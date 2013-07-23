What’s The Difference Between ‘Superman Vs. Batman’ And ‘Batman Vs. Superman’?

Now that Comic-Con 2013 has come and gone and we’ve been able to sort through the burrito wrappers and unopened condoms to dig out the big news items and make a little more sense of them, I think it’s safe to agree with our Gamma Squad cohorts’ assumption that Warner Bros. was the big, figurative winner with the news that Man of Steel’s fast-tracked sequel, due out in 2015, will indeed feature Batman. That’s right, Superman and the Dark Knight will finally share the big screen and that’s… all we really know about it.
Well, we know that Zack Snyder will definitely be directing again, and we know that David Goyer is writing not only the Man of Steel sequel, but also the Justice League film. And just to make sure that we really, really know that Warner Bros. reminded everyone via press release to drive home the point that Superman and Batman together is absolutely huge.
Silverman stated, “Zack Snyder is an incredibly talented filmmaker, but beyond that, he’s a fan first and he utterly gets this genre. We could not think of anyone better suited to the task of bringing these iconic Super Heroes to the screen in his own way.” Kroll added, “We are thrilled to be back in business with Zack and his team on this next movie. The success of ‘Man of Steel’ is a wonderful testament to the love and support that both fans and new audiences, worldwide, have for these characters. We are very excited to see what Zack has in store for all of us.”
Diane Nelson, President, DC Entertainment, noted,“Superman and Batman together on the big screen is a dream come true for DC fans everywhere. All of us at DCEntertainment could not be more excited for Zack’s continuing vision for the DC Universe.”
Zack Snyder, who made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con today, breaking the news to audiences there, later said, “I’m so excited to begin working again with Henry Cavill in the world we created, and I can’t wait to expand the DC Universe in this next chapter. Let’s face it, it’s beyond mythological to have Superman and our new Batman facing off, since they are the greatest Super Heroes in the world.”
Oh, and the other little, incomplete nugget of information that we know (and already knew before Superman Returns was forgotten) is that the film will either be titled Superman vs. Batman or Batman vs. Superman, which will allow everyone to spend the next year or so arguing about which one it should be and why. Even though, you know, Superman would win every time, because HE’S SUPERMAN.
In the meantime, Warner Bros. is either keeping this under super-secret lockdown or Henry Cavill is just working on improving his acting chops, because he wouldn’t spill any of the beans to MTV at Comic-Con.
Did anyone seriously think this wasnt going to be Batman Vs Superman?
I thought from the get go it was a given the film would borrow heavily from The Dark Knight Returns.
Still waiting to see Superman vs. Board of Education. Or Kramer.
Superman vs waiting for sugarman.
Row V Superman
Roe V El
“Superman would win every time, because HE’S SUPERMAN.”
Someone hasn’t read DK1.
how does Batman beat Superman in DK1?
I sure haven’t.
Ya pretty sure Batman is waaaaaaaaay smarter than Superman, so he always comes up winning. It’d even be more likely with Henry Cavill because his Superman was dumb as a rock and basically the Hulk.
@watanabex
with help from a one-armed green arrow…………..
Batman wins because the obvious thing would be to have Superman win, because Superman would obviously win on account of being f*cking Superman. They’re just trying to leave a LITTLE unpredictability.
Superman has weaknesses. And people have exploited them in both canon and non-canon books. And he has “lost” those fights. It’s rare. But it has happened. And it hasn’t been because of writers needing to make up stuff for dramatic reasons.
Would you really want to read or watch a character who is completely indestructible?
*deeeeeeeeep inhale*
Miller’s books were non-canonical, so that’s one important thing to note. The true DC future is told in Kingdom Come. That fight in DKR doesn’t count.
Also, Miller was (is) a crazy person, and the 1980s USA was a ripe target. Superman was painted as a dimwitted tool of the government, working for the man. He was the villain so of course he had to lose. That being said, it took a nuclear bomb and Clark holding back for Batman to “win”.
The worst part? It started the “Batgod” craze that still to this day plagues comics.
Miller’s crazy but that doesn’t make his book any less the iconic thing it was.
And the argument has always been with any “Batman vs.” argument, “Does Batman have time to prepare?” Because obviously, if he has time to size up his opponent then he’s way more dangerous than an improvising Batman. In the comic The Darknight returns he had lots of time to plan. Decades, in fact. Something Superman would never do.
Superman also is a terrible fighter. The moment someone as strong as him comes around that has actual hand to hand training he gets his ass kicked. Superman never thought he needed karate. When Batman shows up he uses what everyone else does to knock supes down a peg Kryptonite. Its not like it takes a genius to get a rock everyone knows about. Batman has billions he just buys it from teh same guy who hooks up Lex Luthor.
Ninja vs. Samurai. Discuss.
Think of Superman like Mike Tyson with a crushing moral code: at some point you’re so much stronger than everyone you never learn how to fight PLUS you’re always holding back so one punch doesn’t put a person’s femur in the next town over. Plus Batman would fight dirty as Hell.
I never thought I would say this in my entire life but I’m not looking forward to this at all. That makes me really really sad. I feel like a dead person inside.
Ryan Reynolds is being cast as Batman.
Now how ya feel?
@BurnsyFan66 Is it still a sequel to Man of Steel? Then I feel the same.
Wow, right over your head Chimp
Pretty sure Batman wins almost every time.
60% of the time he wins every time.
I am waaaaay more interested in the prospect of ‘Supergirl Vs. Black Canary…
I could’ve sworn there have been at least 2 or 3 Batman vs. Superman stories, and Batman has won every time.
For someone who supposedly understands the genre Zach Snyder totally misunderstands basic fundamentals of superman as a character.
He understands that he can punch hard and that’s what the pleeb masses want.
Do people not understand that when Vince says Superman would win every time, he means if they were real? You can write anything. It doesn’t make it any less stupid.
Real, or at least, in keeping with the reality of the characters as designed. I pretty much agree. Superman has one weakness; two if you consider that he doesn’t even have a fucking car.
I was hoping DC would build their movie universe into a Kingdom Come-esque finale. That said, if Batman wins, it’s because Superman let him
Ah, the great Superman vs. Batman debate, the source of more fanboy stupidity than anything short of… actually, no, I think this is the gold standard. So, just to lay out the basic arguments:
A) Yes, Batman undoubtedly has a plan to take down Superman, and it would probably work if he had the chance to implement it.
B) Yes, Superman could kill Batman in a second, way before he could implement any of his cunning schemes.
C) Of course Superman wouldn’t do that. He’s a nice guy. Much nicer than Batman. He’d try to talk first, giving Batman a chance to use his brilliant plan.
D) Well, yes, in this hypothetical fight you could say that Superman isn’t being nice. But that’s removing his personality from the equation and, just to be clear, Batman’s personality is really his only weapon in this scenario. Take away either man’s personality, and it’s no longer Superman vs Batman, it’s bunny rabbit vs headlights.
E) Then they make out, have a Kryptonian wedding with Wonder Woman as best man, and live happily ever after. So there.
This is perfect logic.
….and we wouldn’t watch that version because?
How quickly everyone forgets that MoS was a terrible, terrible film. This article lays it all out there…it’s unnecessarily long, but very insightful – and since the same creative team is coming back to do Supes 2, we better not get our little boy hopes up for anything resembling a decent story or interesting characters or action that makes sense, or really, anything that makes sense.
I thought MOS was a perfectly cromulent film.
Batman wins because Superman is unfamiliar with the Earth idioms that you never get involved in a land war in Asia, and you never bet against a Sicilian when death is on the line.
You’d like to think that wouldn’t you!
Superman bested Doomsday, which means he is exceptionally strong, so the movie should be called Superman vs Batman!
But Batman outsmarted the Riddler, and thus is a learned man, so the movie should be called Batman vs Superman!
Hey! What’s that over there!! (switches in Iron Man vs Thor when back is turned)
It’s interesting to note that superman does most of his fighting during the daytime while batman is almost exclusively a night-fighter. If superman could lure batman to actually have their battle in public in the daylight, while he may not ultimately win, it would at least show the world that batman kind of looks like a twat.
Bane lures Batman out in the daylight. Which leads to Batman getting shanked by a French chick. So I guess you make a valid point.
When I went to the Calgary Comic Expo a few years back, there was this super hot girl rocking the Micheal Turner Supergirl outfit.
I then wondered how old she was, and started worrying that I was some creepy 22 year old checking out a high school chick.
Then I continued being creepy by making quick brief glances in her general direction from 10 feet away while keeping all emotions off my face.
The point of this story is…uh…
Man, I hope they change the premise and not have them fight. It has disaster written all over it and will piss off a fanbase to a point that I think it flops.
They’ll probably do World’s Finest where they fight at FIRST and then team up at the end.
Superman wills when it really comes down to it…aside from the fact that Sup’s IQ is just as high if not higher…the only way batman would beat him is with a blind side or a cheap shot. if superman and batman were both made award at the same time and went on everything that makes them who they are. sup would crush him…when it comes down to it Batman wouldnt kill his morals are to overwhelming, superman remains venerable to human emotions and would make a quick decisions which would end up costing batman his bone structure.
on one today sry lol
holy crap grammer hell…… “batman wouldn’t kill, his morals are too overwhelming.”
vulnerable*
I read the leaked script online and *spoiler alert* Batman wins.
He takes the Batdelorean back in time to when Supes lands on Earth, puts on his krypto ring, opens the spaceship and punches Supes face off saying in his razor gargling voice, “Welcome to EARF!!!”
Humans always win. If you like aliens, go back to Russia!
but then sup will never grow up to save the world and batmans life all those times and batman wouldnt live long enough to want to travel back in time to punch him in the face…..
*anime voice* ahhhhhhhhhhhh!
What is it with people and Batman? He’s a super-rich guy with no personality who likes spending time with young boys.
not to mention he loves getting punched in the face and then dropping them off somewhere he knows they will escape so he can get punched in the face again at some point in the future. thats investment s&m….rich ppl sheesh
So he’s the pope?
Has there ever been a movie following the “Icon v. Legend” naming convention that wasn’t absolutely atrocious?
This is inexcusable given the obvious title to roll with: “World’s Finest.”
*sigh* I hate that stupid urban legend. There are many differences to the different cuts of King Kong vs. Godzilla, but the endings are both the same. It’s a *draw*. Kong wades off through the ocean towards his island and Godzilla stays beneath the sea, which is basically his home. The only slight difference is at the very end of the Japanese cut as “The End” pops up, you hear Godzilla’s roar, which you don’t in the US cut.
Yes, I am a huge Godzilla fan, and no, I’m not sorry.
Hopefully this will follow the same plot points as Godzilla Meets Bambi.
Chimpo and Aaron; the thing I didn’t like about Kong vs. Godzilla, is that Godzilla, is actually around 300ft tall whereas King was only 50ft. For the movie they made King as big as Godzilla. Yes, I am biased towards the lizard (and nerds)!
It should read Kong instead of King, damn o next to the i on the keyboard.