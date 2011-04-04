Will & Jaden Smith team up with M. Night Shyamalan to film my nightmare

It had been threatened before, but today it’s official: America’s most obnoxiously over-processed father-son duo, Will and Jaden Smith, are teaming up with America’s least-favorite filmmaker, Manny Shyamalan, to make a movie that might finally inspire the populace to rise up en masse and storm Hollywood with torches and pitchforks.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed Will Smith and son Jaden Smith to star in an untitled futuristic science fiction adventure film that will be directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Shymalan wrote the script with Gary Whitta [The Book of Eli], and Overbrook’s James Lassiter, Smith, Ken Stovitz and Jada Pinkett Smith will produce with Shyamalan. Shyamalan talked about the project some last fall when he was promoting The Last Airbender, when the project went under the title One Thousand A.E. Back then, Will Smith was only supposed to produce, but now he’s set to star as well. The story takes place far in the future where a young boy has to navigate an abandoned planet on a space ship that has crashed. On board is his estranged father. [Deadline]

Whoa, daddy issues? In an M. Night Shyamalan story? It sounds crazy, but that’s what it says. When this starts shooting, I say we kidnap Joaquin Phoenix, shoot him full of angel dust, tell him we’re filming the video for his next rap album, spin him around six times, drop him off at the set, hand him a baseball bat and tell him “swing away.”