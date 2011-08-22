Writer hired for War Games remake WHICH IS NOT A REBOOT DAMMIT STOP SAYING THAT

If a film has a direct-to-DVD sequel that no one has heard of, do we still have to call a remake of the original a “reboot?” Isn’t that still a remake? I refuse to help Variety slanguage infect everyday life. Anyway, MGM is remaking 1983’s War Games with Seth Gordon, and recently hired a writer. I don’t know about you, but I’m so excited I can barely zzzzzzzzzzzzzz….
Noah Oppenheim, a former producer of TV news shows that include Hardball and Today Show, put himself on the map by scripting Jackie, a film about Jackie O that was set up with Black Swan helmer Darren Aronofsky attached to direct. Oppenheim also scripted Maze Runner for Fox and Houdini for Summit Entertainment.
MGM made a deal with Gordon in June to direct the film. It’s one of several major remake projects for the reconstituted MGM, which also has Jose Padilha to direct Robocop [YAY! -Ed.] and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to script Carrie — but the John Badham-directed War Games is one that seems particularly reboot-able. The original starred Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy as computer prodigies who finds a back door into a military computer program. They think they are playing games with the computer only to find they could trigger WWIII if the computer launches nuclear missiles at the Russians. [Deadline]
“Hey there, screenwriter. I really liked that thing you wrote, and we’re probably not going to make it, but we think you’re perfect to re-write some irrelevant sh*t from 30 years ago that I liked as a child.” -Hollywood.
A guy named Oppenheim writing a movie about nuclear war… would that be considered irony?
Broderick’s camel toe is much more impressive.
Maize Runner is described by industry insiders as “Children of the Corn meets Blade Runner in the style of Running Man.”
I would so watch that.
Yes, but only because this film is guaranteed to be a huge bomb.
In this one the Pentagon hopes and prays a computer prodigy hacks in.
(and is proficient in the budgetary reconciliation of past year execution vis a vis current and out-year budgets for all appropriations within the HQDA and OMB Offices)
There better be a bigger role for the radio controlled pterodactyl.
…that’s the most satisfying use of a silent P since my wedding.
“Reboot” only works when applied to the remake of a trilogy or saga. It just doesn’t make sense if it’s one stand alone film.
Who’ll play the part of the Russians? I hope it’s the North Koreans. They need more screentime.
Mmm, get a load of that sweet, sweet Ally Sheedy camel toe
Evidently Broderick prefers horse hoof.
Mo – Who’ll play the part of the Russians?
Aliens.
From what I understand reboot just means they’re going to slag the old continuity and retell the story however they want, i.e. in modern times, with aliens and or zombies added.
They started out rebooting franchises, but now they do it with any IP that has potential, even if it was never successful as a movie, a la Doom or Daredevil.
The other day my buddy told me I didn’t understand irony. Which was ironic because he was wearing Reeboks.