In case you’ve spent the last century on another planet, the New York City real estate market is ever-so-slightly inflated. The median cost of a renting a one bedroom is $2,950, but the wide array of vermin you can choose from – and proximity you have to the Rockettes! – is priceless. Now, the brownstone from Breakfast at Tiffany’s in on the market for a totally reasonable, no COD, $8 million.

The brownstone was initially purchased in 2000 for $1.88 million by Peter Bacanovic, a broker who later went onto prison for his role in the Martha Stewart scandal. It’s all fitting, except for the math – in just over ten years, the price of the brownstone rose 325%. Even given the cost of inflation, that’s a whole lot of stainless steel appliances.

Breakfast at Tiffany‘s, the 1961 adaptation of the Truman Capote novella, famously featured Audrey Hepburn at her most Audrey Hepburnesque, and is one of my favorite movies I’ve half-seen once. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the home is four stories, but only the exterior was used for the movie. Peter Ashe Real Estate will represent the property, and if you’re interested in being a total creep, you can check it out for yourself at 169 East 71st. The 3,800 square foot home features five bathrooms, four bedrooms, and original details throughout. There’s also an enclosed greenhouse, basement, and backyard. But the Thai food around there? Totally blows, dude.