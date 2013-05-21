Will Smith is “messing around with Kanye,” and other obnoxiousness from the Smith family press tour

Most of us expected Will Smith and his dumb wiener kid promoting their new M. Night Shyamalan movie to be about the most insufferable thing ever, and the Smith gang, as usual, doesn’t disappoint when it comes to milquetoast dildodry. First, dad Will dropped by Letterman last night, and made sure everyone knows he still enjoys rap.
Witness, for example, Smith’s big Late Show entrance last night, which the CBS Orchestra thoughtfully underscored with the strains of “Summertime.” Once he recognized they were playing his song, the movie star couldn’t resist rapping along. And after he noticed that his mic wasn’t capturing his rhymes, Smith also couldn’t resist stealing one of the band’s microphones and starting his verse over from the beginning. [EW]
Jesus, just give him his own variety show already, where he can sing, act, dance, and give wise parenting advice in between mugging for the camera and talking about how thankful he is. Meanwhile, at an After Earth press junket, Smith made sure to drop a juicy nugget about possibly working with Kanye:
“I been, uh, messing around with Kanye, we’ve been in the studio together a couple times. I might get the bug. I’m not gonna do it unless I’m truly inspired. But.. yeah, he’s been pushing me a little bit.”
Will Smith and Kanye in the same room, my God, you could power Cowboys Stadium for a month if you built a turbine to catch that much compressed blowhard air.
Ahh, but it wouldn’t be a Smith press tour without his dumb wiener kids being foisted upon us at every opportunity, and for that, Jaden was on Jimmy Fallon, where the 14-year-old talked told us all about his clothing line, his mixtape… you know, regular kid stuff.
FALLON: You have your own clothing line, it’s called Misfits.
JADEN: It started out just me and my friends making clothes, because we didn’t like any of the clothes out. The clothes out didn’t fit us. So we started making our own clothes, like the drop-crotch pants.
Oh sure, I remember when me and my friends used to get together and dream about creating the perfect designer pant. YOU GO, JADEN! Living the dream!
Meanwhile, Jaden didn’t skip an opportunity to rap either:
After a ranging Late Night conversation about skateboarding, the movie, and how Jimmy Fallon’s an old man (at least compared to his guest), the Fresh Prince’s heir apparent grabbed a mic and performed a song off his mixtape The Cool Cafe with the Roots. Sample lyrics: “I might be tripping but I’m living how I’m living/I’m 14, I’ll be forgiven/ So forget it bro, I’m moving in.” Guess swagger doesn’t skip a generation. [EW]
God, that’s just everything wrong with media coverage of the Smiths in a nutshell, isn’t it? Has Will Smith incepted everyone?
So, here’s the thing about “swagger”: it’s only impressive when it’s something you’ve developed yourself through your own hard work. When you’re born rich, that’s not called “swagger,” it’s called being an asshole. Since when is it cool to brag about your dad’s money? Not that I blame Jaden Smith for being an asshole. I know people think he’s incredibly punchable, but it’s not really his fault. 14-year-olds are assholes. I was an asshole when I was 14. That’s why you need adults around to tell you what you need to hear at that age, like “shut up,” and “hey, maybe you should stop talking for a while.”
What you don’t need are a bunch of trained seals hanging around flapping their flippers together and telling you how great you are for inventing baggy pants. Go read a goddamn book. And get off my lawn.
Dude, you used to rap crappy theme songs to summer blockbusters. Inspiration was never an issue before.
MIB came on the radio the other day. Compared to Bieber and the like…not terrible.
Such a depressing statement.
Patty Boots, you do know that Will Smith had pretty solid rap career before he became The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, yeah?
Iron Mike, his rap would never be mistaken for NWA or Wu Tang or…Kanye. It was kid pop shit before the fresh prince show.
Somebody please make a Wiktionary page for dildodry.
I been, uh, messing around with Kanye, we’ve been in the studio together a couple times.
Look for Yeenu to drop summer 2014, featuring the single “Black Thetan.”
I bet Will Smif has a painting of Black L. Ron.
“I been, uh, messing around with Kanye… yeah, he’s been pushing me a little bit.”
Remember the “Kanye is gay” rumor Kim Kardashian started?
I call dibs on post-divorce Jada.
She’s gay too bro.
But neither gets together in the basement with friends to make clothes. That must be the new heterosexual thing.
Kanye’s SNL appearance was a disturbing reminder that he has actual talent. Kimk’s cooch must have a tractor beam or some such.
This is what you get when you name a kid after his mom.
Hopefully Willow will turn out be…aah shit.
Summertime is a great song and I have to stop and sing it every time I hear it too.
I wonder if the hats come with a free bowl of French Onion soup.
“Oh, hey imma promote me and my dad’s movie and…oh? Rap with “The Roots”? OK, sure I guess. I mean, if you really want me to.”
goddammitsomuch i want to rap with the roots no fair i hate him
The revolution will not be televised. But the homogenization of the Roots sure was (thanks again Fallon).
Oh stop fucking crying Buckaroo. The Roots didn’t have to take Fallon’s paycheck. Making art for art’s sake is something that seems noble when you’re young and single. And then you grow up and get married and realize that those fucking utility bills ain’t paying themselves.
You folks just don’t understand.
what the fuck is ‘drop-crotch’ pants? I’m only 23 and I already out of the loop; damn youngin’s
Pants that make you look like you shit your pants. You can’t call them baggy because they’re still skinny jeans, except they hang low at the crotch.
Dildodry… I think I prefer ‘dildoery’, but hey, that’s why Vince went to word college.
This shit is why I still hate Fallon.
milquetoast dildodry – Armond White’s OKCupid username
Kayne and Will Smith in the stu!? I’ll have to check HasItLeaked dot com for that joint. They just updated the site with the fart that leaked out of my ass when hearing that Kayne and Will Smith might work together.
to be fair, that little rap Smith did coming out on Letterman was the first time in a long ass time he did something that made me think “heh that’s pretty cool”
but i impress easily so whatever.
Eh, you’re being too nice on Jaden. I was a badass when I was fourteen, Jaden is just kind of an ass, or at least he seems like one in that really bad Karate Kid movie. I don’t think that Jaden can put himself in the shoes of an average middle class kid, when he was being a dick to his Mom in the movie he just kind of seemed like a pirck other than actually having a good reason for not picking up has jacket and being rude to his Mom. Most kids my age, that I know anyway will obviously do whatever the older parents ask us to do. I’m not saying Jaden wrote the script or anything but just the fact that he thinks that designing clothes is what normal people do for fun shows how fucking far gone he is.
I mean, plenty of people design clothes for fun. They’re called aspiring designers and as a general rule they end up making me lattes that I don’t really like but I order to impress other aspiring designers who don’t work at starbucks yet and probably ultimately won’t jerk me in the parking lot anyway. I think what’s off-putting to you/me/us is he seems like a soft spoiled entitled little brat who takes for granted that his shitty designs get made right away and other people have to work really hard and then still end up making my shitty latte and not jerking me in the parking lot.
Look, let’s be straight-up with ourselves here, we’re all jealous of Will Smith’s family wealth. It’s irritating to see his kid basically ride his Dad’s coat-tails without being the least bit self-aware about it. It would be so much easier to like Jaden if he came out and said, shit, I know I’m lucky to have a multi-millionaire father who can open doors for me and give me access to opportunities I might never have if I were trying to break in to the acting / rap / clothing design / whatever game on my own and I’m just gonna ride that fucking horse until I do something legit awesome that people can respect. Of course, he’s a 14 year-old punk kid and, instead of being self-aware, he’s self-absorbed. So we all gonna keep on hatin’ cuz that’s what we do.
Damn, not a lot of love for Will Smif and his kids on here is there? I don’t get the animosity.
Will’s not as dreadful as most celebrities who can’t even smile and his kid’s 14 and rich, he ain’t exactly gonna be out burnin bugs with a magnifying glass. Do your thing lil homie.
Yeah, I gotta say, I feel like this is forced-backlash against Will Smith. The dude’s been mugging shamelessly since he first made the jump to TV – taking 20 years to call him out on it is a bit odd. And why is mentioning Kanye considered a name drop? If anything, the reverse would be a name drop. Will Smith is a bigger name than Kanye could ever be.
And his kids don’t seem too terrible to me.
I’ve noticed recently that they’ve taken the criticism to heart. All the tv promos for the movie now says something like “Everything on the planet has evolved to kill.” They dropped the “humans” part of that inane statement.