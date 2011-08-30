Writer of the Departed Hired to Write… Sin City 2. Blarg.

Just days after Departed writer William Monahan and Martin Scorsese made
Momentum has been building lately behind the long-in-development sequel to Sin City, which grossed a healthy $100 million worldwide in 2005. Rodriguez, who co-directed the original with Frank Miller (who scripted and authored the source material), said at Comic-Con in July that financing for the sequel had been arranged and shooting would begin as soon as a script could be locked, possibly by the end of this year.
Rodriguez indicated to THR during an interview at Comic-Con that actors playing characters that survived the first film are expected to return, and that because much of it is shot in pieces against green screen that scheduling shouldn’t be too difficult. [THR]
I hope you’ll excuse my lack of excitement, but that overwrought hunk of faux-artsy ball torture porn got old 35 minutes into the FIRST movie, and still managed to spawn more meathead, junior college imitators than Troy Duffy (see: Bunraku). High contrast, lots of shadow, the occasional color pop — really, we get it.
But as long as we’re shooting it on a green screen, maybe we could just get Andy Serkis to mo-cap all the characters. At least Jessica Alba’s part. That way, onscreen, you’d still see Jessica Alba, but it’d be Jessica Alba infused with the heart and soul of an actor’s performance.
Ouch.
Well I, for one, liked Sin City and am looking forward to the sequel.
/waits for tomatoes
“That way, onscreen you’d still see Jessica Alba, but it’d be Jessica Alba infused with the heart and soul of an actor’s performance.” *SLOW CLAP* a tip of the hat to you, sir.
Monahan.
But will it be in 4-D?
Second on the slow clap for the Serkis/Alba punchline. And on calling Sin City the turd that it was. Vince, your taste in movies completes me, like a sort of vicarious dismissive wanking.
faux-artsy or not you can’t deny that Carla Guginos tits were golden!
“AWESOME!” said time travelers from 2005.
faux-artsy or not you can’t deny that Carla Guginos tits were golden!
They looked kinda gray-ish to me.
This news is almost as exciting as the time I had a 3-way with Terri Schiavo and Sunny von Bulow.
Frank Miller should stay away from movies (ahem: The Spirit) and get back to his edgy reboot of the Archie comics.
I liked Sin City too. Carla Gugino has a special place in my basement after that movie.
I do, however, believe that it was awesome because of Mickey Rourke. His character dies (spoiler) and Powers Booth isn’t going to have anyone to wave a gun at while drinking scotch from a flask. If the second movie centers around Booth’s character doing things with booze and guns, I might see Sin City 2.
I’ve never read a comic book but that movie’s palette sure rang true – booze and amphetamine bender come to life.
Go on, make me another. Better that than a bitch of a headache and certain arrest.
William Monahan shocked everyone by removing his glasses to reveal that he is really Chazz Bono.
Why the fuck don’t they just have Frank Miller write the fucking screen play?
Oh right, because he’s become a hack since the 90s. Stupid question really.
Yawn. I have watched that movie several times trying to like it, and all that happens is I hate it more each time. Good luck with the sequel, Bobby. Let me know how that goes.
That’s it for me. It’s not that ‘Sin City’ was some sort of cinematic masterpiece, but it managed to capture the spirit of the source material while being made without all the typical hollywood bullshit your ascot wearing ass complains about all the time, like some 1st-world-problem vending machine. If you don’t like it that’s fine, but I’m tired of your whining ass. Just last week I swore off the ‘Fratcast’ b/c I’m tired of listening to your Phi Beta Kappa buddies thinking they’re clever (OMG POOP IS SO FUNNY) when they’re just drunk idiots. SOrry Vince, you lost me. Try being funny AND writing about movies. Because lately, you’re just coming off as a crybaby. you used to be the Snake Plissken of movie news, now you’re just the sweaty, cum drenched offspring of Perez Hilton and Harry Knowles.
Aw, so I bashed a movie you like and now you want to take your Boondocks poster and go home? To be a little fairer than maybe I was in my post, I don’t hate Sin City, in fact I agree that it was better than most, and I enjoyed the concept for a while, I was just a little bored by the end, and the idea of a sequel seems even more boring (as does the idea of most sequels). Especially since there’s already been so many movies derivative of it as it is. I don’t expect people to agree with everything I say, but to start yelling “YOU’VE CHANGED!” at me because the abuse nuggets I spewed from my first-world vending machine (what number world do YOU live in, by the way?) got on something you liked for a change seems a little hypocritical, no?
You got me though. I totally wear an ascot and am accepted by the literati and academia at all the fine scarf establishments, because they LOVE fart-joke spewing clowns from Fresno. The cat photoshop guy is a BIG FUCKING HIT at ivy league memoir readings, let me tell you. Totally guilty.
You are the troy-Duffiest of bloggers. And here’s the thing, Vince, if I don’t like your website anymore, (which I used to love) I’ll write a letter to the editor. What would you expect me to do? You went from a must-read every day to a ‘why the fuck am I here?’ in less than 6 months. What happened to the guy who got me genuinely excited about movies, while trashing the schlock Hollywood usually puts out. Now it’s the hater’s ball up in here, except less funny. Your best post in recent memory was the review of Chappelle live, and some of your actual reviews. Now its like a hipster frat house. Sorry man, I think you’re a funny guy, the site just leaves a bad taste in my mouth now. (or maybe that’s just from all the semen.) good luck and goodbye.
faux-artsy or not you can’t deny that Carla Guginos tits were golden!I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Lindasunny2002 on–a’ge’l’es’s’da’te.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
I went from trying to get people excited about movies I like while trashing schlock to… trashing Sin City 2. Hmmm, to me it really doesn’t seem like a huge departure. If I could only write “actual reviews” (of which there are now more than ever, I might add) I would. Unfortunately that doesn’t pay the bills. So I have to resort to covering the trades from time to time, which, admittedly, is often crappy news. If you couldn’t at least appreciate my Jessica Alba joke at the end of this post I think it’s you who’s the hater. Oh well, good night and good chins or whatever.
I still like you Vince. Me and royalnaly got your back.
@ Ian Face — Phi Beta Kappa isn’t a “frat” frat — it’s a national academic honor society. Vince’s gay ass was prolly in it though.
“That way, onscreen, you’d still see Jessica Alba, but it’d be Jessica Alba infused with the heart and soul of an actor’s performance.”
Obviously, throw the script out the window. But who gets to decide who ad libs? I say fuckin’ Serkis does it, then bring in Alba during post-production and unplug her microphone before she “dubs” “her” lines. It’d make a great DVD extra.
BUT I LOVED THAT MOVIE WHEN I WAS 18 AND THERE’S NO WAY I COULD HAVE BEEN A DOUCHEBAG WHEN WAS 18!
Also the rape vans were cool.
And it was a good joke. And my issue was not with the
Sequel. And WHY AM I STILL HERE?!?! DN YOUR DREAMY EYES AND CLOWN PUBE HAIR, VINCE! *hangs up rotary telephone*
Who is the dead guy in the picture again?
“This news is almost as exciting as the time I had a 3-way with Terri Schiavo and Sunny von Bulow.” Hey, yeah we all know Terri could deepthroat just about anybody….
P.S. You were funny? In the old days? Six months ago?
I don’t even know you anymore!
ROYALNALY IS MY ONLY FRIEND!
(*runs off sobbing into Phi Beta Kappa scarf stolen from hipster who wouldn’t let me into his party*)
Pretty sure the best thing I could have possibly found on the Internet today was the lover’s quarrel above interrupted by a spambot. My nonexistent band (guitar and drums only with the occasional solo on Gentile’s Harp) is changing its name to “Carla Guginos tits were golden!I am a 28 years old doctor.”
P.S. the only other person who has ever considered this site “must read” is the girl chained to my radiator. But she also considers my fingers “must smell.”
Cancel the FilmDrunk t-shirs for Cotw winners, Vince.
FilmDrunk Ascots
Brilliance deserves no less.
“AWESOME!” said time travelers from 2005.I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Lindasunny2002 on–a’ge’l’es’s’da’te.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!