LOUD NOISES! Roland Emmerich’s Shakespeare movie has a trailer.

#Trailers
Senior Editor
04.07.11 6 Comments

As the director of Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, 10,000 BC, and Godzilla, Roland Emmerich is to large-scale, CGI disasters what Michael Bay is to explosions and sassy black people.  When it was announced a few years ago that he’d be making a film about Shakespeare, we just assumed it’d be the most OOH WHA-AH AH-AHiest take on Shakespeare ever made. TO RUN OR NOT TO RUN??? (*meteor smashes Eiffel Tower*) RUN!

Today, Anonymous has a trailer, and it starts with narration which lifts almost word-for-word the tagline of Eli Cash’s fictional novel in The Royal Tenenbaums: “Everyone knows Shakespeare wrote hundreds of the most respected works in the English language, and they were all boring.  What this movie preSUPPOSES is… maybe they weren’t?”

Set in the political snake-pit of Elizabethan England [THEY SAID ‘PEDAGOGICAL TIGER WRESTLING’ SO WE FOCUSED ON THE TIGER WRESTLING] , the September 30 release speculates on an issue that has for centuries intrigued academics and brilliant minds ranging from Mark Twain and Charles Dickens to Henry James and Sigmund Freud, namely: who was the author of the plays credited to William Shakespeare? Experts have debated, books have been written, and scholars have devoted their lives to protecting or debunking theories surrounding the authorship of the most renowned works in English literature. Anonymous poses one possible answer, focusing on a time when cloak-and-dagger political intrigue, illicit romances in the Royal Court, and the schemes of greedy nobles hungry for the power of the throne were exposed in the most unlikely of places: the London stage. [ComingSoon]

This. Sounds. Awesome.  Now repeat after me:

CANNONS! DUNGEONS! SWORDFIGHTS! SLUTS!

CANNONS! DUNGEONS! SWORDFIGHTS! SLUTS!

CANNONS! DUNGEONS! SWORDFIGHTS! SLUTS!

CANNONS! DUNGEONS! SWORDFIGHTS! SLUTS!

CANNONS! DUNGEONS! SWORDFIGHTS! SLUTS!

Is my mantra.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSANONYMOUSCANNONSDUNGEONSROLAND EMMERICHSHAKESPEARESLUTSSWORDFIGHTSTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP