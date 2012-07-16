Brad Pitt & World War Z director no longer speaking to each other

Not since Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston signed on have we had good news about World War Z. It seems like any time the film is mentioned, what follows is a tale of demise so bleak that it should be the actual screenplay. For every negative story that surfaced – like the script being so terrible that Damon Lindelof said it would take months to fix – it seems like someone conveniently leaks something that says, “Hey, look how realistic our zombies are!” or “Don’t believe us? Come watch the set footage yourself.”
But it’s all meaningless, because as Robopanda pointed out, even though the film’s star and producer, Brad Pitt, selected Marc Forster to direct, their relationship has gone way south. And everyone knows that in a zombie apocalypse, the only direction is north.
… Brad Pitt, who Vulture hears exclusively from multiple production sources has become so frustrated with the film’s director, Marc Forster, that he stopped speaking to him altogether as the production heads into at least three weeks of reshoots.
Things got so bad that when Forster had notes on a scene for Pitt, they had to be relayed through an intermediary — and vice versa. We’re told that this awkward function was and is being largely fulfilled by a rotating trio of studio production president Marc Evans, Paramount film group head Adam Goodman, and Dede Gardner, a former executive at the studio who now runs Pitt’s company. And all this as the production crests $170 million as it heads into its costly reshoots, with an ending that is still in flux. (Via Vulture)
I’ve already aired my grievances with this colossal failure of a film production. I don’t have much else to say other than I pray someone is filming the entire production process. That way, Pitt’s Plan B company could at least release a Tropic Thunder-like documentary that explains how one of the world’s most beloved actors could have control of a hugely popular, much sought-after property and just completely screw it all to hell.
I’d say the chances of this film even being decent-at-best would be as good as T. Sean Collins risking his life to save Paris Hilton once the Long Island fortress is overrun. *frowns, self low five*
Seriously, has anyone ever made such a mess from such good source material? It sounds like it shouldn’t even be called WWZ.
It’s a Zombie Movie, and not a spoof liek Shaun of the Dead or Zombieland. They ALL suck. The fact you like soem of the zombie movies just means you like sucky movies. It does not mean any of them do not suck. They all suck, like Twilight movies and anything done by Tarantino when you are not stoned. The harder they fight to make it good, the more it will suck.
You ah…you thoroughly enjoy the word suck.
*mimes BJ*
You gotta pay the troll toll if you wanna get into this boy’s hole…
I hope this doesn’t completely tear a hole in everything that you hold sacred in this universe, but everyone everywhere in every galaxy likes a movie that someone thinks sucks. And as I have so often opined when Vince allows the opportunity, I know that a lot of movies I like suck. But you know what? It’s up to the viewer to make them fun. If you don’t see zombies that way, so be it. But a lot of people liked this book and throwing suck bombs at us won’t change our opinion.
HE DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE.
^^ oh Patty!
Wait. Twilight movies don’t suck if you are stoned? Or they do suck. All of them suck? If you are stoned? Or only Tarantino movies?
Enigma, riddle, etc.
Thank you Patty, that didn’t suck at all.
Crosses fingers for a Hearts of Darkness treatment of this
This was my first thought as well. I was going to use Terry Gilliam’s Man of the Mancha as a reference point though.
Cautious optimism is a stretch at this point.
Didn’t realize it was the same s***head that made Quantum of Solace. Looking forward to World War Red Boxing.
As much as this sucks, at the rate movies are being remade and rebooted, a GOOD WWZ should be out in a few years anyway.
Also, how could anybody other than this guy play T. Sean Collins?
[www.imdb.com]
Or maybe that’s just how I envision him
Henry Rollins does the audiobook voice for T. Sean. I’d take him or Ray Stevenson.
I could see Ray Stevenson. Who would you cast as Wainio? I’ve always had trouble picturing him, and I don’t think I could see Mark Hamill doing it
Who would have thought that a property that was good mostly because of its composition and not its content would be ruined by changing the composition? Oh right, everyone who read the book.
“And everyone knows that in a zombie apocalypse, the only direction is north.”
Unless we’re talking Game of Thrones.
But I’ll save that for Warming Glow.
It will all be worth it if they include the scene where Bill Maher bones Ann Coulter while the zombies eat them.
I’m the dude playing the dude disguised as another dude!
I’m gonna go watch Tropic Thunder again now.
There is no way this book would make a good movie. It’s an okay read at best with basic story-telling and simplistic views on how society and the military would act. I’m not saying that all movie-based books need to come from source material like Dune (ugh two bad attempts at that) but it’s just not meant to be.
Not sure what all the hype is about here.
i would love to be the guy who plays the telephone game with brad pitt and forster. can you imagine? you could directly influence the movie by intentionally relaying the wrong messages between them
Shame on you! A Tropic Thunder reference instead of a Burden of Dreams reference!?!? Terrible.