What’s Up, Ralph Macchio’s Daughter?

Yesterday, as we all spazzed out over the news that Fast Times at Ridgemont High star Phoebe Cates was celebrating her 50th birthday, we apparently missed out on the fact that 52-year old Ralph Macchio had a special lady on his arm at Monday night’s screening of Girl Most Likely in New York City, and it wasn’t his wife. Actually, it was his 21-year old daughter, Julia Macchio, who has a small role in Kristen Wiig’s latest film.
I usually hate to be that guy who’s like, “Oh my God, I feel so old, someone make a listicle about 34 ways I know I’m 34!” but I have to admit that this makes me feel kind of old. Mainly because my first reaction upon seeing Julia’s dress wasn’t, “Hello cleavage!” like it would have been five years ago, but instead, “What kind of father lets his daughter out looking like that?”
(Answer from me 5 years ago: A father who appreciates his fans.)
For some reason, she reminds me of a fish.
Bingo!
Throw it back.
She has Na’vi face.
Wait, when did Mark Ruffalo start tanning?
Pat Morita was 52 when The Karate Kid was released. So Daniel Larusso is now the same age as Mr. Miyagi. Just throwing that out there. And also boobs
You’re the breast around!
Nothing’s gonna ever keep you down.
The boobs are to distract you from her face. Yeah, she has a face.
I would not call that a face.
There’s nothing wrong with her face that a hairdresser with an IQ higher than 69 couldn’t fix.
“Hey Julia, why the wide face?”
Nobody’s ever had to ask her who her father was, that’s for sure.
Too bad about her face…
She’s like a hot animated hammerhead shark. Voiced by Angelina Jolie..coming this summer!
I’m happy to remain outside ‘er.
What kinda Dad lets his daughter out with that much forehead showing? Show some freakin’ decency.
So Ralph Macchio knocked up that chick from that shitty movie Splice and out popped this eh?
It was a Cruel, Cruel Summer.
He shoulda put his Johnny in a body bag.
Well said, sensei.
John Kreese is unfuckwithable.
@ Zero Charisma – this has to be nominated for Comment of the Week. I laughed my ass off.
I’m definitely going to wax off to her later.
liked, favorited, subscribed, instagrammed
Hey, if she has Macchio’s aging gene, she’s going to look pretty much the same as she does now, which isn’t a bad thing.
/mad he didn’t come here earlier so he could be first to make wax on/wax off joke.
IT’S A TRAP!!!!
Definitely has her father’s face.
I think we’re used to every actress and celebrity daughter having that daintily chopped “perfect nose” via surgery that seeing a regular schnozz is like having ice water tossed in your face.
Her face is fine. It’s the tooth pick legs she gotta do something about.