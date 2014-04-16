Will Ferrell And John C. Reilly Escape From Mexico In ‘Border Guards’

Imagine if Stepbrothers and Casa De Mi Padre groped each other at the office Christmas party and you basically get Border Guards, a new film from Adam McKay starring Will Ferrell and my favorite actor in the world, John C. Reilly.
The studio has closed a deal with Oscar-nominated In The Loop writer Jesse Armstrong to pen Border Guards. It’s a comedy that McKay is eyeing to direct, with Ferrell and Reilly playing two hapless but earnest friends who decide to give purpose to their lives by protecting America’s borders from illegal immigrants. In the process they find themselves accidentally stranded in Mexico without identification and must sneak back into the U.S. [Deadline]
Stepbrothers was about as close as you can get to “a film about nothing,” a series of sketches loosely stitched together that mostly worked because Ferrell and Reilly are two of the greatest comedic improv actors in the world, especially when they’re together. In the Loop, by contrast, is mostly about understated acting and devastatingly vulgar one-liners. It’s kind of a weird marriage. It could prove Will Ferrell’s versatility, or it could be like trying to combine caviar and marshmallows. But if they could combine boats and hoes…
Does this mean we could be seeing… boots and hoes?
I hope there’s a Canadian version of this with Jim Carey and William Shatner standing at the border, shaking hands like they’re in a receiving line saying “Welcome! Sorry sir, you’ll have to leave your tank on the other side, but yes! Come on in, eh! Here’s your complimentary maple syrup.”
I would like to contribute to the kickstarter for this idea.
Just send your payments directly to Al@Canada.ca*
* don’t send anything there, it’s probably a legit address for the Alcohol Legislators of Canada or something
I maintain that ‘Stranger Than Fiction’ is a perfectly enjoyable example of Will Ferrell’s range. It even managed to make Maggie Gyllenhall seem desirable through Ferrell’s character’s eyes. Dustin Hoffman is subtly funny… it’s a good movie, yo.
Agreed. I thought he was good in Everything Must Go and Winter Passing, too. They’re not great movies like Stranger Than Fiction, but they prove he’s got some range.
Stranger than Fiction was a great movie. I loved it. everyone was perfect for their part, and I particularly liked Maggie G in that role and Buster – Buster Bluth steals shows.
You had me at Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. They’re like the peanut butter and chocolate of actors.
Which one goes inside the other?
Shake & Bake!
Yep, take my money already.
I believe in Ferrell/Reilly’s range more than I believe in McKay’s ability to make a funny movie with a political bent. The Other Guys’ political angle felt really crowbarred in and weird. But they’re all talented people, who knows.
The “writer” doesn’t matter when you just point a camera at those two and let them do 37 takes of trying make one another laugh.
Yeah but wasn’t like 90% of the political stuff in The Other Guys during the credits? I just thought “that’s weird”, turned the movie off, and never thought about it again because it’s just the credits.
@dissident Yep
Boats and José?
If we can get Adam Scott to reprise his role as Derek on family vacation in Mexico, I’m in!
Derek: “All right Tommy, you’re the oldest, I’m counting on you!”
Tommy: (angelic voice) “La La La Bamba, you quero feliz navidaaaad…”
Derek: “Okay, I’m going to save it with this maracas solo!!…” (shakes maracas and crashes car into Bluth’s Frozen Banana Stand)
I like John C. Reilly although I’ll probably wait to catch this one on the netflix or on the HBOs since I’m not into the politics.
As long as Ferrell and Reilly keep making other movies together I can hold off mourning the probably death of a Step Brothers sequel.
But will there be a scene where Cartman is a Border Patrolman and Butters tries to sneak back into the USA from Mexico?