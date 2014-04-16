Will Ferrell And John C. Reilly Escape From Mexico In ‘Border Guards’

Imagine if Stepbrothers and Casa De Mi Padre groped each other at the office Christmas party and you basically get Border Guards, a new film from Adam McKay starring Will Ferrell and my favorite actor in the world, John C. Reilly.



The studio has closed a deal with Oscar-nominated In The Loop writer Jesse Armstrong to pen Border Guards. It’s a comedy that McKay is eyeing to direct, with Ferrell and Reilly playing two hapless but earnest friends who decide to give purpose to their lives by protecting America’s borders from illegal immigrants. In the process they find themselves accidentally stranded in Mexico without identification and must sneak back into the U.S. [Deadline]

Stepbrothers was about as close as you can get to “a film about nothing,” a series of sketches loosely stitched together that mostly worked because Ferrell and Reilly are two of the greatest comedic improv actors in the world, especially when they’re together. In the Loop, by contrast, is mostly about understated acting and devastatingly vulgar one-liners. It’s kind of a weird marriage. It could prove Will Ferrell’s versatility, or it could be like trying to combine caviar and marshmallows. But if they could combine boats and hoes…

Does this mean we could be seeing… boots and hoes?