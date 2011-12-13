You Luhrmann’d my Gatsby!

For lovers of Jazz Age literature, I thought it couldn’t get any better than Woody Allen’s fictionalized depictions of Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald (to say nothing of Hemingway) in Midnight in Paris. But in case the tongue-in-cheek time travel movie wasn’t, you know, sumptuous enough for you, vis a vis visual feasts, Warner Bros just released the first official publicity stills from Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of The Great Gatsby (not to be confused with a batch of DiCaprio plays Jay Gatsby, Carey Mulligan gets to keep her regular hair as Daisy Buchanan, and Tobey Maguire embodies the dandy fancyboy rube role he was made for in Nick Carraway. The man was practically born with a carnation on his lapel.
On a separate note, if this succeeds in bringing back flapper headbands for girls again, I’m going to punch somebody.
One more picture after the jump, plus a Hemingway clip from Midnight in Paris, because I couldn’t resist.
[pics via TheFilmStage]
Nobody in those publicity stills is threatening to sing Lady Marmalade. You’re never truly Luhrmann’d until that sort of bullshit happens.
Oh, Carey Mulligan – So we beat off, bones against the current, bareback ceaselessly into your ass.
How does that sullen eyed fuck Tobey get to hang out with Leo? The stories about their illegal card sharking days appear to show that Leo is the kingpin while Tobey is the epic douchenozzle; the Sinatra to the Joey Bishop played horribly by Bobby Slayton. I can not fathom how that rimjob of a human person can sit at the same table with the Refaeli Slayer.
TL;DR I’d gay hate fuck Leo.
Wait for the scene where Toby breaks into a cover of Kanye’s Golddigger
Not to diddle with everyone’s teenage Asian daughter here but “Midnight In Paris” is the most wildly uneven movie of 2011. Every second of the present is a lazy Woody Allen retread. I had fun with the past because I enjoy that particular era but would it have killed him to at least try with the present…you know…half of the movie? As usual, like Joseph Smith, my opinion is the one true source of truth – no need for rebuttals.
If Midnight in Paris were a teenage asian daughter, I might have been caught watching it.
Er, I’m sure there’s a better way of putting that.
God bless you Vince. The instant I saw the banner pic i thought “This needs Ice Cream Eating Vince Vaughn”. Although to be fair every photo from here to eternity needs it.
What a sap Jay Gatsby was, obsessing over Daisy Buchanan. She’s like a wetter, more whiny Gwyneth Paltrow. Fucking putz.
ohhhh I know the “You Luhrmann’d my Gatsby!” as the great gatsby green light special.
That Hemingway clip reminded me of something I used to love in my younger and more vulnerable years. From 4:15 here: [www.youtube.com]
GAH that Hemmingway clip would make me swoon if they guy hadn’t be a misogynist.