Will you endure Drew Barrymore for Charlie Day?

When I clicked play on this trailer for Going the Distance*, the first thing I saw was real-life couple Justin Long and Drew Barrymore amusing the hell out of each other with hilarious jokes about tortellini and I thought I’d never stop vomiting. I thought it was over, and that’s when the blood diarrhea started. But as I looked up from my agony, I noticed my hirsute, lilliputian man-crush Charlie Day from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was there too (playing… Justin Long’s dad**? Huh?). Then SNL’s most-underrated cast member Jason Sudeikis showed up. Before I passed out, I think I saw Jim Gaffigan. Was it real? Are Jim Gaffigan and Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis really in a Drew Barrymore rom-com? Or was it all just a sh*tty-movie induced hallucination? You be the judge.
Video: Exclusive: ‘Going the Distance’ Trailer
“Uh, I’ll have the milk steak? Boiled over hard, with a side of jelly beans.”
*a perfect, by-the-book, play-on-words-plus-familiar-song Rom-Com title, by the way.
**According to IMDB, his character’s name is “Dan.”
I think Retard Pig is the perfect addition to this post because casting Charlie Day, Jim Gaffigan, and Jason Sudeikis in a rom-com starring Justin Long and Drew Barrymore is the movie equivalent of casting pearls before swine.
Charlie Day plays ‘Dan’… had to look it up
Someone’s dating Drew Barrymore?
Going The Distance?
You can have your Cake and eat shit, too.
No, MIZ. A nobody is dating Drew.
Also, Gaffigan’s an enigma. Standup? Great. My Boys? Furry turd.
Is Justin Long on a PC in that banner pic? I always knew he had a thing for John Hodgman.
If Justin Long’s character isn’t careful, Drew Barrymore’s character may end up dating Jay Baruchel’s character.
I’m always out of breath after I go the distance. Why does the fridge have to be so far from my couch.
Every time I read the word “hirsute” I think of “hair suit”. I’m fancy.
Tagline:
She wants his love, he wants her to pop the polyps in his ass. Can she, Go the Distance?
The last time I watched a movie solely for a minor character, I left horribly disappointed.
Speaking of which, does anybody else think Secret Bear from the Carebears is Pedobear’s mother?
For the purposes of awesomeness, Charlie Day is 34, and Justion Long is 32. It makes me love Charlie all the more, knowing that he not only lost his virginity before his 2nd birthday, but manned up and raised the boy.
Side note, doesn’t “Justion” sound like the name of a Galactic Space Knight?
Will you endure Drew Barrymore for Charlie Day?
Dude, I endured a marriage for discounts to Macy’s and occasional trips to New Orleans. I’m pretty sure I can handle a little Drew Barry… Um, no, never mind.
“Are Jim Gaffigan and Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis really in a Drew Barrymore rom-com?”
Don’t forget Rob Riggle. Still, all them will not be able to save this from the suck.
They could’ve earned double rom-com points if it was also about trying to get amphetamines.
having hot wings sauce all over your face is never cute
Having red wings sauce all over your face is always cute. Especially if you are a girl.
..raw, of course.
what’s sad is ‘going the distance’ is a great script, and now it’s being totally ruined by these two old ‘tards. Hollywood casting ruins another movie.
spray tan humor went out with Friends
Midway through the movie Green Man comes out on an acid trip and kills Justin Long and Drew Barrymore or GTFO
I like the part where no one told me Sandra Bullock and Betty White chant “Get Low” for like five minutes in “The Proposal.”