Woody Allen’s Charm Can’t Overcome His Creepiness In ‘Magic In The Moonlight’

Woody Allen famously doesn’t understand texting, still writes his scripts on a typewriter, and calls computers “word processors.” Artistically, his particular style of slightly stagey, hyperarticulate-yet-demure verbal sparring similarly harkens back to a bygone era, and a lot of his scenes nowadays don’t really elicit belly laughs so much as they make you smile and think “Aw, I bet my mom is really going to like this.”
So the 78-year-old setting his latest movie, Magic in the Moonlight, in 1928 Europe, when Lucky Lindy’s transatlantic flight was the talk of every town and Weimar Germany was still in full cabaret mode, seems like the perfect narrative device to play to every Woody Allen strength – writing cutesy-clever but mostly chaste tete-a-tetes between well-dressed upper-middle-class white intellectuals bathed in Mediterranean sunlight – while excusing every Woody Allen fault – not really being able to write minorities, tragedy, the poor, or dialogue that sounds realistic in 2014. It’s a brilliantly self-aware narrative choice (or at least seems like one), until it quickly gets negated tenfold by the sheer tone deafness of a romance between 53-year-old Colin Firth and 25-year-old Emma Stone. Not to mention a narrative arc that basically consists of “how will this supporting cast of pleasant people help an emotionally stunted dickhead become slightly less immature by the final credits?”
Colin Firth plays Stanley, AKA Wei Ling Soo, a magician who performs in Asian face at Berlin cabarets who is publicly open in his belief that real magic doesn’t exist, God is dead, Nietzsche was right, and that the only people who believe in anything beyond what can be seen and proved are either fools or charlatans (MESSAGE!). Besides being an over-the-top, pompous, sarcastic meanie who calls an adoring fan a sodomite in the opening scene, one of Stanley’s favorite hobbies is exposing fake psychics and hucksters (which is historically accurate, seances and attempting to speak to the dead was all the rage in the 1920s, even at one point seducing Arthur Conan Doyle). Soon Stanley’s friend and fellow magician played by Simon McBurney comes to him for help exposing a spiritual medium (a hot, young spiritual medium with dinner plates for eyes, played by Emma Stone, who looks incredible in floral hats) who has pulled a Rasputin on a family with a dead patriarch and vast inheritance in the south of France (ie, the place Woody Allen likes to vacation). Stanley’s friend can’t figure out her trick, says she seems like the real deal, and so Stanley is tapped to come expose her. But WHO WILL END UP EXPOSING WHOM??! It’s all basically a big set up for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 2: Lolita Edition.
She soon has Stanley convinced too, which doesn’t happen gradually, but all at once, with Stanley going from condescending skeptic to doe-eyed believer practically in the middle of a sentence. “Where have you been all my life!” he tells her. Firth, so likable when he’s doing nuance, gets no opportunity for that here, and basically portrays a caricature of reasons people hate the English. He goes from thinking that “the only supernatural power in this world wears a black robe” (death, get it?) to believing in all things magical and then back to skeptic again (just as abruptly the second time). But then it turns out that the twist is, irrational, supernatural magic does exist in the world – the real magic is LOVE!
Magic in the Moonlight is compelling for a lot of its running time, but only for as long as it keeps you slightly confused, where you can’t quite tell where it’s going (maybe it will be somewhere good!). Once you figure out the rub, you think, as Stanley says, “it turns out all my optimism was an illusion.”
The central challenge of any narrative that pits the rational against the supernatural, unless you’re making Heaven Is For Real, is how to come off rational while still leaving room for possibility, and not sucking all of the magic out of the world and not just being a big downer. Woody, the aging, die-hard atheist rationalist, has found his solution for this – LOVE! Love is magic! It might be a decent solution IF the love in question wasn’t the love between a pretty young thing and a 50-something dick who spends the entire movie belittling her. Alternate title: Negging Is For Real.
Maybe the movie is about Woody’s stand-in finally coming to grips with What The Universe Means To Him. Fine. Thing is, I know Woody is old, but even the writers of Casablanca knew that sometimes true maturation means you don’t get the girl at the end.
And look, I’m no prude. I’ve seen wilder things happen in real life than a 25-year-old girl fall for a 53-year-old man (I used to edit porn, so, like, WAY wilder). But say for the sake of argument that I was a 78-year-old man married to my ex’s stepdaughter, who I started dating when she was a teenager, and in a separate incident had been publicly accused of child molestation by my own son. Hypothetically speaking, I’d probably be somewhat careful in my depictions of May-December romance. Instead, this is at least the third or fourth Woody Allen movie featuring a 15+ year age difference in the leads in just the last 10 years. And at least in Whatever Works, the age difference was acknowledged. It was actually a plot point. In Magic in the Moonlight, Colin Firth is at one point thinking aloud to his elderly aunt about the potential romance between he and Emma Stone, and why it shouldn’t work (we know deep down that he really wants it to, but he’s trying to convince himself that it won’t BECAUTHE HE’TH THO RATIONAL). “It’s ridiculous! She’s a charlatan and I’m a man of science!” he says, or some such. “And besides, you’re both spoken for,” adds his aunt.
YEAH, AND SHE’S LESS THAN HALF YOUR AGE! AM I TAKING CRAZY PILLS?
It’s not that I don’t expect his character to be attracted to her – I highly doubt that the next 20 or 25 years are going to magically make me less attracted to someone who looks like Emma Stone – it’s that it’s not even mentioned. It just isn’t believable that not a single character in the film says anything about their vast age difference. Depiction may not equal endorsement, but the fact we’re just supposed to accept it here without even a cursory explanation feels like endorsement to the point of propaganda.
The last time Woody Allen went one full calendar year without at least writing one movie was 1976, between Love and Death and Annie Hall. And even in that year he still starred in The Front. Clearly, the man is some kind of savant. Though occasionally, like in Magic in the Moonlight, he seems more like an idiot.
GRADE: C
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco.
Could this also be explained by the period of the setting? Not enough of a history buff to know what attitudes might have been in the 20s, but I certainly know that large age differences have been more or less acceptable at different points in time.
I’m pretty sure you could marry dead people in 1928. Don’t quote me on that though.
Only if it’s a dead woman. A woman marrying a dead guy? That’s just weird.
You realize that by saying “dirty rotten scoundrels 2” you forced me in to seeing this movie.
Why is there a cork on the fork?
I’m stuck on questioning how someone might equate porn with anything in real life.
No Corey Stoll playing young Hemingway this time around? I ate that shit up!
So you’re saying “Entrapment” wasn’t a documentary?
Great review. Not only do you call him on his May-December fetish and how deaf he is to what’s going on around him, but you perfectly describe most WA films of the past decade: “writing cutesy-clever but mostly chaste tete-a-tetes between well-dressed upper-middle-class white intellectuals bathed in Mediterranean sunlight – while excusing every Woody Allen fault – not really being able to write minorities, tragedy, the poor, or dialogue that sounds realistic in 2014.”
What kind of dialogue would sound realistic in 2014? You can watch Transformers, Step Up All In, Think Like a Man Too, Purge 2, Sex Tape for your realistic dialogue. :)
I’ll stick to Woody Allen films. They’re pure class.
Are Colin Firth and Emma Stone’s characters’ ages specified in the film? Maybe he’s just, like, real OLD looking but is actually 33, and she’s a youthful looking 28.
*quickly tries to calculate Vince’s age*
Maybe she’s supposed to be 34 and he’s 43, which is TOTALLY ACCEPTABLE, right!?
Half his age plus 7 is the rule, right?
(doesn’t apply until the guy is 21, pervs)
Thank you, I approve of that rule.
I had the same thought on the character ages. I don’t think Colin Firth looks anywhere near 53. I’ve also got a soft spot for respectable looking English types, though. I also think it’s totally great that Sir Patrick Stewart is married to a woman well over 30 years younger than he.
Patrick Stewart, like a 14 year old hipster, is a firm believer that there’s no such thing as “too young” when it comes to a beard.
Considering his avid support of gay rights and his well publicized, extremely close friendship with Ian McKellen, I’d be somewhat surprised if Patrick Stewart were gay and yet felt the need to maintain a beard.
One would hope…
Ooh, I’ve just listened to the outstanding Penn Jillette interview on Gilbert Gottfried’s podcast and he goes into great detail about Arthur Conan Doyle’s relationship with Houdini and their clashes over beliefs in mumbo jumbo.
I’d rather watch a play than sit through a recent Woody Allen movie – even the feted “Midnight In Paris” had more than enough of that bullshit argot that intelligent white people in Woody’s universe can’t help but spew – but he did give us “Sleeper”, “Play It Again, Sam”, “Annie Hall”, “Stardust Memories” and “Manhattan” so he’s basically a god, although not one made in this man’s image. Still, kneel before Zelig.
I wanted to like Paris at Midnight but it was atrocious. I turned it off halfway through the first time Hemingway appeared on screen. What a pathetically lazy caricature.
Midnight was a fun movie. Also, Charlie, Penn Jillette and his knowledge of the history of that stuff is very entertaining. James Randi is a very interesting character too, check him out if you haven’t. His foundation is pretty cool.
@Charlie Br0nze Stardust Memories is the kind of brilliant multi-layered art film that would be fawned over today, but because of who directed it and what they expected at the time, it was basically shat upon.
I cannot see Woody Allen movies in theaters anymore. There’s always at least three people laughing way too hard at everything like they’re trying to convince themselves of something. The same happens at Tarantino movies, but those are still worth it.
You don’t even need to know the context to know exactly what Colin Firth is thinking in that picture. “There’s something fascinating about that beret. Was it always down there? Was it formerly on top of her head, like berets usually are? ARE berets usually on the top of the head? Basic headwear realities are evaporating around me. Why aren’t all hats worn on the side of the head? They probably should be. Do sideways berets create an illusion of fivehead or does fivehead create a slippery surface for the beret to slowly meander across and engulf an ear? Berets are so aesthetically and aurally whimsical that their intentions almost have to be sinister. Am I sinister? Am I a beret?”
that is away more words than I’m accustomed to seeing in a Uproxx article.
You’re not reading Warming Glow. HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGE difference.
Where are the words going away?
I never said they were going away
Now you’re saying I can’t date a 25-year-old without all this interweb judgement? I will not share photos.
Not that I’m a fan of Woody Allen or want to defend him or claim he’s not creepy…but it amazes me how often I’ve read this complaint about Firth and Emma being together and how “creepy” that is.
People do realize this is just the norm right?
It’s so creepy 53 year old Colin Firth is with 25 year old Emma Stone…may I direct you to Lost in Translation where a then-53-year old was with a 21 year old Scar-Jo?
Crazy Heart? 60 year old Jeff Bridges with 32 year old Maggie Gylenhaal?
American Beauty?
Pretty Woman?
Woody Harrellson with Alexandra Daddario earlier this year in True Detective?
It’s not exactly the first time ever.
Realize you kinda walked it back later in the article(guess I should read), but I still feel the need to vent that because this is FAR from the first time I’ve read this complaint online about this movie.
I think the Woodman’s creepy ALLEGED past makes it a lot more icky on screen, regardless of what’s happening on True Dectective.
I think the age that the actors look is also relevant. In silver linings playbook and american hustle jennifer lawrence was paired with guys older than her, but she played older than she was, and bradley cooper looks good for his age. also, christian bale looked like shit on purpose so that was sorta the point there.
Uh most of the relationships you mentioned were intended to be creepy or weird.
Okay, first of all, is the fact that it’s pervasive supposed to make it better? Secondly, like I said, the message of the movie was “love is the only magical thing left in the world!” So, there’s a lot of focus on the love affair in question. Which, like I said, is a love between an unlikable belittling dickhead and a hottie less than half his age. All of those others you mention the romances were painted as odd flings. In this, it’s presented as the norm.
it’s not “the norm”
past instances of a similar situation do not excuse this one
In all the movies you mentioned the relationship was to help you understand the character “Murray and Scarjo having the same loneliness/jeff bridges being a rock star, etc” for better or worse it was part of the story. Vince is complaining here it wasn’t even addressed as if this is a thing that happens all the time
Also weren’t Richard gere and Julia Roberts the same age in pretty women? I’ve never seen it cause come’on but I didn’t know they had an age difference
No it doesn’t, and no this shouldn’t “make it better”, but I’m not exactly sure what were supposed to be up in arms about here.
George Clooney was what? >15 years older than Stacey Keibler?
Sean Penn 15 years older than Charlize Theron?
Tom Cruise 15 years older than Katie Holmes?
I 100% believe without seeing the movie that this relationship is off because Firth is playing an asshole. And I 100% understand the instinct to recoil that he’s so much older than her because of Allen’s past. What I’m just pointing out is age difference isn’t an inherently creepy thing(barring the obvious case where it absolutely fucking is).
Damn. Kevvy speaks the truth.
Donald Sterling saw a preview screening of this movie and said “It’s disgusting, he’s not old enough to be with her.”
None of those other examples were any less creepy. Especially American Beauty. I mean, that was straight up child rape in progress until he had a change of heart.
Emma Stone in a Woody Allen joint?
I’m in!
I don’t really get the complaints about stylized dialogue. If you only like realistic dialogue, that kills a lot of amazing films going all the way back, stone dead.
I prefer the Woodster’s more expansive, ambitious stuff (Stardust Memories and Radio Days are utterly amazing) – other times you can really sense he’s coasting. That string of films that included Curse of the Jade Scorpion and Small Time Crooks is probably his worst.. but there’s been some stinkers like this of late as well.
I don’t think Vince is saying he’s against stylized dialogue in general, just the Woodster’s.
Not even really a complaint, just pointing out that it’s a particular style more suited to certain subject matter than others. A period piece about magicians as opposed to, say, a gritty street drama about drug dealers.
this is why i watch so much milf porn. just doin my part to offset these things.
‘Woody’s mailing it in. For most of us, we’d do the same; to think otherwise is just lack of self-awareness.
Do the same what? Movie? Or did you mean the age thing?
Cause I hate to tell you this, but I don’t you’ll want to marry your daughter’s friends when your older. Think of how boring it would be, your interests and experiences would be so mismatched.
Also, it’s like you’re trying to recreate Jurassic Cock.
This is what Wes Anderson fans have to look forward to for the next 30 years. Except substitute Woody’s Pedofilia Fetish for Wes’ problems with his masculinity/Daddy issues.
Cutesy needs a punch in the mouth.
I can totally picture what Emma Stone is going to look like as an old woman
God, I am sick to death of internet puritans! First, older men have been dating significantly younger women for — well — forever. And it’s going to continue, whether all you finger pointers like it or not! If the two people involved are happy, who cares?
Second, you all act like Mr Allen is some kind of raincoat wearing flasher that only likes younger women. Here’s a list of his known relationships:
1)He married Harlen Rosen when he was 19 and she was 16. What a pervert (rolls eyes)…
2)He married Louise Lasser when he was 31 and she was 27. Again, he’s obviously a monster.
3)He was involved with Diane Keaton when he was 36 and she was 24.
4)Stacy Nelkin was 17 and Mr Allen was 42when they became involved.
5)Mia Farrow was 35 and Mr Allen was 45 when they became involved.
6)Soon-Yi Previn was 19 and Mr Allen was 56 when they became involved.
So there you have it — Woody Allen has apparently been seriously involved with six women in his life, and only two were significantly younger. I don’t see a pattern here, Did it ever occur to any of you that maybe he actually connected with all six of these women is such a profound way that age was never an issue?
Both Stacey Nelkin and Soon yi were underage when he began to rape them. Soon Yi was his adopted daughter.
The man is a pedophile.
@Underball
Stacey Nelkin was not underage. 17 is not underage in New York. And who wouldn’t have dated Stacey Nelkin? Did you see her in Halloween 3? Her sweet lovemaking scene with Tom Atkins? As she said, “I’m older than I look.” She was/is amazing. It is every man’s dream to date a hot, young woman. Some men can do it because of status, power or money. When I’m 40, I hope to date a girl half my age, because I don’t find older women attractive. Don’t like it? So what.
And Soon-Yi was 21 when their relationship started, and she was never his adopted daughter. She is the adopted daughter of Andre Previn. Woody and Soon-Yi have been married 17 years and have two adopted children together. So get over it.
And at least get your facts straight.
It’s amazing what kinds of completely nonsense bullshit people will convince themselves is true when they are infatuated with a celebrity. The man is a lecherous pedophile, and you’re defending him because you like his movies. Holy shit. I bet OJ was innocent and Mixhael Jackson wasn’t a sicko too? How about Roman Polanski?
You’re sick.
More male shaming. Now people must be close to the same age to have an ‘appropriate relationship’. Adults use the word ‘creepy’, a word that used to be reserved for teenagers, when discussing a relationship with an older man/younger woman. Yet, any questioning of same sex relationships is immediately shamed by ‘progressives’.
Oh my God. In four or five of Woody Allen’s 40+ movies, the man is older than the woman. How sick! People should only write stories or make films with approved relationships, within a certain age gap, with a diverse cast.
Get over it.
Not male shaming, though maybe there’s a kernel of guys-who’ve-publicly-been-accused-of-molestation-and-yet-still-continue-to-make-movies-about-relationships-with-huge-age-gaps shaming.
Internet puritans lol.
There’s nothing creepy about this great film. I didn’t even realize there was any age difference. And regardless, men dating younger women is not wrong in any way. It’s certainly not more wrong than say, same sex dating. Wouldn’t you say?
When in doubt, play the homophobia card. Maybe you can go for the trifecta and compare pedophilia to interracial dating. *facepalm*
Woody Allen is stuck in between Groucho Marx and Charlie Kaufman on the Jewish comedian axis – can’t commit to Groucho’s zany anarchy (or when he does, he butchers it, as in Sleeper) or Kaufman’s extreme self-reflexivity. So we get the worst of both worlds – a guy who’s obsessed with himself, but stops short of any real insight to cash in on weak punchlines.
I thought Midnight in Paris was one of his worst – turned the normally likable Owen Wilson into yet another whiny stand-in for himself.
There was no ‘romance’ between the two characters to find ‘creepy.’ It wasn’t written that way and certainly didn’t play that way on screen. Mich like the mysticism the film is about, you’re finding things that just aren’t there.
Right, I must’ve imagined them getting engaged at the end and having ten conversations about getting together.