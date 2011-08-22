Writer hired for War Games remake WHICH IS NOT A REBOOT DAMMIT STOP SAYING THAT

If a film has a direct-to-DVD sequel that no one has heard of, do we still have to call a remake of the original a “reboot?” Isn’t that still a remake? I refuse to help Variety slanguage infect everyday life. Anyway, MGM is remaking 1983’s War Games with Seth Gordon, and recently hired a writer. I don’t know about you, but I’m so excited I can barely zzzzzzzzzzzzzz….

Noah Oppenheim, a former producer of TV news shows that include Hardball and Today Show, put himself on the map by scripting Jackie, a film about Jackie O that was set up with Black Swan helmer Darren Aronofsky attached to direct. Oppenheim also scripted Maze Runner for Fox and Houdini for Summit Entertainment. MGM made a deal with Gordon in June to direct the film. It’s one of several major remake projects for the reconstituted MGM, which also has Jose Padilha to direct Robocop [YAY! -Ed.] and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to script Carrie — but the John Badham-directed War Games is one that seems particularly reboot-able. The original starred Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy as computer prodigies who finds a back door into a military computer program. They think they are playing games with the computer only to find they could trigger WWIII if the computer launches nuclear missiles at the Russians. [Deadline]

“Hey there, screenwriter. I really liked that thing you wrote, and we’re probably not going to make it, but we think you’re perfect to re-write some irrelevant sh*t from 30 years ago that I liked as a child.” -Hollywood.

A guy named Oppenheim writing a movie about nuclear war… would that be considered irony?