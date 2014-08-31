Which Movies Are Disappearing From Netflix In September?

It’s not fun to lose stuff: your keys, your pet, your mind, your kids at an amusement park (unless they’re behaving badly, then it’s okay to let them wander). That’s why every month her we’ll clue you in to the films that are disappearing from the precious Netflix cloud so you can see your favorites before they’re gone.
The good news is that’s it’s Labor Day weekend, which gives you one more day to binge-watch your favorite programs before the drudgery that awaits you Tuesday morning. So, brew up a nice pot of coffee (or some “hair of the dog” if you prefer), snuggle up on the couch next to your favorite child or pet or loved one or imaginary rabbit and get to watching.
The People Under the Stairs
Wes Craven has made some gems outside of his Nightmare On Elm Street series (Scream, Red Eye) and this one is no exception. Featuring one of the creepiest familial units since Texas Chainsaw Massacre as well as an awesome Ving Rhames performance, this 1991 classic never gets old.
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
This UK film was directed by Mike Hodges, who directed the original Get Carter starring My-Cocaine (Michael Caine for the uninitiated). I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead is a noir-ish film with Clive Owen in the lead as a man trying to track down the thugs that forced his brother (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) to kill himself. If you like slow-burning crime thrillers then check this out.
Panic Room
With David Fincher’s Gone Girl hitting theaters soon, perhaps you’d like to check out another of his stylish features. This one stars Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter trying to fend off a couple of thugs (Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto and Dwight Yoakum) who want to break into their security room to steal some stuff. Maybe not Fincher’s best effort, but it’s worth a look.
What About Bob?
I think we can all agree that Bill Murray doesn’t miss the mark much, and this 1991 comedy, about a mentally unstable man who follows his therapist on vacation, is a lot of fun. Richard Dreyfuss is also great as Dr. Leo Marvin, who we get to watch unravel, becoming just as unstable as Murray’s Bob.
Also, if you’re a fan of sports then make sure to see any 30 for 30 programs now because they are taking a hike (see what I did there?). I personally recommend The Two Escobars. The Fisher King and Popeye are also leaving, so if you want some more Robin Williams in your life be sure to check them out.
Here’s Some More Stuff That’s Leaving September 1st:
- About Last Night…
- Ali
- Ali G Indahouse
- Black Mama, White Mama
- Bugsy
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Candyman 2: Farewell to the Flesh
- Capote
- Dirty Dancing
- Doctor Doolittle (1967)
- Double Jeopardy
- El Dorado
- Failure to Launch
- Flyboys
- Game of Death
- Gothic
- Harsh Times
- How to Lose Friends & Alienate People
- I.Q.
- King’s Ransom
- Lord of Illusions
- Midnight Express
- Never Back Down
- Penelope
- Return to the Blue Lagoon
- Silverado
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek: The Voyage Home
- Stir Crazy
- Superstar
- The Apartment
- The Haunting
- The Long Goodbye
- The Mummy
- The Seven Year Itch
- Vertical Limit
- Wicker Park
- WWE: The Top 25 Rivalries in Wrestling History
People Under The Stairs is one of the scariest movies I’ve seen. As a kid, it helped warp me for life.
Same.
Though I watched it again a couple years back and said, “THIS is the movie that fucked up my life?!”. All well. AJ Langer – if you’re reading this, call me, I still wanna fuck you.
Wes Craven didn’t direct Drag Me to Hell, Sam Raimi did. Craven does have some gems though. Would be cool to see him and John Carpenter make one last great film, it’s long overdue.
Drag Me to Hell was classic Raimi. How the hell anyone would think Wes Craven directed it, let alone write and publish it online, is laughable.
@Cuneform That was my goof. I’ve seen ALL of Craven’s and Raimi’s films. Total brain fart. Being fixed now. Glad you got a laugh out of it though my friend!
@Dariel Figueroa And yet you call Red Eye a gem…hmm……
@Dariel Figueroa If not to laugh, then for something something.
Who’s the little boy with Jody Foster?
That’s Jonathan Brandis I think.
Time to replenish the supply with another load of sh*t, which, fortunately for Netflix, is endlessly produced.
Lot of these aren’t shit. The Long Goodbye is my jam, and Midnight Express is a great date movie. Unless you meant, these movies will be replaced by shit, in which case, yes.
Why do any of them have to go away?
Digital copies don’t take up much shelfspace. The bigger their catalog, the better, as far as I’,m concerned.
Is it something about licensing and Netflix’s right to rent the movies?
Netflix has contracts with production companies and distributors to basically rent digital copies of a program for a certain amount of time.
I see. Thank you for explaining it.
Am I missing something, or was this story posted on August 31?
Right, I spend like half an hour scrolling through netflix for something to watch, and nothing screams watch me. Then I see this list, and I find 10 things I want to see, but no cant. yeah.
Awww….they took Stir Crazy off? I love that movie, especially the scenes with Grossberger.