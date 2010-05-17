What has 9 fingers and thinks Indy 4 sucked?

Shia Labeouf has made a career out of starring in bad movies almost exclusively, but I’ve never held it against him. Partly because he’s young, and partly because you can’t really expect a young actor to turn down a Steven Spielberg film. That said, Indy 4 was basically a really expensive Mexican sitcom. And to his credit, LaBeouf actually has actually admitted it. That may not seem like a big deal, but keep in mind, Hollywood is a town run by paranoid kissasses.
Nuke my fridge, LA Times:
“You get to monkey-swinging and things like that and you can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven [Spielberg, who directed]. But the actor’s job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. So that’s my fault. Simple.”
“I think if you don’t acknowledge it, then why do they trust you the next time you’re promoting a movie?” LaBeouf went on to say he wasn’t the only star on the film who felt that way. “We [Harrison Ford and LaBeouf] had major discussions. He wasn’t happy with it either. Look, the movie could have been updated. There was a reason it wasn’t universally accepted.”
Asked whether this was difficult to say, given his deep relationship with Spielberg, LaBeouf continued with the directness. “I’ll probably get a call. But he needs to hear this. I love him. I love Steven. I have a relationship with Steven that supersedes our business work. And believe me, I talk to him often enough to know that I’m not out of line. And I would never disrespect the man. I think he’s a genius, and he’s given me my whole life. He’s done so much great work that there’s no need for him to feel vulnerable about one film. But when you drop the ball you drop the ball.”
LaBeouf added, “We need to be able to satiate the appetite,” he said. “I think we just misinterpreted what we were trying to satiate.”
Yeah, either that or maybe you should just try to make a movie you think is good instead of trying to “satiate an appetite.” That should be rule number one for any actor or filmmaker. Rule number 2? Never listen to George Lucas. He’ll just suggest adding in a family of squirrels and demand to be fed a stray cat.
“satiate”. I think Shia’s having his mom read the dictionary to him again…
WHAT HAS 9 FINGERS AND THINKS INDY 4 SUCKED?
*reads headline, can’t figure out answer*
*gets frustrated, looks around nervously to see if other people got the joke*
*starts freaking out, knowing everyone else gets it but me*
*bites off own pinky*
I KNOW! IT’S ME! I’M THE ANSWER, RIGHT?
*holds up mangled hand as proof*
HOW DARE YOU COMPATE el Chavo del Ocho TO INDIANA JONES 4??
WHAT HAS 9 FINGERS AND THINKS INDY 4 SUCKED?
Alternate headline:
Shocker³
(that’s the cubed symbol, for those with bad eyes)
“I think if you don’t acknowledge it, then why do they trust you the next time you’re promoting a movie?”
Tell me Transformers 3 sucks when you’re promoting it and I’ll trust you.
I meant compare FUCK!!
autoDurst
:(
No combates con el compadre…
Wata, I think he meant El Dr. Chapatin. El Chavo is closer to Pulp Fiction.
I’d say OH SNAP, but I’m not sure Shia can even do that.
George Lucas’ version of the “Stray Cat Strut” involves jerking off with cat skin condoms.
The only ridiculous Indy 4 scene LaBeouf really sold was the part where he invented the YMCA dance with an indian chief and a cop. Although I may have imagined that one
Electric, that was the shrooms talking.
Shia just completed his degree work at the Megan Fox/Katie Holmes School of Media Prep. Expect to see him replaced in any sequels by a sad turtle.
But when you drop the ball you drop the ball.
Then you visit the Veterinarian and are free to fuck all you want.
“We need to be able to satiate the appetite,” he said. “I think we just misinterpreted what we were trying to satiate.”
I think he means they were trying to satiate the vacuum cleaner.
Maybe he should just stop breastfeeding and make his own film choices.