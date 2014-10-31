You Can Now Own the ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Brownstone For $8 Million

10.31.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

In case you’ve spent the last century on another planet, the New York City real estate market is ever-so-slightly inflated. The median cost of a renting a one bedroom is $2,950, but the wide array of vermin you can choose from – and proximity you have to the Rockettes! – is priceless. Now, the brownstone from Breakfast at Tiffany’s in on the market for a totally reasonable, no COD, $8 million.

The brownstone was initially purchased in 2000 for $1.88 million by Peter Bacanovic, a broker who later went onto prison for his role in the Martha Stewart scandal. It’s all fitting, except for the math – in just over ten years, the price of the brownstone rose 325%. Even given the cost of inflation, that’s a whole lot of stainless steel appliances.

Breakfast at Tiffany‘s, the 1961 adaptation of the Truman Capote novella, famously featured Audrey Hepburn at her most Audrey Hepburnesque, and is one of my favorite movies I’ve half-seen once.  According to The Hollywood Reporter, the home is four stories, but only the exterior was used for the movie. Peter Ashe Real Estate will represent the property, and if you’re interested in being a total creep, you can check it out for yourself at 169 East 71st. The 3,800 square foot home features five bathrooms, four bedrooms, and original details throughout. There’s also an enclosed greenhouse, basement, and backyard. But the Thai food around there? Totally blows, dude.

Around The Web

TAGSAUDREY HEPBURNBREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'Sbrownstonesnew york real estate

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP