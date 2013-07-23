What’s The Difference Between ‘Superman Vs. Batman’ And ‘Batman Vs. Superman’?

Now that Comic-Con 2013 has come and gone and we’ve been able to sort through the burrito wrappers and unopened condoms to dig out the big news items and make a little more sense of them, I think it’s safe to agree with our Gamma Squad cohorts’ assumption that Warner Bros. was the big, figurative winner with the news that Man of Steel’s fast-tracked sequel, due out in 2015, will indeed feature Batman. That’s right, Superman and the Dark Knight will finally share the big screen and that’s… all we really know about it.

Well, we know that Zack Snyder will definitely be directing again, and we know that David Goyer is writing not only the Man of Steel sequel, but also the Justice League film. And just to make sure that we really, really know that Warner Bros. reminded everyone via press release to drive home the point that Superman and Batman together is absolutely huge.

Silverman stated, “Zack Snyder is an incredibly talented filmmaker, but beyond that, he’s a fan first and he utterly gets this genre. We could not think of anyone better suited to the task of bringing these iconic Super Heroes to the screen in his own way.” Kroll added, “We are thrilled to be back in business with Zack and his team on this next movie. The success of ‘Man of Steel’ is a wonderful testament to the love and support that both fans and new audiences, worldwide, have for these characters. We are very excited to see what Zack has in store for all of us.” Diane Nelson, President, DC Entertainment, noted,“Superman and Batman together on the big screen is a dream come true for DC fans everywhere. All of us at DCEntertainment could not be more excited for Zack’s continuing vision for the DC Universe.” Zack Snyder, who made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con today, breaking the news to audiences there, later said, “I’m so excited to begin working again with Henry Cavill in the world we created, and I can’t wait to expand the DC Universe in this next chapter. Let’s face it, it’s beyond mythological to have Superman and our new Batman facing off, since they are the greatest Super Heroes in the world.”

Oh, and the other little, incomplete nugget of information that we know (and already knew before Superman Returns was forgotten) is that the film will either be titled Superman vs. Batman or Batman vs. Superman, which will allow everyone to spend the next year or so arguing about which one it should be and why. Even though, you know, Superman would win every time, because HE’S SUPERMAN.

In the meantime, Warner Bros. is either keeping this under super-secret lockdown or Henry Cavill is just working on improving his acting chops, because he wouldn’t spill any of the beans to MTV at Comic-Con.