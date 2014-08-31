Which Movies Are Disappearing From Netflix In September?

Shutterstock

It’s not fun to lose stuff: your keys, your pet, your mind, your kids at an amusement park (unless they’re behaving badly, then it’s okay to let them wander). That’s why every month her we’ll clue you in to the films that are disappearing from the precious Netflix cloud so you can see your favorites before they’re gone.

The good news is that’s it’s Labor Day weekend, which gives you one more day to binge-watch your favorite programs before the drudgery that awaits you Tuesday morning. So, brew up a nice pot of coffee (or some “hair of the dog” if you prefer), snuggle up on the couch next to your favorite child or pet or loved one or imaginary rabbit and get to watching.

The People Under the Stairs

Wes Craven has made some gems outside of his Nightmare On Elm Street series (Scream, Red Eye) and this one is no exception. Featuring one of the creepiest familial units since Texas Chainsaw Massacre as well as an awesome Ving Rhames performance, this 1991 classic never gets old.

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

This UK film was directed by Mike Hodges, who directed the original Get Carter starring My-Cocaine (Michael Caine for the uninitiated). I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead is a noir-ish film with Clive Owen in the lead as a man trying to track down the thugs that forced his brother (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) to kill himself. If you like slow-burning crime thrillers then check this out.

Panic Room

With David Fincher’s Gone Girl hitting theaters soon, perhaps you’d like to check out another of his stylish features. This one stars Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart as a mother and daughter trying to fend off a couple of thugs (Forest Whitaker, Jared Leto and Dwight Yoakum) who want to break into their security room to steal some stuff. Maybe not Fincher’s best effort, but it’s worth a look.

What About Bob?

I think we can all agree that Bill Murray doesn’t miss the mark much, and this 1991 comedy, about a mentally unstable man who follows his therapist on vacation, is a lot of fun. Richard Dreyfuss is also great as Dr. Leo Marvin, who we get to watch unravel, becoming just as unstable as Murray’s Bob.

Also, if you’re a fan of sports then make sure to see any 30 for 30 programs now because they are taking a hike (see what I did there?). I personally recommend The Two Escobars. The Fisher King and Popeye are also leaving, so if you want some more Robin Williams in your life be sure to check them out.

Here’s Some More Stuff That’s Leaving September 1st: