Witness: The Greatest Unintentional Reaction Shot In FilmDrunk History

Banner Ad Placement Win?
I can’t see and normally have zero control over which banner ads appear with which posts when I’m writing them, which is what makes this screencap from FilmDrunk this morning so magical. I had no clue Ice Cube would be giving the epic side eye to my headline about Noah‘s lack of black people. I couldn’t have forseen that it would look like Darren Aronofsky was pleading with a pissed-off ‘Cube whilst wearing a fancy scarf. I almost didn’t even use that banner image. I assure you, this was all a glorious, glorious coincidence. This is my favorite accident since my own birth.
It’s nice to know there’s still some magic left in the world, isn’t it?
[Thanks to Ken for the perfect screengrab]
Awwww.
My ads are always lame things, like hot asian/nerd/christian/mail-order bride dating sites.
Now he’s doing it to this post! What a dick.
I heard you like Ice Cube?
Today was a good day
(for Filmdrunk)
It’s been a while since I read jewish mythology but why would there be black people in this ? I thought the action was set in the middle east? The region is mostly population by arabs,kurds and persians.
And the movie was populated mostly by blonde British people.
Shouldn’t it be blonde icelandic people since it was filmed in Iceland?
Russell Crowe would try to bash your head in with a half-eaten ham before he got winded and started chawing down for you calling him British.
“Catches bullets wiff his teef?…”
Oh great, now Jude Law’s doing it, too. White people ruin everything.
Kevin Hart has got something going on with Cam Gidandet on the right side…
Damn no screengrab but it involved this: [i1.ytimg.com]
That’ll do, internet. That’ll do.
A scarf with a suit and tie? Come on.
I’ve got Ice Cube and Kevin Hart doing a triple (?) take, so I had to grab that as well.