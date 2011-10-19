Writers hired for Top Gun 2

Yes, it seems Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison (brother of Megan, son of Oracle founder Larry) are serious about making Top Gun 2. They’ve hired writers Zack Stentz and Ashley Miller to work on the script (a boy named Ashley! Can you imagine?). Stentz and Miller previously wrote a draft of X-Men: First Class that was re-written by Jane Goldman (Kick-Ass), and wrote Thor with Don Payne (but weren’t asked back for the sequel). It’s hard to say what Stentz and Miller’s contribution will be, but with Bruckheimer producing it’s safe to say that it’s going to suck.
The Variety report doesn’t offer any details on plot, but last year Tony Scott offered some possible details in an interview with Hitfix. Speaking of Tony Scott, Unstoppable is on cable right now, and man, if you ever wanted to watch two guys try and fail to stop an easily-stoppable train for two hours, I highly recommend it.
“I’m not waiting for a script. I’m going to do my homework. I’m going down to I think it’s Fallon, Nevada, down near New Mexico and it’s a whole different world now,” Scott says. “These computer geeks — these kids play war games in a trailer in Fallon, Nevada and if we ever went to war or were in the Middle East or the Far East or wherever it is, these guys can actually fly drones. They are unmanned aircraft. They operate them and then they party all night.”
Ooh, I hope it’s still about nerds playing on computers. That sounds super glamorous.
HOT FLIGHT CONSULTANT: “Lieutenant, I just really want to hear about the Mig sometime.” (*winking sexily*)
MAVERICK: “Well, why don’t you come by some time and we’ll… discuss.”
CUT TO: Two hours later, at Maverick’s apartment
Mav offers her bong load, they pass out playing xBox.
(Not that it’s super fascinating or anything, but here’s Stentz and Miller talking about Thor and X-Men).
More like Top GUT, amirite? HA HA, oh my God are you guys glad I fixed my log in yet OR WHAT?
Viper: I knew your old man, we used to play After Burner at Full Tilt.
2op Gun
Oh oh oh!
Top Gunt; Oooh!
Tom Cruise has agreed to do it just so long as there are no gays in there.
As long as Kelly McGillis is not in it, and everyone keeps their shirts on.
ESPECIALLY if Kelly McGillis is in it.
Fallon is nowhere near Arizona. It’s in northern NV. Arizona is like 8-9 hours away. Fuck you people and your Nevada ignorance!
A Top Gun sequel without fighter pilots is like the original without burning homoeroticism. *high-fives Slider*
I guess I’m not the only one that got tired of beating off to the first Top Gun.
I don’t care how much the world has changed, just so long as we get to see some wholesome volleyball between fun-loving servicemen.
I heard that every line of dialogue in the first draft ends with the phrase “no homo”.
“Hey Mav, we could’ve had’em you faGG0t n00b!”
I’m calling bullshit on this story. A boy named Ashley?
Hey baby, you know what they say about drones. We go on and on and on and on.
“You’re electronically transferring funds your brain can’t compute!”
My favorite part about Unstoppable was the made up town that looked like a tiny shithole in the middle of PA that was supposed to have more residents than Boston and Baltimore.
STORYTELLING!
“LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT: the communication between those Fallon, NV nerds and their drone is down? And that drone is headed straight for Manhattan? So we’re basically dealing with a MISSILE heading into THE SIDE OF THE CHRYSLER BUILDING???” *Val Kilmer winks, queefs into camera*
I’ll be here when you need more, Hollywood
You can be my buffalo wing man anytime.
Ashley Miller sounds hot.
Almost as hot as Ashley Burns.
Highway to the Danger Zone…I’ll take you…RIGHT INTO THE DANGER ZOWNNNE…
Yeah, it’s the bathroom, hasn’t been cleaned in months. Remember to jiggle the handle.
During volleyball matches whichever position Val Kilmer is playing is that team’s “Danger Zone”
SOMEONE WAKE UP MANCINI!