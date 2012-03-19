Will topless Charlize Theron convince you to see Snow White & the Bella Swan CGI Clusterfart?

As part of Hollywood’s ongoing boner for anything with name recognition that they don’t have to pay royalties for, there are two competing Snow White projects opening this year, Mirror Mirror at the end of the month, and Snow White and the Huntsman June 1st. The latter, written by HOT screenwriter Evan Daugherty and directed by
Planet of the Apes‘ Rupert Sanders, just released an extended trailer on Xfinity, and if you ever wondered what it’d look like if one of those glittery dragons from an Affliction shirt queefed an entire movie, join me after the jump. But before you get wowed by the fancy CGI, keep in mind that the ACTUAL PLOT of this movie is that Kristen Stewart is the fairest maiden in all the land, so the evil Queen sends Thor to kill her, but instead he teaches her how to fight and Bella Swan leads an armed rebellion like Joan of Arc. Oh well, at least Cinderella’s not a sex slave in a fifties whorehouse.
XFinity via FirstShowing.
Oh dear, apparently ‘XfinityTV videos can only be viewed from within the US.’ What a devastating blow.
On a related note, Xfinity is probably the dumbest company name this side of SyFy.
But it doesn’t have the horrible, horrible stigma of “Comcast,” so dumb people forget who they’re paying for cable.
her topless is not a new thing. so no.
Probably doesn’t bode well for the movie when the trailer drags on for what feels like 30 minutes.
“Let them come”…well take your dang hands off your boobs and maybe show a bit of your witch hooha in the trailer and we might have a chance at that, mmmkay?
Porn Parody: Blow White and the Cuntsman.
Rupert Wyatt directed ROTPOTA. Rupert Sanders is a commercials director. His work is worth checking out, especially his HALO spots.
Fucking Ruperts all up in this mug.
I still don’t get how anyone is supposed to believe Kristen Stewart is better looking than Charlize Theron in like any way. I think Charlize could be hit in the face with a brick and still be way hotter than Lipbites Mcvampirebang.
That’s what makes it an epic fantasy.
I’m all for suspending disbelief in that some entity thinks Balla Swan is SAXIER than Charlize Theron (actually, no. I’m not) but can someone who can actually view the trailer at least tell me this: Does she at least blink in this one?
Balla Swan married Edward because that nigga’s made outta diamonds.
Balla Swan don’t need emotions cuz them shit’s for poor folk.
Agreed. Charlize even says, “Let them come”, which I presume she immediately follows with, “on my tits. Because look at me. Seriously.”
If I were Charlize Theron I’d come on my tits all the time.
Everyone knows that Snow White defeats the evil queen, what this movie presupposes is, maybe she did it while suffering clinical heartburn?
This is the one where the dwarfs are eaten by badgers, right?
SPOILER ALERT
Just because you and whatever backwater Welsh village you’re from makes a sport out of it, doesn’t mean every movie involving dwarves has an underground midget-eating-badger ring.
That’s not to say they shouldn’t.
Nooooooooooope.
I don’t care if Thor spends the whole movie shirtless. Pass.
Archer is always relevant.
Always.
THIS SUMMER!
PREPARE TO SOLVE!
THE BROTHERS’ GRIMM GREATEST MYSTERY!
——-
IF YOU WALK OUT OF A THEATER BEFORE THE MOVIE ENDS, DO THEY HAVE TO GIVE YOU A REFUND?
01/06/2012
Only in the first 30 minutes! True story. After that, you’re on your own…
Fairest of all? Employing more than 2 emotions when you’re up against K-Stew’s Snown of Arc is like the guys with two working legs who play wheelchair basketball.
Gay dudes will probably crank this while doing sit ups.
You have eyes, Huntsman, but you do not see.
Oh, so this is like an allegory for what happens when a non-crazypants type tries to get the GOP Presidential nomination?
I am shocked that a coked up movies executive (let’s face it, they all are) didn’t go for Snow White in a 1950’s whorehouse. It must have been the idea of Charlize Theron naked in a pool of griffin jizz that sold them on this version.
The full scene : [www.youtube.com]
Maybe I’m weird and all but the casting has me thinking about walking over Snow White in 1-1/4″ golf spikes for a chance to bone the evil queen.
All in all not dissimilar from the Disney original.
Evil Queens be cray-cray in the sack yo!
you had me at gargoyle jizz
Charlize is generally the best part of the things she’s in. She could NOT make Reindeer Games enjoyable, but then I doubt anyone could. I’ve even saw Aeon Flux twice.
Of course the second time was because the sound was off the first time.
Glad to see the Fighting Polygon Team is still getting work.
In the interests of balance, and for want of something more worthwhile to do, I’ve just watched the Mirror Mirror trailer too. Have you seen/posted that yet, Vince? *SHARP CUT TO: [www.greyhoundzoom.com]
“Oh well, at least Cinderella’s not a sex slave in a fifties whorehouse.”
Is that version available?
Yeah. It’s called Sucker Punch, brought to you by overrated hack Zach Snyder.
I’m convinced “Mirror Mirror” was actually made by the marketing team behind this movie, so it looks like the far less retarded take on Snow White coming out this year. This doesn’t look good, but “Mirror” seriously looks like it was written by Seltzer-Freebird.
Well this looks like a steamy pile of Kristen Stewart.
The producers couldn’t find someone more wholesome and much hotter than Stewart? She’s the last person I would cast as Snow White.
Gdye “Pretty Woman” thread? To many negative comments about the great message the movie delivers to young women?
Can’t imagine it’ll be much good, but the visuals are nice. I’d like to take this opportunity to assert my believe that Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart are both pretty ladies. That suit of armor is a good look for Kristen.
K-Stew: Killing boners since 2008. I hope her next movie is a Time Burton flick with H.B. Carter so I don’t run into this problem again.
-e=correct spelling