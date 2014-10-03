Will Sasso Used Photoshop Magic To Fix The ‘Worst Movie Poster Ever Released’

One of our favorite pastimes here at good, old FilmDrunk is making fun of movie posters that look like they featured more Photoshop work than a studio shoot with the Kardashians (*monkey rimshot*). Earlier this week, someone sent along a new contender for the worst movie poster that we’ve ever seen, from the movie Hit by Lightning, which stars Jon Cryer and Will Sasso in a story that I’m sure is filled with record scratches and dogs putting their paws over their eyes. On Wednesday, that same poster also became a mighty popular one for all the wrong reasons on Reddit’s r/Movies page, as it was declared to be possibly “the worst movie poster ever released.”
So just how bad is the movie poster in question, especially compared to the image above?
Hoo boy, that is certainly one hell of a stinker. But before we get all judgmental and try to drag the poster’s creator through the town square, Redditor and self-professed designer “entrepro” offered up an idea as to how something so terrible is made and released for the public to ridicule.
As a designer, I can tell you exactly how this happens.
Client asks designer/agency to put together a poster. Needed turnaround time is extremely quick (24-48 hrs). Client has an “idea” that they will not budge on, but the only resources they can provide is a bunch of random images. The designer may object, but the client says “sorry, it has to be this way. make it work.” Because of the time constraints and because the image had to be manufactured from random images, the result is crap.
I’m not saying this is what happened. But shit like what I described happens all the time. In those cases, it is really the clients fault.
Whether or not that is true is up to the poster designer who probably thought to himself, “I can’t believe they paid for that,” but Sasso actually provided his own solution to this poster problem yesterday, while showing off his strong Photoshopping skills.
I still don’t have any interest in seeing this movie, but I’m pretty sure that Adam Sandler just found his first Netflix title.
For the record, here’s a clip from Hit by Lightning…
After reading Vince’s “week in movie posters” articles every week, the only thing I noticed in that poster is……….they can’t MATCH THE ACTOR’S NAMES WITH THE ACTORS!!!
How hard is that???
they have to go by billing
The failure is that after this has been pointed out so many times, designers are not provided with billing information so they can design the poster with that in mind.
I’ve always felt like Will Sasso deserved better than the crap he seems to always get stuck with. Someone track down Justin Halpern and ask him if he has any good Will Sasso stories.
X-Men: First Class is still probably top 3 worst posters
I’ve run across plenty of folks who seem to think that Photoshop is a magical tool that will instantly turn crappy art into gold. I believe it.
I think they should put Stephanie Szostak’s corpse back into the glacial ice they removed her from. She looks like she was having fun.
If the turnaround time to meet a deadline for a movie poster before it’s released in theaters is only 24-48 hours, then the turnaround time to meet a deadline for the cover art for the blu-ray cases must be only 12. Speaking of 12, some of those blu-ray covers look like they were done by 12 year olds who’ve been messing around with photoshop in their spare time, just for fun, for only about 6 months.
I like to imagine there’s a scene where Sasso can’t stop farting, and Cryer has to pretend it’s him, so his wife doesn’t suspect what’s going on. Something like Mission Impossible meets dick and fart jokes.
The only thing I hate more on movie posters than when actor names and placement don’t match is when the poster has an image that is entirely irrelevant to anything that occurs ever in the movie.