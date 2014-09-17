Where Are They Now: Child Stars Of The ’90s Edition

Hey, we’re old. Did you know that? No matter what your age is, you are old. How do I know this? Well, in the ‘90s there were movies and television shows that you watched. Remember movies and television shows? The people who starred in those shows and movies have aged. Therefore, you too have aged. Not only is this a fact, it is science. Something us old people like to do is reminisce. We like to remember stuff from our past, and pretend that things were better back then. Dial up.

Okay look, I’ll be real. Nostalgia is fun and all, but I really need an article to go viral. I have found through extensive research (looking at my Facebook feed) that talking about the ‘90s makes an article go stupid viral. VHS tapes. Tamagatchis. So I got to thinkin’, what ‘90s article can I write that will make people click “share” and “like” and “Nickelodeon Magazine”? I decided to go with a “Where Are They Now?” piece. We always want to know where an actor who used to be famous is at right now. Why aren’t they famous anymore? What the hell is wrong with them?

Well, ponder these deep questions no more. I have found out (made up) exactly what every child actor you miss is doing today. You’re welcome!

“Goosebumps”.

Larisa Oleynik

Better known as the girl who turned into some weird clear slime in “The Secret World of Alex Mack”, Oleynik now lives in Los Angeles. She is smart, beautiful, and wonderful and I wish she didn’t have a restraining order against me. Call me if you’re reading this! LOL. There is also a good chance that Oleynik was involved in the planning of America’s most infamous inside job, 9/11.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas

The middle child from “Home Improvement” that for some reason a lot of tween girls found attractive is doing pretty good for himself. He has four children, all named Dan. In 2003, he had an unfortunate accident with some hair dye, which bled into his brain. Today he can only say the phrases “cowabunga!” and “not in my backyard!”

Mara Wilson

Mara Wilson is best known for playing an evil witch in that pre-Harry Potter black magic film, Matilda. What is she doing now? Well, Mara ran for U.S. president four times, and lost only once. When she is not busy being the president of the United States, she likes to spend time with her husband, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

Mike Maronna

Big Pete from “Pete & Pete” is now Marilyn Manson.

Danny Tamberelli

Little Pete from “Pete & Pete” is also Marilyn Manson.