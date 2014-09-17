You Can Now Buy ‘Back to the Future’ Sneakers with USB Ports

A while back, Nike came out with a limited edition Back to the Future sneaker, priced at over $3,000, with proceeds to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation. It’s unclear to me what kind of loser would actually wear such a sneaker (Justin Bieber?), but demand for the product ran high. According to FirstShowing, the ‘Back to the Future’ franchise has now released their own Payless style version of the sneaker – a no-frills, futuristic, men’s fashion delicacy, now available to weirdo nerds everywhere.

I know so many of you out there are wondering, “Heather. I’m really interested in the Back to the Future Part II Halloweenshoes.com limited edition oversized men’s sneaker. But what if the heel lights run out of battery?! Is that safe? I can’t live that way!!!”

Fear not, anxious consumer: these shoes not only come with a USB port – they include a complimentary USB cable, just in case you wanna charge ‘em “on the go.” Now I don’t know about you guys, but if I walked into a party and saw a bunch of people charging their sneakers, I would proooobably burn the place down.

At just under $100, the shoes are competitively priced, and popular. According to Halloweenshoes.com, the product is already out of stock, and interested consumers are directed to put their names on a waiting list. Word of advice: if you’re thinking of one day running for office, I’d be careful of putting your name down on a public document, citing your interest in BACK TO THE FUTURE shoes.

With a Velcro snap and lights in the heel, the sneaker closely resembles the early nineties ‘L.A. Light.’ A popular alternative to the ‘Adidas Samba,’ the ‘L.A. Light’ featured middle-school aesthetics and old-school orthopedic padding. A reboot for us all.