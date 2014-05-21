You all wished and prayed and hoped and screamed and wrote strongly-worded letters, and finally the day has come: Whoop Dreams is now available online for free. Directed and edited by Mike Eisenberg over at Tall Tale Productions, it tells the story of what happened when the crew of the FilmDrunk Frotcast had to make good on a promise we never thought we’d have to keep. “Hey, would you guys go to the Gathering of the Juggalos if we Kickstarted a documentary about it?” Ben asked.
“Ha, sure, Ben, of course,” we all said, patronizing him like we always do. Never guessing that just weeks later, the project would be fully funded and access to the Gathering secured. Reneging at that point would’ve violated numerous tenets of space law.
Months after that, we were stuck in an overcrowded RV together in some sticky rural hellhole in the middle of August, panicking like we were driving the Wienermobile through an Al Qaeda rally (I swear to you, arriving at Hog Rock Campground was legitimately terrifying). With this year’s Gathering in Ohio fast approaching, it’s a perfect opportunity to witness some of the things we did at Cave in Rock, Illinois’s final Gathering. In the months to come, Ben would get testicular cancer and go through three months of chemo, Mike would come down with meningitis, and Laremy would overcome a bout of Bell’s Palsy. I can’t confirm that this was all caused by the Gathering, but at the least it’s a mighty strange coincidence.
INTERNATIONAL READERS: If Hulu isn’t available for you, I’m told you can download a version here.
I’m more excited about this than Guardians of the Galaxy! (Fo’ reals)
I watched it last week while at work, very awesome! WHOOP WHOOP MAGNETS FAYGO, etc.
Is Vince gonna review the film? I want Filmdrunk to go full Inception.
If those things happened to Ben, Mike and Laremy after attending the Gathering, what happened to Vince? My guess? Horrible, uncontrollable flatulence.
Was the music original? I thought it lended the film some great atmosphere.
Yeah, it is. I actually talked to Mike Eisenberg about that specific issue. I had asked if any ICP music had been sampled and he said that it was all original with not strict intent to parallel ICP themes.
*Oops, I was at the Chicago showing and had a chance to talk with Mike. /\ /\ /\
I shit you not, just a few days after I’ve seen Whoop Dreams I got to catch a documentary on a German TV channel that dealt with the Juggalo Gathering. In some parts of it it used the exact same music. Coincidence? Or just plain and simple German thoroughness? Hm!
According to Hulu, the movie is intended for “matoor” audiences only, so you know it’s good.
It’s like Spring Breakers for White Trash, which means I loved it.
The real question is whether Ben is always that fit or if he worked out for the movie? Because he looked like he was auditioning for Zach Synder’s Schindler’s List.
It needed to be at lest an hour longer. It was hilarious.
That really captured the essence of Faygo. I felt like my teeth were going to explode through half of this. Great camera and sound work especially.
I assume it’s not longer because Tall Tales and the Frotters had the decency to get clearances and waivers for everyone, which must have been a motherfucker of an ordeal.
The first time I ever ask this question because I’m wary of being exposed to it: Is there nudity in this?
I watched this while eating chicken wings. I thought it could have used more shenanigins. The sequence where ICP is playing was pretty dope. I think I liked the write ups better though.
I wanted to laugh and feel superior for 40 minutes, but instead was offered an insightful look at a group of surprisingly genuine people. So, I’d like my money back please.
Sidenote: For me the weirdest part of seeing this festival on film was that I was so unused to seeing any sort of music event that was as unsponsored and uncorporate as this. I’m saddened by that realization.
I was extremely disappointed in this “documentary”. It’s about 60 or so minutes and I’d say 75% of this movie is out of context scenes of people walking, dancing and watching people stumbling with no sense of “wtf am I watching.” Its like someone’s home movies, with bits of BRO mixed in. I mean the filmmaker inexplicably spends the first 20 min of the movie watching the Bros in the movie shop for nonsense at walmart… Why is this scene important? It’s just nonsense with one vaguely funny gag about a squirt gun…
The rest of the movie goes like this: dancing interview for 60 seconds, walking, titty shots, walking, dancing, watching dirty people stumble, 60 second interview, BRO talk, Vanilla Ice, THE END.
The worst part? This documentary is painfully boring, with the only interesting parts being the 2 second shot of the guy that od’s, that the filmmaker never bothers to investigate and the 5 minutes we spend with the guy that gets his nipples ripped off. There’s so much to the juggalo sub culture that seems fascinating, but the filmmaker can only be bothered to scratch the surface with bro quips and dirty titty shots, while the bros in the movie chill in the camper and talk about how rapey its… but its totally not bro… Ugh…
This movie was a waste of an opportunity and a waste of people’s Kickstarter money.
My god, it sounds horrible. I wish I could get the download to work so I could figure out what everyone’s ranting but mostly raving about.
I think we can all agree that the most important thing to take from this is that Vince drinks awful beer.
Dude, we were in rural Illinois at an Insane Clown Posse festival, not a craft beer tasting. An IPA would’ve gotten me beaten to death with Faygo bottles.
