks Indy 4 sucked?

Shia Labeouf has made a career out of starring in bad movies almost exclusively, but I’ve never held it against him. Partly because he’s young, and partly because you can’t really expect a young actor to turn down a Steven Spielberg film. That said, Indy 4 was basically a really expensive Mexican sitcom. And to his credit, LaBeouf actually has actually admitted it. That may not seem like a big deal, but keep in mind, Hollywood is a town run by paranoid kissasses.

Nuke my fridge, LA Times:

“You get to monkey-swinging and things like that and you can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven [Spielberg, who directed]. But the actor’s job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. So that’s my fault. Simple.”

“I think if you don’t acknowledge it, then why do they trust you the next time you’re promoting a movie?” LaBeouf went on to say he wasn’t the only star on the film who felt that way. “We [Harrison Ford and LaBeouf] had major discussions. He wasn’t happy with it either. Look, the movie could have been updated. There was a reason it wasn’t universally accepted.”

Asked whether this was difficult to say, given his deep relationship with Spielberg, LaBeouf continued with the directness. “I’ll probably get a call. But he needs to hear this. I love him. I love Steven. I have a relationship with Steven that supersedes our business work. And believe me, I talk to him often enough to know that I’m not out of line. And I would never disrespect the man. I think he’s a genius, and he’s given me my whole life. He’s done so much great work that there’s no need for him to feel vulnerable about one film. But when you drop the ball you drop the ball.”

LaBeouf added, “We need to be able to satiate the appetite,” he said. “I think we just misinterpreted what we were trying to satiate.”