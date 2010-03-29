Xzibit meme implosion and morning links

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS:
- See Josh aka Punté interview America’s most dedicated athletes: the pole dancers. |WithLeather|
- Tiger Woods vs. Jesse James in “Who Philandered Better?” |WithLeather|
- 10 Awesomely Disastrous Follow-Up Albums. |Uproxx|
- Meet Baby T-Rex bot as he scares the crap out of Japanese TV hosts. |GammaSquad|
- “Duck teaches crippled child to walk.” |WarmingGlow|
- Watch Undercover Boss teach CEO’s that hey, maybe I don’t deserve to earn 400 times what my employees are making, one morally bankrupt a-hole at a time. |InsideTV|
- My new favorite Tumblr, Michael Buble being stalked by a velociraptor. |Urlesque|
- Proof that “Explosions in the Sky” makes everything better. |Pajiba|
- Gigabots: Giant robots vs. Monsters. |Atom|
- Apps on iPads will be totally awesome. Will it make up for the fact that it’s still an iPhone that’s too big to carry and doesn’t make calls? |FListed|
- Alpaca Point Break. |G4|
- 25 bounce houses that put your mom’s titties to shame. |HolyTaco|
Hello my name is Twilight and I am a Dracula. He learned his grasp of the English language from reading Stephenie Meyer. (thanks to Osky for the tip) Below: A clown video you won’t be able to unsee.
[via this site]
That clown video makes me want to go stockpile weapons and ammunition.
I made it halfway through the Pajiba article before I accidentally punched one of their readers in the face. MLIFD.
The Mighty Feklahr let the clowns out.
He prefers moving targets.
Explosions In The Sky is the best. They make my masturbatory sessions both epic AND ironic.
I bet Silly Sally would be embarrassed if the people at her day job saw that video. Raging pedophile is a day job, right?
The Mighty Feklahr is Silly Sally’s Krazy Klingon Kousin. It’s sort of like being a Juggalo, but more politically active.
The clown video is how I picture a Green Day movie.
I thought X-zibit died after mixing pop rocks and coke together.
Oski points a camera to his face…
Who let the clowns out?
*sniffles*
Who? Who?
*single tear*
Who?
*clown horn sounds*
Noooooooo!
*static*