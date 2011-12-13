You Luhrmann’d my Gatsby!

For lovers of Jazz Age literature, I thought it couldn’t get any better than Woody Allen’s fictionalized depictions of Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald (to say nothing of Hemingway) in Midnight in Paris. But in case the tongue-in-cheek time travel movie wasn’t, you know, sumptuous enough for you, vis a vis visual feasts, Warner Bros just released the first official publicity stills from Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby (not to be confused with a batch of DiCaprio plays Jay Gatsby, Carey Mulligan gets to keep her regular hair as Daisy Buchanan, and Tobey Maguire embodies the dandy fancyboy rube role he was made for in Nick Carraway. The man was practically born with a carnation on his lapel.

On a separate note, if this succeeds in bringing back flapper headbands for girls again, I’m going to punch somebody.

One more picture after the jump, plus a Hemingway clip from Midnight in Paris, because I couldn’t resist.

