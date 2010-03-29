Xzibit meme implosion and morning links

Senior Editor
03.29.10 9 Comments

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS:

  • See Josh aka Punté interview America’s most dedicated athletes: the pole dancers. |WithLeather|
  • Tiger Woods vs. Jesse James in “Who Philandered Better?”  |WithLeather|
  • 10 Awesomely Disastrous Follow-Up Albums. |Uproxx|
  • Meet Baby T-Rex bot as he scares the crap out of Japanese TV hosts. |GammaSquad|
  • “Duck teaches crippled child to walk.” |WarmingGlow|
  • Watch Undercover Boss teach CEO’s that hey, maybe I don’t deserve to earn 400 times what my employees are making, one morally bankrupt a-hole at a time. |InsideTV|
  • My new favorite Tumblr, Michael Buble being stalked by a velociraptor. |Urlesque|
  • Proof that “Explosions in the Sky” makes everything better. |Pajiba|
  • Gigabots: Giant robots vs. Monsters. |Atom|
  • Apps on iPads will be totally awesome. Will it make up for the fact that it’s still an iPhone that’s too big to carry and doesn’t make calls? |FListed|
  • Alpaca Point Break. |G4|
  • 25 bounce houses that put your mom’s titties to shame. |HolyTaco|

Hello my name is Twilight and I am a Dracula. He learned his grasp of the English language from reading Stephenie Meyer. (thanks to Osky for the tip)  Below: A clown video you won’t be able to unsee.

[via this site]

Around The Web

TAGSDAILY CIRCLE JERKXzibit

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP