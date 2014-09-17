Where Are They Now: Child Stars Of The ’90s Edition

Okay look, I’ll be real. Nostalgia is fun and all, but I really need an article to go viral. I have found through extensive research (looking at my Facebook feed) that talking about the ‘90s makes an article go stupid viral. VHS tapes. Tamagatchis. So I got to thinkin’, what ‘90s article can I write that will make people click “share” and “like” and “Nickelodeon Magazine”? I decided to go with a “Where Are They Now?” piece. We always want to know where an actor who used to be famous is at right now. Why aren’t they famous anymore? What the hell is wrong with them?
Well, ponder these deep questions no more. I have found out (made up) exactly what every child actor you miss is doing today. You’re welcome!
“Goosebumps”.
Larisa Oleynik
Better known as the girl who turned into some weird clear slime in “The Secret World of Alex Mack”, Oleynik now lives in Los Angeles. She is smart, beautiful, and wonderful and I wish she didn’t have a restraining order against me. Call me if you’re reading this! LOL. There is also a good chance that Oleynik was involved in the planning of America’s most infamous inside job, 9/11.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
The middle child from “Home Improvement” that for some reason a lot of tween girls found attractive is doing pretty good for himself. He has four children, all named Dan. In 2003, he had an unfortunate accident with some hair dye, which bled into his brain. Today he can only say the phrases “cowabunga!” and “not in my backyard!”
Mara Wilson
Mara Wilson is best known for playing an evil witch in that pre-Harry Potter black magic film, Matilda. What is she doing now? Well, Mara ran for U.S. president four times, and lost only once. When she is not busy being the president of the United States, she likes to spend time with her husband, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.
Mike Maronna
Big Pete from “Pete & Pete” is now Marilyn Manson.
Danny Tamberelli
Little Pete from “Pete & Pete” is also Marilyn Manson.
Hard hitting journalism at its finest.
THIS.
Seriously though, how hard would it have been to do this article for real? Seriously its just annoying to read something like this. You got me to click.
CLICK BAIT AT ITS FINEST
If you would rather read the “journalism” version of this, please leave here and never come back, this site is not for you.
Yeah, god forbid that someone actually try to contribute original comedy instead of just copy/pasting info from an imdB trivia page. Here, you want the journalistic approach? Go to Hollywood.com. FUCKING HOLLYWOOD.COM:
[www.hollywood.com]
It’s funny, but it would have helped a little if the title had some sort of joke to tip you off…
It’s on Filmdrunk. That’s the fucking hint.
Awww, Vince, did we hurt your thin skin? The butthurt is strong in you.
that was pretty awesome… also alex mack was the first time i realized that i watch some shows based on how pretty the lead girl is
One of my friends claimed the first time he masturbated was to Alex Mack. When she first turns to goo and comes back without her clothes on that was enough for him. I think she showed a full bare shoulder. SCHWING
So she wasn’t the only one turning to goo
someone say, Goo??
[www.sitcomsonline.com]
@kazoshay
Oh, thank god. I’m not the only one.
@ Kenny Powers can’t have Goo without….
[i13.tinypic.com]
Gold, Jerry, GOLD!
man the truthers really blew up that whole alex mack conspiracy. i think the chemical company was predicting private companies becoming powerful through lobbyists.
OH MY GOD THE KID FROM KAZAAM WAS WEEVIL? My mind. It has been blown.
AND COLOGERO FROM BRONX TALE
(I just had my mind blown moments ago by this)
So, where are they?
Shhhhhhh………..
you’ll see.
“-and all moved to a deserted part of Guatemala. Their leader, the ginger, has convinced the rest of his cult that the end of the world will arrive in 2023–the year of the film’s 30th anniversary!”
Yeah right. No ginger is taking his cult to a tropical climate. Makes me wonder what else is inaccurate in this piece.
No joke, I had to go to the Scientology center in Santa Monica (fuck off, it was for work) and the ginger was there setting up chairs. So, this could still conceivably happen.
Thank you for making me laugh today.
WTF did I just read. I really was expecting something new and interesting. Not some lonely web designer trying to make a name for himself at being unfunny.
At what point did you realize it was a joke? Did you read it all the way to the end before realizing it was a joke?
Yes, himself.
You must’ve read super hard to refer to “Alison Stevenson” as “him.” Please leave here and never come back.
@Vince Mancini pics or it’s a him. Maybe I should use comic sans to illustrate my jokiness.
That or a joke.
I get that it’s a joke but it was a stupid joke.
@garcicr
She’s shown up on the Frotcast a bunch and has written articles before.
Unless you think there is some massive conspiracy to trick you into thinking girls are dudes so can yell at them for pretending to be girls.
In which case, the Alex Mack 9/11 video was right up your alley.
Larisa Oleynik is the first girl I masturbated to (it was age appropriate at the time).
Read two of these before realizing what a moronic waste of time this was. I’m sorry someone took time out of their day to write this.
Don’t worry, it only took two minutes.
I’m sorry your dad took time out of his day to hump your mom.
Ohhhhh, SHIT! I am soooo fuck’n faced right now! You got me. There’s just no coming back from an insult as well thought out and as witty as that.
Please never come back here.
Oh, no. I’m not welcome anymore. Shit. I see that the mom fucking jokes and other grade school humor is okay though. Sounds about par for the course.
It wasn’t really a mom fucking joke. It was more of a, “God damnit, why didn’t you end up swimming down her throat or deposited on the dingy sheets of a Red Roof Inn bed.” But, you know, play on playa.
I fucked your mom in grade school, no joke. You’re welcome.
Daaaaaaaaaamn, playa!!! That insult was even better! Well done, sir. Sorry for the delay in response time. I was staring out the window waiting for the UPS guy to deliver a video game cause that’s basically all I have to look forward to.
Oh yeah?! Well I fucked your mom in preschool! Take that! You’re welcome.
You are bad at this.
Yeah, that was kind of the point you fucking retard. You think I’m gonna put any effort into trading internet insults with people this mind numbingly stupid?
Like, really bad at this. Are you maybe a small child, or some kind of sponge? You should check and see if you’re a sponge.
@JJay *Looks at all the replies in which you put some effort into trading internet insults with mind-numbingly stupid people*
Yes?
sometimes you can just tell when a person spends a lot of time on wrestling forums and sure enough…
Shoot, I need to talk to our tech guy about getting some captcha text for our login that won’t be able to be read by sponges.
@JJay
I cut your mom into pieces that I coated in PVC to create a latex ventriloquist dummy that humps old ladies on the street while screaming “Fuck her right in the pussy!”
See that’s how you do it.
Right @Possum Graveyard?
This…this is beautiful.
Alison, thanks for taking your editor’s suggestion to write some clickbait article and instead doing this. You’re making up for some of the other contributors on this site.
Wasn’t sure how I felt about this article initially, as I really felt the need to know what Tommy Pickles was up to these days (probably mourning Chucky, I suppose), but I couldn’t stop chuckling from the rest of the post. You win this round, Writer Whose Name I Forgot and Won’t Scroll Up to Look At.
I came here expecting to see an updated picture of Larisa Oleynik and wanted to see how she has held up. I was disappointed, angry either at first, but you won me back, well done.
Pretty good
[www.google.com]
I like this one better
[www.quotessays.com]
She’s been on Hannibal, too.
Wait, no, that was My Girl. They aren’t the same person?
Allison you clever girl…
What did people say about Arnold’s head when he came to life did they laugh at him is that why he ate heroin how sad RIP.
Way, WAY too many gingers on this list.
Based on his emaciated look I assume Ren died from the AIDS that Stimpy gave him.
I’m much more interested in Alex Mack’s sister, I saw her on a Taco Bell commercial a while back and I would eat her taco farts.
Glad I’m not the only one who actually appreciated the Clickhole style humor list over a generic WHERE ARE THEY NOW list I can find 50 other sites by now.
Also disappointed that people were legit upset. You guys belong at Buzzfeed/upworthy/whateverthehellelse, not here.
Unexpectedly informative! How about Kenan Thompson, is he also Marilyn Manson?
This was goddamned excellent.
Hey you guys, I think this might be made up. Except for the Tommy Pickles part.
Dear Alison,
This was funny, and I enjoyed it. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Schnitzel Bob
PS- I’m sorry I included you in my Matt Lieb fanfiction that time, I know not everyone wants to be associated with Lieb.
GO SAWXXX!
I’m sorry.
I may be feeling like shit but that was uncalled for. I would delete it if I could, but unfortunately Uproxx doesn’t have deleting capabilities.
I’ve just been caught up reading articles all over the web regarding Politics, Sex and Economics which has slowly morphed me into my mega misanthrope that hates everything frame of mind.
Basically I’m really bitchy right now and will feel better once I get some sleep and take a break from reading about how this world is fucked and we are all screwed.
I remember hearing that rumor that both Pete AND Pete were now Marilyn Manson, now I know it’s true because I read it on the internet.
I enjoyed this. Good job.
Your comments would work better if you seemed like less of a dickhead.
I don’t get why people are complaining that this is made up. You can spend five minutes on wikipedia finding out the truth if you weren’t such a lazy fuck.
This easily beats all those goddamn Buzzfeed articles. Do another.
Also, re: The Sandlot, I believe the proper way to address him is The Ginger. That’s not what his followers call him, that’s what his parents named him. Because if you’re going to be born with a disability like that, you gotta own it.
His followers call him King Horsecock
I never was one to believe in conspiracy theories, but now my mind has been opened up a little. Was Alex Mack a warning from an insurgent in the Hollywood elite? Was Larisa Oleynik’s boner inducing turn as Bianca in 10 Things I Hate About You merely a smoke screen to keep us from theorizing about the impending death of Heath Ledger and crippling of Darryl “Chill” Mitchell?
Man she was fucking cute in that movie.
Why is everyone so butt hurt that other people didn’t like this article? Difference of opinion was allowed in comment sections last I checked.
For you and whoever else: This comment section is not a democracy. If you annoy me and add nothing to the discussion I will absolutely delete your comment on the first offense with no warning. So, yeah, difference of opinion is allowed, exhausting me with shitty, uninteresting, unfunny, uninsightful comments is not. Carry on.
Awww, little Vince is upset that this is the pinnacle of his life and he keeps getting rejected by Gawker.
TLDR: People getting angry about jokes being (not) funny.
I will click on anything with Alex Mack. My first TV crush.
I heart Alison Stevenson so dang much. I’m gonna clear my scedule in 2024 for when Where Are They Now? Child Stars of the ’00s Edition gets written. Wrote? Writed!
Possibly missing the point, but if you really want your mind blown, you need to do Tommy Pickles where was (s)he then:
Dottie from Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure!
KABOOM! (At least for me.)
“RIP Tommy Pickles”? Shouldn’t that be “RIP Arnold”?
The Buzzfeedification of the rest of Uproxx has brought an uncomfortable amount of mouthbreathers to FIlmdrunk lately. It’s not like the good old days where some random wacko would stumble across it and post the deranged musings of a mental patient on crank, which at least had the benefit of leading to reply threads of piping hot comedy. Now it’s just stupid shit that is making me actually feel sorry for Vince as he has to moderate the comments on a site that used to be the only site on the web where the comments were as much or more of a draw as the actual posts.
Fuck. No more This Week in Posters, CotW, and the comments in general are turning into utter garbage.
No wonder Brendon hasn’t posted anything in since July. And he was such a great, belated addition to Filmdrunk.
Well, there’s a comma splice. It should say “No more This Week In Posters or COTW”
Martin’s comment was brought to you by Vince.
The problem with the internet is it’s given everyone the impression they can be writers.
I heard that the Petes had their spines fused and that they also had 6 ribs removed so that they could suck their own dicks. The guy who told me that used to be a roadie for Great White so he knows what’s up.
Also they were Paul Pfeiffer on The Wonder Years until they got into drugs which turned them into two redheaded boys with a show on Nick. Don’t do drugs kids.