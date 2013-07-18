Woody Allen mulls return to stand up, hadn’t heard of Louis CK

The cast of Woody Allen’s latest movie, Blue Jasmine (trailer here), includes Andrew Dice Clay and Louis CK, casting choices you probably wouldn’t make unless you had stand-up comedy on your mind, at least a little. Even Midnight in Paris (Allen’s best in years) seemed to have started as a stand-up bit 50 years ago. Woody Allen recently sat down with the New York Times, and was asked the inevitable question about whether he ever intends to get back to his comedy roots. And unless he was just doing an over-eager job of “yes and”, it sounds like the answer is yes.
“I’ve just been toying with the idea. I would love to see if I could. Just getting together an hour of stuff to talk about would be a lot of work.”
So what was it that inspired the prolific director, who famously still writes his scripts on typewriters and doesn’t have a “text number”? Was it working with Louis CK? The success of that Kevin Hart movie? Seeing some hot young kid crush it YouTube? What made him want to get back on the horse?
NYT: Does working with comedians ever inspire you to revisit your own career as a standup?
WOODY: I was inspired the other night – in the other room here where I play [the Cafe Carlyle at the Carlyle Hotel], I saw Mort Sahl. He flew in from San Francisco, and he worked three late shows and he was wonderful. He’s slowed up a little now because he’s 85. He’s not as rapid as he was when was he was 35. But all the stuff is still there. Watching him, I had the same feeling now, in 2013, as I had when I saw him in 1950-something. Of, “Hey, I’d like to get back onstage and do standup again.” He inspired me then to be a standup comic, and all these years later, I thought of it again because of him. He makes that phenomenon so enticing.
Woody Allen works with the biggest stand-up comic in the world right now, and who ends up inspiring him? MORT. SAHL. Simply amazing. In fact, Woody Allen says he hadn’t even heard of Louis CK before he cast him in his movie.
NYT: Did you know Louis C.K.’s work before you cast him in this movie?
WOODY: I didn’t know Louis C.K. at all. But someone showed me a tape of Bobby Cannavale – it was to see Bobby Cannavale, and he was in a skit with Louis C.K. Cannavale, I thought, yes, he’s great and right for this part. And I said but who’s that guy with him? He’s wonderful. So we had him in originally for the Andrew Dice Clay part. And he read it, and he read it very well. We thought, he’s so likeable. He’s clearly such a sweet guy. I was dying to use him in something, so we used him to play the sweeter guy. I’d love to do a movie with him and me, a comedy. I’m looking for some idea that would work, for the two of us to do. Of course I hope that people aren’t disappointed that I don’t act with him [in “Blue Jasmine”], and he doesn’t have a commensurately comic part with his talent. But some day, I will get something that we could do together, because I do think it would be fun. I’m such a great fan of his. [NewYorkTimes]
Woody Allen is so beautifully unstuck in time, I just want to pick his brain about what he has and hasn’t heard of. Power steering? Pizza rolls? Electronic mail? I would pay a lot of money to see him do stand up, not only because he’s pretty brilliant at it, but if only to hear him try out some new observational bits like “what’s the deal with word processors?” and “have you noticed black people love jazz?”
There’s your Slaughterhouse-Five right there, Louis in Dresden, Woody on Tralfamadore. Beautifully unstuck in time.
“What’s the deal with train food? I mean, why is it so hard to get a poached egg when you have 12,000 gallons of water boiling three cars ahead of me?”
“Take my daughter… please!”
I remember hearing him interviewed, and apparently he used to get terrible stage-fright, which was why he moved more into writing in the first place. I wonder if his ‘old men don’t give a shit’-ness can overcome his neuroses now?
He is in a time warp, it is called his daughter/wife.
He can spend the rest of forever with his daughter/wife, showing the world that their love is pure as the driven snow, and he’ll still be creepy as hell for it. Should have stopped paying attention to him after “Manhattan.”
Okay, but:
A: Louis CK isn’t the “biggest stand-up comic in the world” even though he’s much beloved around these parts. In fact, I bet some of his appeal is in his non-mainstream-ness.
B: Mort Sahl was a genius in his day. He was in fact the opposite of a Borscht Belt comic, appearing onstage with that day’s paper and riffing brilliantly. He was his generation’s Jon Stewart, but Sahl wrote his own material and didn’t spend half his show mugging and doing funny voices.
ehhh, at this point in time Louis CK is definitely the biggest stand up. at the very least in America. he’s not just famous on uproxx.
hell, the dude just got a bunch of Emmy nominations today for the 2nd year in a row.
just listen to any stand up comics answer right now if they’re asked “who’s the best comic at the moment?” it’s at the stage where they have to preface it with “i know it’s the cliche’d boring answer and i wish i could say someone else by now but… louis ck”
Oh yeah, “best” is absolutely fair.
But as an advertising guy, I’m looking at “who delivers the most eyeballs to my advertisers” as a valid definition of “biggest.”
Sad to say, you sell more product–and more tickets–with Larry the Fucking Cable Guy than with Louis CK, or Patton, or any of the other comics we like.
Okay, I’ll give you Mort Sahl not being Borschty (just worked better for the joke), but Louis CK is pretty much the biggest comic around for anyone who’s the least bit cool. He’s even the 5th highest-grossing comedian according to Forbes:
[www.forbes.com]
And other than Russell Peters and Kevin Hart, the only one of those comics who’s in his prime.
Kevin Hart’s comedy may not be my cup of tea, but I think he’s “in his prime”. I mean, he’s about as “prime” as you can get right now.
The only reason Kevin Hart isn’t bigger than CK is because his primary audience is still the african american community.
CK could play arenas like Hart if he wanted to, but he doesn’t want to.
Yeah… that’s why I was saying Russel Peters and Kevin Hart are the other two on that list who are in their primes…
CK definitely has the coolness factor, but there are others who do (or could, if they toured) sell more tickets. So “biggest” is debatable. But in that respect he’s like Allen in his prime as a director–he had tons of respect from critics and everybody in the entertainment industry, but his movies made dick. Even Annie Hall, one of the few romantic comedies that justifies the existence of the genre, made squat.
Ah, i completely misunderstood the way you phrased that Vince. i get it now.
@Larry – I think “bigger” is a tough thing to really nail down though. Yeah, Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle could sell more tickets than CK if they actually toured and remained relevant, but they don’t. I mean, I love both of them dearly, but “biggest” comic is more than just ticket sales. It’s also relevancy. And Louis CK is more relevant and important than anyone else right now.
“And Louis CK is more relevant and important than anyone else right now.”
That’s fair.
Also, there’s a price to pay for being a genius who slums it too often–one more Grown Ups and Chris Rock will be completely irrelevant. Rich, but irrelevant.
Wait, wait, wait, I think we’ve glossed over something important. MORT SAHL is still alive and doing standup!? This is like finding out that H.L. Mencken is still alive and writing copy for – I don’t know – Wonkette, or something.
Wait, wait, wait, Wonkette is still alive?!
Great point — I’d pay cash money to read Mencken on Jezebel.
Yeah, but that’s the problem. He’s like Mencken writing for Wonkette.
He crawled so far up the festering asshole of conspiracy culture that he made himself irrelevant decades ago. Shame, too.
Watching him do stand-up right now would be painful. He’s still got the chops for writing and directing clearly, but have you seen the documentary a couple years ago that basically follows him around for awhile? He’s really looking/sounding terrible lately. He can barely form sentences and looks like a lost old man, visually.
Mort Sahl is on tour.
Morton Salt is MIA from Filmdrunk.
Coincidence? I think not.