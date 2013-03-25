Will Smith explains why he turned down Django Unchained

Will Smith has gotten obnoxiously boring since the Fresh Prince of Bel Air flip-turned him into a beloved, international superstar. Despite becoming known almost as much for his obnoxiously over-styled fashion children as his acting, Quentin Tarantino graciously offered him a chance to expand on his increasingly narrow goody-two-shoes persona by playing the lead in Django Unchained. But Will Smith turned it down. Now, he explains to Entertainment Weekly why, and his answer tells you everything you need to know about how it comes to be that guys like him and Tom Cruise with their pick of every script in town so often end up in generic movies.
Smith tells EW that he turned down the part because his character would’ve been second-fiddle to the bounty hunter (played by Christoph Waltz) who teaches Django his trade . “Django wasn’t the lead, so it was like, I need to be the lead. The other character was the lead!”
That’s right, Will Smith thought the character who SPOILER ALERT (seriously, ignore this next part of the sentence if you haven’t seen the film) dies three quarters of the way through was the lead. Did he actually read the whole script, or did he just skim his character’s lines to see how important they seemed? “I dunno, Q, this lead role just doesn’t seem lead-y enough, you know? I love the rags-to-riches story, but it starts off a bit unglamorous for my tastes.”
This next blockquote is also a little spoilery. And a lot head-slappy.
Smith says that before he left the project, he even pleaded with Tarantino to let Django have a more central role in the story. “I was like, ‘No, Quentin, please, I need to kill the bad guy!’”
But no hard feelings: Smith was a big fan of the final product. “I thought it was brilliant,” he says. “Just not for me.” [EW]
As in a Greek tragedy, hubris like this never goes unpunished, and now Will Smith is starring in an M. Night Shyamalan movie instead. Well played, karma, well played.
Actually, five are dark black, and five are a slightly darker shade of black. $900 each.
House turtlenecks vs. field turtlenecks.
/yikes
He should be the patron of House Turtlenecks in the next Game of Thrones season. As long as they get rid of all those other cast members to make room for him.
Larry, you’re a terrible person and should be ashamed.
Nicely done.
I just want to point out that according to everything from the press releases, his son is the actual central character and protagonist of After Earth, not him.
So yeah, in case there was any doubt, Will Smith is full of sh*t.
It wasn’t called “That Other Guy Unchained.” What a dipshit.
Translation – “I’m tired of being the white man’s sidekick in movies”
Eh, he’s not actually completely off. He still should have taken the part, but I’ve read multiple reviews that agree that King is actually the main character.
It was a Quentin Tarantino script. He doesn’t do traditional “Main Character”. Name the lead in any of his movies and you’ll get valid arguments. No one denies this.
Smith can keep being Hancock if he wants but at some point people will get tired of it (see: Roberts, Julia)
@Kungjitsu – Kill Bill
as cool as Bill and the other assassins were, The Bride was obviously the lead.
Just because the movie is named after a character doesn’t mean he is the the lead role (ex: saving private ryan). And Django was more of a sidekick and didn’t really breakthrough until the end. Christopher waltz kind of stole the show.
If by “the end” you mean the last 40 minutes that consisted exclusively of that character killing people and fucking shit up, then yes.
The fact that Christoph Waltz stole the show has nothing to do with who the lead was, and instead was merely the due the fact that he’s fucking Brilliant.
Saying Christoph Waltz isn’t the main role, is like trying to claim that John Marston from Red Dead isn’t the main character because his son is the final playable character.
No, it isn’t.
Wow. I always love hearing when big stars have their egos in check. /nope.
smh, he makes a valid points, but he wouldve been great in the role. will smith couldve shown some more versatility as an actor, i couldve finally heard him use actual fucking curse words. still waiting for smith to wow me in a non pg-13 movie. foxx was decent, but will smith wouldve bought something a bit different to the role, and having him play off doggins and decaprio wouldve been gold. the “2 guns nigga” scene wouldve been sublime with smith
i guess you’ve never seen Bad Boys II. you can get more than your fill of Will Smith cursing in that movie.
oh shit, i did forget bad boys 2…love that shit, cant believe i forgot about mike lowrey (sp?)…my arguments stay the same tho, smith sounded like dream casting when his name was first mentioned with this project
Surprised Smith didn’t turn those movies because Mike wasn’t the clear lead. “What if we called it ‘Bad Boy’? Too gay?”
idk i saw bad boys as Mike Lowrey and his comedy sidekick…take martin out of it, and u have the same movie, without terrible comedy. but the scene where they taunted that boy was awesome….michael bay, give me bad boys III in the FUTURE
I see his point about Django not being the main character but it’s hard to take seriously considering how Smith chooses his roles. Smith seems to take the safest roles possible and the controversy around Django (it was obviously going to be controversial) seems to have been a bigger deal considering the “Brand” Will Smith is trying to build.
This makes sense to me. He doesn’t take a lot of risks with movies.
The problem though, and I don’t understand how Kirstie Alley and the other Scientologists running Smith’s career can’t see this coming, is that people get sick of vanilla. Tom Hanks has worn out his welcome to a certain degree, and is in the process of “re-branding”. Julia Roberts dropped off the face of the Earth.
Tom Hanks at least has his Letterman visits and cameos to act out a bit. He also gets lifetime credit from a lot of people for his involvement with the USO and WW2 Museum.
I’m saying Will Smith needs to start a foundation for the Uncle Tom Museum.
Thank the coke wizard gods he wasn’t in this film.
I somewhat agree that Christoph Waltz was a second lead (he should not have been nominated for best supporting actor, but best actor), but that is still one of the douchiest excuses i have ever hear. And what does he mean he didn’t get to kill the bad guy? Sam Jackson was the worst of them all and he got what he deserved from Django. I guess he stopped reading once Leo died.
He even would have had the chance to kill Boyd Crowder. How do you turn down a chance to do that?
i thought sam jackson stole the movie. in fact, waltz, leo and jackson were all equally great. but i can see why will smith didn’t want to be part of it. at least he has welcome to earf 2.
The dog being the lead in I Am Legend didn’t force him to turn that down.
Well done. I almost cried during that scene.
He would have taken the part if his thetans were aligned… better throw more money into classes so this doesn’t happen again. Oh, he also probably knew that Waltz would act circles around him and steal every scene they were in.
I know it’s the cool kid thing to do to rag on Will Smith (especially on this site) but he has a point. King Schultz was a much more compelling character (with better lines) than Django. And in the end, Christopher Waltz got all the acclaim and Oscar for his portrayal while Foxx didn’t even get nominated.
And now Jamie Foxx (2004 Lead Actor for Ray) and Christopher Waltz can talk about what it’s like to win an Oscar while Will Smith argues with Tarantino over who gets to be the star.
Smith has no point other than he’s not interested in being part of something good if it means that theres the possibility that he’s not the obvious star.
Yea I don’t think the point here is so much that Smith identified that Django might not be the focal point of the film, but rather that he turned down what would have been a good role in what turned out to be a good film because of it.
There’s a level of shitheadedness to that which, when coming from someone who’s already easy to hate because of his vanilla-ness, makes good hate fuel.
@kungjitsu Nah, I think he still has a point. And he IS a leading actor, doesn’t seem that unusual that he’d want to be the “obvious star” of a major movie.
@WittyPhrase I get what you’re saying. I still see the validity in his comment, shitheadedness aside. But don’t let me begrudge you your hate fuel.
“…doesn’t seem that unusual that he’d want to be the ‘obvious star’ of a major movie.”
That’s the textbook definition of an asshole egomaniac. He’d rather be Chris Bosh on the Raptors as the unquestioned star of something shitty (Hancock, Hancock 2, MIB2, MIB3) than Chris Bosh on the Heat as part of something great (Django).
Eh, kewl analogy bro.
DiCaprio and Jackson are leading actors who didn’t seem to be insulted by taking non-lead roles, like Pitt in Basterds. Smith is a putz.
@Kungjitsu
Maybe he wants to be LeBron in Miami.
@larry That doesn’t mean anything. Sorry.
I’m glad Smith didn’t get the role. As for playing second fiddle, who cares? Who was the main character in Pulp Fiction or Inglorious Basterds? Pretty sure the “main” character in Reservoir Dogs was overshadowed by other performances in that movie.
That’s what doesn’t make sense. Most actors would kill to work in a Tarantino movie. Sam Jackson took the role of the House African American just so he could be in the movie. I think this has more to do with Smith’s brand, which has a faintly vanilla odor. He can certainly act but chooses to play it safe.
And we can’t forget that Cristoph Waltz is a great actor. Brad Pitt was heavily promoted as the main protagonist for “Basterds”. No one knew who Waltz was before that movie. But his performance was so good, he easily out shined everyone else. Django is the same way. Put someone like John Travolta in Waltz’s role and Jamie Fox probably would have stood out more. Or throw in Denzel Washington and see if his Django didn’t get a nomination.
To me, Jackson had the most interesting part in the movie (and possibly best performance). I feel like I’ve never seen any semblance of that character before.
For my money, I thought DiCaprio deserved a supporting nom. I thought his was the best performance.
@larry I agree, Jackson was probably highest % of “when this character is on screen I can’t take my eyes off him.” Just his nonverbals were incredible… Reminded me why he’s in everything.
I’m curious if he thought it was a prequel to “Dangerous Minds”, and he was going to be the one teaching the white man about respect. (You know, how Django is some sort of great-grandparent to –SPOILER– Shaft, Will Smith thought that he was the great-something to Cornelius Bates.)
But, since the white man already had respect for the black man, it was better for Will’s Thetans to get his kid into another movie and avoid the Q-man and his cocaine wizard.
This still doesn’t change the fact that Idris Elba should have been Django.
I’ve had enough of Elba trying to do southern accents. Just let him go anglo.
First, I don’t thing the Fresh Prince could’ve pulled Django off. He doesn’t seem to be capable of anger. And C, Django wasn’t a family friendly movie or character. Smith is a focus group whore.
He doesn’t pull off believable anger. I watched both Bad Boys this weekend and he just doesn’t pull it off. He get loud and high-pitched and emotive, and there’s no way on Earth he could pull off the kind of seething, intense, “it keeps me warm” kind of hatred and anger the role required.
Technically King and Django were both the leads. Will Smith just doesn’t like to share the spotlight with anyone. It makes sense why he was in I Am Legend, “So you are telling me that it’s just me and a dog for the first hour? Well i’m in, I wanna get jiggy with this project.”
I doubt that Smith wanted to play the part within the part–that is, Django pretending to be a black slaver. That’s some ugly shit.
This is what old timers would call a “two hander”–not in the reacharound sense, but in the two leads sense. But for the most part I think Django is definitely the lead. Not only does he get the most clock on screen, but narratively, his character experiences a lot more change than Waltz’s does.
Smith has the worst god-complex I’ve ever seen. What an ultra-douche. I Am Legend, Hancock, Seven Pounds, the last like 5 movies he’s made he’s literally been savior to the world.
Someone’s got too many yes-men around them.
I’d like to point out that Jada Pinkett is a criminally underrated hot chick. And, honestly, I’d like to see her have some interracial micro-mini scissoring scenes with Kristen Bell.
Yes? Yes.
Smith could not have stopped being Smith long enough to be Django. He could not possibly have disappeared into the part.
Instead of “Go, Django!” crowds go “Go, Will Smith!”
Totally agree, every Will Smith movie can be summarized with the phrase: “The Fresh Prince as a ……[fill in the blank]”
Will Smith…teaching humility one interview at a time…
Anytime anyone suggests Will Smith is an actor and not just a movie star, just point to this. I can’t think of any actual actor who refuses to take a part in a film unless it’s the lead. Tom Cruise takes support roles. Tom Hanks takes support roles. Even Russell “I am the greatest actor in the world” Crowe takes support roles.
‘How come he don’t want me, man!’ – QT to the Coke Wiz
+1
Best for all parties. He didn’t seem right for Django and Will playing the badass in the Bad Boys movies ruined both of the movies.
I’ve actually heard the “Django is not the main character because he doesn’t kill Candie” from a lot of people. People won’t dont understand story structure
Fuck Will Smith
What he really said was probably closer to this: “Quentin, I like everything. I’ll do it. I NEED to play the part of d’Jango…What, yeah the character should be called d’Jango or else it won’t make sense. Q, we have to call the character d’Jango. Again, not really changing anything Quent, except without the name change the audience won’t follow that my character is the distant relation of ‘J’ from MiB. And the racist slave-owners are secretly aliens, but K knows that d’Jango needs to stay alive in the past, so he comes back to save me disguised as a bounty hunter. Because, duh, what is MiB but a bunch of bounty hunters! Now, he needs to do this or else, in the future–yeah, we should probably start off the film in the future, like nowadays or something–a super alien played by Leo will conquer the earth. But, get it, the Leo in the past is also the alien descendent of Leo in the future! Also, cut out all the ‘F-words’ or else the scenes where I rescue my kids could get weird.”
So wait, he doesn’t want to work with Don Johnson because he can’t read scripts? Who the fuck doesn’t want to work with Sonny Crockett?
I would have really liked to see what Will Smith would have done in this role, but him refusing it was the least surprising thing I heard last year. Dude can act and has undeniable on-screen charisma, but it’s a shame he’d rather take safe paydays than actually flex his acting muscles a little. Jamie Foxx was perfectly fine, but I think Smith could have done better.
And it’s still nice that Leo is taking some risks. He was terribly underrated in Django (but who isn’t when you have to compete with Christoph Waltz?).
This makes me hate Will Smith finally. *Tripping over shoelaces as I chase the cool kids down the street*. “HEY GUYS, CAN I PLAY TOO?”
Translation: I’m a big fucking pussy who didn’t want mainstream America to see me as threatening as I say the n word 100 times. That’d just hurt da brand, ifyaknowwhati’msaying? WOOOOOO!
Jamie Foxx was a much suitable choice
Can you imagine how good a movie Django Unchained would have been with Smith, Dicaprio, Waltz and Don Johnson?
karma indeed !