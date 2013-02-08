Will Smith's Daughter Has Dropped Out Of 'Annie' Because She Just Wants To Be A Kid

Last year, then-11-year old Willow Smith caused an Internet uproar when she Tweeted a picture of herself with what looked like a tongue ring while bragging that she got a tongue ring. And people clearly believed that she would get her tongue pierced because she dresses like this and has hair like this, so it just seemed logical. It turned out, though, that she was just playin, y’all, because she just wanted to watch everyone overreact. Take that, you poor adults working hard to pay bills, whatever those are.
But the timing was convenient, because it reminded us that not only were her father, Will Smith, and rap superstar Jay-Z producing a remake of the classic musical Annie, and not only were they trying to get Emma Thompson to write it, but it was also starring Willow. After all, her brother got to be Karate Kid for Halloween so she should get to be Annie.
Except now she doesn’t want to do it anymore. “Gosh dad, just give me a million dollars and leave me alone!”
In an appearance last week at Temple University for “Real Talk With Sister Souljah and Will Smith” – my invite must have been lost – Smith dropped this little rant before revealing that his daughter won’t be starring in Annie anymore:
In the past 18 months, I have spent a lot of time focusing on the emotional aspect of my life and my family. In 2010, in one year, our family had the ‘Karate Kid.’ we had ‘Whip my Hair,’ we had Hawthorne, and at the end of the year, we did the Nobel Concert when Barack Obama won his Nobel Peace Prize. Don’t be clapping yet, that wears you out.
Standing ovation for Hawthorne, ladies and gentlemen. Because TNT was really hurting for a medical drama.
The thing that had become very clear to me is the danger of a material world and focusing so hard on coming up with money or a house or a job. You focus so hard on those things, and sometimes you can lose focus on why you are doing it in the first place. The only reason to do any of that is to have love.
Reminder: Will Smith is worth approximately $200 million. It’s probably more, but I’m also not accounting for Scientology and Illuminati dues. Either way, yeah, the Smith family worries about where their next home will come from.
Willow was supposed to be doing ‘Annie,’ we got Jay-Z to do the movie, got the studio to come in and Willow had such a difficult time on tour with ‘Whip my Hair’ and she said, ‘You know Daddy, I don’t think so’ and I said, ‘Baby, hold up! I said no, no, no, listen, you’ll be in New York with all of your friends and Beyoncé will be there. You will be singing and dancing,’ and she looked at me and said, ‘Daddy, I have a better idea, how about I just be 12.’
Cool story, Will.
(Banner via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)
“Sorry boss, was gonna come to work today but then I was all “hold up, how ’bout I just be 12 insteads?”. Still pay me though, yeah?”
*whips hair*
(“hair” is code for something else)
Also somebody needs to photoshop that photo with the hairs swapped round.
Does that mean I can audition for the role?
Is Will Smith your daddy? Coz if not it’ll go to Jaden in drag.
Also Jaden In Drag sounds like the best indie rock band ever.
Jazzy Jeff was doubly depressed by the news as it means not only is his attachment no longer in the talent rider but Willow won’t be needing the tap shoes he asked his manager to put aside for her at Payless.
Obligatory
You magnificent creature.
yes
You must do the show! The power of Zenu compels you! The power of Zenu compels you! The power of Zenu compels you! The power of Zenu compels you!
She just wants to be a normal girl who was named after her dad. A kid who don’t wanna whip her curly ginger hair back and forth.
Also, she’s still pissed that Tarantino cut her dance number from Django. “I whip my slaves back and forth . . .”
Nah thats ok Quentin Tarantino preferred to include the Django “I whipped those Overseers back and forth” Dance number. hahahah It was great, Love Django.
Let them have cake and eat it.
Why didn’t he just Neuralize her?
This reminds me of the time my parents used their power, money, and influence to create a multi-million-dollar project to further my career when I was eleven, and all I wanted to do was ride my bike and go to the Superman movie.
Sorry, mom and dad.
When this child ends ends up drifting into oblivion …. oh wait. I blame you will and jada! This kid will never have a normal life. Divorce your parents now!! prove that you earned your “I hate everyone” jacket!
No, Oblivion is the one with Tom Cruise. After Earth is the one with Will and Jaden.
Ya know, I’ve always been happily waiting for when something horrible happens to Will Smith, but now it’s becoming apparent that the horrible will happen to his kids. There’s so much less joy in that for us… I’m not saying none, but certainly a lot less.
So they need another famous black actor’s kid to fill the role?
Quick, someone get Montana Fishburne on the line!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Am I the only one perplexed by the Pens hat?
Yea, what the fuck is that about?!?
ooooohhhhhhh baby you… got what I neeeeeeeed
but you say she’s just a kid
but you say she’s just a kid.
#bizmarkieisannie
Am I the only one who heard all that in the sound of Jay Pharoah’s Will Smith impression? With lots of uhh’s and wooo’s thrown in for good measure?
He works so hard pimping these kids, you almost forget they’re not his only kids. I loathe hearing about his kids as much as the next anonymous internet commenter but let’s be honest his greatest sin is that his nepotism is so brazen. He should do it behind the scene and with enough distance that his name isn’t everyone’s first thought when his kids land a role. I mean, if ScarJo had to rely on acting chops to get her foot in the door no one would know who the hell she is.
Nevertheless I think Willow would of been perfect for her role. If she felt this way it is entirely up to the cute kiddo.
He’s right you know, focusing on material things like a double decker trailer can make you lose sight of why you do it in the first place. Cocksmith.
A family of total cocks.
Penguins hat?? And I thought I hated that kid before….
All of this sounds like good news. Nobody ruins “Annie,” and Willow maybe possibly suppedly doesn’t become the next Britney/Miley/etc.
Still, though. Do you think Will Smith knew he would one day have Hilary and Carlton for children?