Writer hired to adapt What to Expect When You’re Expecting

#Bad Ideas
Senior Editor
10.27.10 32 Comments

I was sitting here feeling bad that I’d covered barely any movie news this afternoon, so then I start going through the trade news, and what’s the first story I see? The writer of Whip It has been hired to write the film adaptation of What to Expect When You’re Expecting.  How will they adapt a guide book with no narrative into a film, you ask?  Why, it will be like He’s Just Not That Into and Valentine’s Day, of course.  Relationships.

Lionsgate plans to turn Heidi Murkoff’s bestselling how-to manual What to Expect When You’re Expecting into a blueprint for a romantic comedy, and has hired Whip It! scribe Shauna Cross to rewrite the first draft by Heather Hach.The book has sold north of 16 million copies, and is being turned into a pic in the vein of Love Actually, where 5 couples experience the surprises that happen when a stork visit is imminent. [Deadline]

Sounds fascinating.  I can’t wait until they option Encyclopedia Britannica Volume G.  According to the press release I just composed with my butt, the fact-based drama promises to bring together five interrelated, alliterative historical events in the style of Avatar and The 300, with a screenplay adapted by Hollywood hit maker Allan Loeb.  Awesome.  Well, there’s your trade news story for the day.  This story is the movie blogger equivalent of “daddy drinks because you cry.”  Now if you’ll excuse me, I have fainting kitten videos to watch.

